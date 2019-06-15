Fabulous Hairstyle Ideas For Women To Try This Monsoon Hair Care oi-Monika Khajuria

Monsoon is the season that we love and hate at the same time. While we love the rain, the constant moisture tends to make our hair frizzy and messed-up. It is a season that can cause a lot of hair damage.

Hence, we need to take a lot of hair precautions, one of which is how we style our hair. A monsoon appropriate hairstyle not only protects your hair from the possible damage, but it also enhances your look. So what are you waiting for? Let's take your hair game up a level up this monsoon.

In this article today, we've listed for you eight amazing hairstyles to flaunt this monsoon. Take your pick!

1. Top Knot Bun

Classy and edgy, this is the perfect hairstyle for the days when you don't want to fuss with your hair at all. It is the best hairstyle when it's raining outside and you need to go out, but you don't wanna spoil your hair too. You can just tie it up in a bun. It will enhance your look and prevent your hair from frizzing up.

How to do

Comb through your hair using and apply some hair spray to it to get some grip.

Gather all your hair and tie it up in a high ponytail.

Now twist your hair and wrap it around the base of the ponytail to make a bun.

Secure the ends using some bobby pins.

Tug on the bun a little to add some volume and finish it off with some hair spray.

2. Messy Low Ponytail

This hairstyle will give you a relaxed and funky look at the same time. Easy to do and easy to handle, this hairstyle will last you the whole day without any need for a touch-up.

How to do

Make a side or middle parting at the front and comb your hair backwards.

Gather all your hair and tie it in a low ponytail at the base of your neck.

Now use a wide-toothed comb to back-comb your ponytail hair a bit and scrunch up your ponytail to give it that messy look and you're done.

3. Loose Waves

Loose waves might as well be the go-to hairstyle for most women. A hairstyle that works for everyone, loose waves are the perfect choice for a casual day out this monsoon.

How to do

Comb through your hair and front-part your hair with the parting of your choice.

You can either use a flat-iron to straighten your front hair or leave it just like that.

Now using a curling iron curl your hair in loose waves, from the middle to the ends of your hair.

Let it cool down a bit before combing through them gently using a wide-toothed comb

Finish it off with some hair spray.

4. Side Braid

Cute and easy, a side braid is a great way to protect your hair this monsoon. Tying your hair up to one side will not only prevent it from frizzing up, but also give your entire look a refreshing change.

How to do

Side part your hair at the front and sweep all your hair on one side, preferably towards the side of the larger parting.

Start braiding your hair in a normal three-strand braid.

When you reach the end, secure it using a hair tie.

Tug on your braid a little to give it some volume.

You can use a hair spray if you want, to set everything in place.

5. Sleek Ponytail

A sleek ponytail is a hairstyle that is perfect for any season, not just the monsoon. It gives you that professional and edgy look and work well as both the everyday office look or a fun night out look.

How to do

Comb through your hair and use a flat-iron to straighten your hair.

Gather all your hair and tie it up in a high or low ponytail.

Take some hair gel on your fingertips and apply it to the front of your hair.

Use some hair spray to set everything in place and flaunt your sleek ponytail.

6. Front Side Braid

Front side braid is gaining a lot of popularity among women these days and the best part is that it can be a great hairstyle for this monsoon season. This is best to do when you want the hair at front to be taken care of and not bother you throughout your day.

How to do

Side or middle part your hair.

Gather a small section of the hair at the start of the parting.

Start to braid your hair in a normal three-strand braid.

Continue to braid your hair backwards while taking sections from each side and adding it into your braid.

Continue braiding until you reach behind your ears.

Tie it using a hair tie and secure it at the back using some bobby pins.

7. French Braid

A French braid is perfect for the monsoon season. It ties your hair to prevent it from frizzing up and also pumps up your basic three-strand braid. In might need a little practice in the beginning, but once you get the hang of it it will take a few minutes to do.

How to do

Comb through your hair and pull it backwards.

Take a section of your hair from the top-centre of your head.

Start to braid this section in the usual three-strand braid.

As you braid your hair and cross over, each time take a small section of hair from the side of your head and add it to the braid, before crossing it over.

As you continue to braid, take all of your hair into the braid gradually until you reach the nape of your neck.

Now continue to braid your hair in a usual three-strand braid.

Secure the end of the braid using a hair tie and you're done.

8. Tight Curls

Flaunting some curls this monsoon is the best thing that you can do. If you're blessed with natural curls, nothing like it. If not, just curl those locks and flaunt it while you can.

How to do

Gently comb through your hair.

Apply some heat protectant to your hair.

Divide your hair into smaller section.

Take a small section of your hair and curl it using a curling iron.

Continue to curl section by section until you've covered all of your hair.

Allow your hair to cool down a bit before scrunching it up a bit.