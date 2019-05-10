Hair Conditioner: Why Is It Necessary And How To Use Hair Care oi-Monika Khajuria

A conditioner is a product many of us have been sceptical about. Although used by almost everybody today, let's take a minute to understand the importance of a conditioner in our haircare routine.

With the plethora of hair issues that we face today, taking proper care of your hair has become even more important. A conditioner is a hair product that not only makes your hair smooth, but also manageable. It forms a protective layer on your hair and prevents your hair from breaking.

Apart from the conditioners available in the market, there are natural ingredients available that can condition your hair, if you wish to opt the natural route.

Keeping the importance of conditioners in your haircare routine in mind, we've discussed in this article all that you need to know about conditioning your hair.

Why Use A Conditioner

Well, in the name lies the answer to that. A conditioner conditions your hair. Your hair needs it, no matter your hair type. Nobody can deny the importance of moisturiser for your skin. In a similar way, a conditioner locks the moisture in your hair and thus nourishes it. A conditioner completes your hair cleansing routine. Shampoos, sometimes, strip your hair off its natural oils and hence might cause hair damage. Using a conditioner post your shampoo helps to tackle that issue as it moisturises your hair and also prevents hair breakage.

Not only that, it improves the appearance and texture of your hair. It tames the frizzy and dry hair and makes it easy to manage. It also makes it easy to detangle your hair and hence prevents hair breakage. And to top that all, it makes styling your hair quick and easy.

Choosing Your Conditioner!

For the most part, you needn't be awfully selective about the conditioner you use, but you can narrow it down a bit if you like to. For instance, if you have thin hair, you can opt for a voluminising conditioner and for oily hair, you can choose an oil control conditioner. You will also find damage control conditioners for excessively damaged hair.

You will also see leave-in conditioners and dry conditioners floating around. A leave-in conditioner is used after you're done shampooing, but you need to leave it on instead of rinsing it off. A dry conditioner is somewhat like a dry shampoo and can help you style your hair easily. Then there a those that are supposed to be used before you shampoo your hair. You can just dive in and see which one you like the best.

However, if your usual conditioner works fine for you, then continue with that. There is no hard and fast rule as to which conditioner you should go for. And if you don't want to spend tons on the expensive ones out there, the drugstore ones work just fine.

How To Condition Your Hair

The most common conditioner is the post-shampoo one. After you shampoo your hair, take a small amount of conditioner on the palm of your hands and apply it from the middle of your hair to the ends. Leave it on for a couple of minutes and rinse it off thoroughly. The effect of a conditioner is almost instant.

How Often Should You Condition Your Hair

A conditioner is generally used after you shampoo your hair. So, the frequency really depends on how often do you shampoo your hair.

That being said, it isn't a great idea to shampoo your hair every day. Twice or thrice a week is good.

A Word Of Caution!

Although, it is very important to condition your hair to make them smooth and manageable, it does have its own risks. Excessive use of silicone-based conditioners can have the opposite effect and can lead to hair fall and worse - hair damage. So beware of that.

Another thing that you need to keep is mind is to NEVER EVER use a conditioner on the roots of your hair. This will harm your roots and also lead to dull and damaged hair. Always starts from the middle of your hair to the ends. And don't keep it longer than two minutes.

Also, if you've coloured your hair, you need to use a conditioner that is suitable for coloured hair. Do not use the regular ones and you're good to go.

That's all folks! That is everything you needed to know. Go, get a conditioner if you don't already use one and enjoy soft, smooth and nourished hair!