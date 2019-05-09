DIY Natural Gels For Hair Styling Hair Care lekhaka-Mamta khati

There are a variety of hair products available in the market catering to the needs of every individual. For some people, using store-bought hair products is easy as it saves a lot of time, but we are forgetting that the chemicals present in these products don't do good to our hair in the long run. In order to avoid hair damage in future, natural products can be used. This includes making your own home-made natural hair products.

Why Use Natural Gels For Styling

No one likes dry, damaged, brittle hair, right? Commercially sold hair gel products contain various ingredients that do more harm than good. Hair gels can be harsh on the hair and scalp and if used for a very long time, they can lead to premature greying of the hair. Also, they suck out the moisture from the hair leaving your hair looking dry and brittle.

So, it's time that we switch to natural products because nature does no harm but good. You are wondering whether home-made products will give the same result as a store-bought product, right? And the answer to that is a big YES! So, let's check out how we can make our own home-made gels using natural ingredients.

DIY Natural Gels For Hair Styling

1. Aloe vera gel

Aloe vera has been used for centuries in health, beauty, medicine and skin care. It contains different compounds like vitamins, enzymes, sugar, salicylic acids, amino acids, minerals and saponins. Vitamins A, C and E help in promoting healthy hair growth and shiny hair. [1] It also possesses anti-inflammatory properties which soothe inflammation on the scalp and removes dandruff. [2]

This plant has an amazing ability to increase blood circulation in the scalp which leads to lesser hair fall and increased hair growth. [3]

Ingredient

• Aloe vera leaf

How to use

• Take a large leaf and cut the base off of the leaf with a sharp knife.

• Now cut the leaf apart and remove the pulp from the inside.

• Place the pulp in a bowl and with the help of a spoon, mix it well to make a gel.

• Apply this to your hair.

• If you want to add fragrance, then you can add a few drops of rosemary or lavender essential oil. Mix them well and apply it to your hair.

2. Flaxseed gel

Flaxseed contains omega 3 fatty acids which are essential for hair growth and healthy hair. [4] Omega 3 fatty acid makes the hair shaft stronger and reduces the risk of hair damage as it nourishes the hair follicles and hair shaft. It also contains lignans which act as excellent antioxidants, thereby increasing the elasticity of the hair and preventing breakage. [5] It also helps to improve hair quality. [6]

Ingredients

• 2 cups water

• ¼ cup flaxseeds

Method

• Fill a pot with water and add the flaxseeds. Add enough water to soak the seeds.

• Let the seeds soak for at least 6-8 hours (soaking the seed overnight will help release more gel).

• After they are soaked well, drain the water and heat the seeds in 2 cups of fresh water.

• Bring it to boil over high heat and then reduce the heat.

• Cook the seeds till you get your desired consistency. Make sure to stir the seeds as they tend to stick to the pot. The longer you cook, the thicker the gel. The thick gel increases the holding power. If you want a medium hold, cook it for 4 minutes.

• Strain the gel into a bowl with the help of a strainer and let it drain.

• Press out the excess gel from the strainer. And your gel is ready.

Gelatin helps to strengthen weak and fragile hair because of its various properties. It contains keratin proteins that bind to the hair and makes it strong. It not only cares for damaged hair but also nourishes the entire strand. It reduces hair breakage, smoothens hair cuticle and adds shine to the hair.

Ingredients

• For strong hold - 1 tablespoon of gelatin/ for medium hold - ¾ tablespoon of gelatin/ for light hold - ½ tablespoon of gelatin

• 1 cup of hot water

• 10 drops of your favourite essential oil (optional)

Method

• Pour hot water in a container and add the gelatin.

• Stir it well and add it to a glass jar and refrigerate it for 3-4 hours.

• Add the essential oils once cooled and stir well.

• Apply it to your hair.

4. Honey

Honey has antioxidant properties, meaning it helps prevent hair breakage, keeping the scalp and hair healthy. Since it is a natural humectant, it helps to store moisture in the scalp, thereby preventing dry hair and breakage. [8] And also provide soothing and hair conditioning effect. Honey also strengthens the hair follicles and its antibacterial and antiseptic properties help to ward off bacterial and fungal infection. [9]

Ingredients

• 1-2 tablespoon of raw honey

• 2 cups of water

• ¼ cups of flax seeds

• ½ teaspoon of vitamin E oil

• A few drops of your favourite essential oil (optional)

Method

• In a pot, add water, and boil the flaxseeds.

• Stir continuously for about 10 minutes. You will see a slightly thick texture.

• Strain the mixture in a strainer and store it in a glass bottle.

• Mix the honey and a few drops of essential oil.

• Apply it to your hair and get the style that you want.

These are some simple and easy home-made styling gels that can be used in any kind of hair. So what are you waiting for? Try out these super easy hair gels and see the result for yourself.

