DIY Hair Oil Recipes To Tackle Different Hair Issues

A hair oil massage to nourish the hair is not unheard of. We have been following this practice for a long time now. Coconut oil massage is the most common of all. It is indeed a great way to take care of your hair.

However, with a little twitch, you can get plenty of benefits from a hair oil massage. What we are talking about is mixing your hair oil with other oils and ingredients to enhance its benefits and take your haircare game to the next level.

This not only nourishes your hair, but also helps to tackle different hair issues. From boosting hair growth to treating dandruff, a modified hair oil massage has a lot to offer.

Hence, considering their amazing benefits, in this article we've put together a few DIY hair oil recipes to deal with various hair issues. Have a look!

1. Coconut Oil, Onion & Garlic For Hair Loss

Coconut oil penetrates deep into the hair follicles to prevent hair loss and promote hair growth. [1] Onion is a good source of sulphur that improves hair health and helps to prevent hair loss. [2] Silicon acid present in garlic improves hair growth and adds shine to your hair. [3] Lavender oil has antifungal properties that nourish the hair and prevent hair loss. [4]

Ingredients

6 tbsp coconut oil

1 small onion

2 garlic cloves

Few drops of lavender essential oil (optional)

Method of use

Take the coconut oil in a pan and heat it on low flame.

Finely chop the onion and add to the pan.

Crush the garlic cloves and add to the pan and give it a good stir.

Keep it on the flame until the oil starts to boil.

Take it off the flame and let it cool down.

Add a few drops of lavender oil in it and give it a good stir.

Store the oil in an air-tight container.

Take 1-2 tbsp of this oil depending on the length of your hair.

Gently massage the oil on your scalp for a few minutes and work it into the length of your hair.

Leave it on for 30 minutes.

Rinse it off thoroughly.

Shampoo as usual and let your hair air-dry.

2. Hibiscus, Coconut Oil & Almond Oil To Promote Hair Growth

Hibiscus is rich in vitamin C that nourishes the scalp and stimulates hair growth, when applied topically. [5] Coconut oil penetrates deep into the hair shaft and nourishes the hair follicles to stimulate hair growth. [6] Rich in vitamin E, almond oil promotes strong and healthy hair growth.

Ingredients

½ cup hibiscus leaves

2 hibiscus flowers

¼ cup coconut oil

¼ cup almond oil

Method of use

Thoroughly wash the hibiscus flowers and leaves and let them dry completely in the sun.

In a pan, add the coconut oil and almond oil and put in on medium flame.

Add the dried hibiscus leaves and flowers in the pan and give it a good stir.

Let it simmer for about 5 minutes and turn off the heat.

Let the mixture cool down.

Strain the mixture to obtain the oil.

Gently massage the oil on your scalp and work it into the length of your hair.

Leave it on for 30 minutes.

Rinse it off thoroughly.

Shampoo your hair using a mild shampoo, preferably sulphate-free.

Let your hair air-dry.

3. Neem Oil And Coconut Oil To Treat Dandruff

Neem oil has antifungal properties that inhibit the growth of dandruff-causing fungus and hence prevent dandruff. [7] Besides, coconut oil has anti-inflammatory properties that soothe the itchy and irritated scalp.

Ingredients

1 tsp neem oil

1 tsp coconut oil

Method of use

Mix both the oils together in a bowl.

Apply the concoction on your scalp and gently massage your scalp for a few minutes.

Leave it on for 20-25 minutes.

Shampoo your hair using a mild shampoo and lukewarm water.

4. Coconut Oil And Curry Leaves To Prevent Greying Of Hair

Coconut oil, blended with curry leaves, helps to prevent protein loss from the hair and thus prevent premature greying of the hair. [8]

Ingredients

A handful of curry leaves

3 tbsp coconut oil

Method of use

Add the coconut oil in a pan and put it on a low flame.

Add the curry leaves to the pan.

Heat the mixture until a black residue starts to form.

Turn off the heat and let the mixture cool down.

Strain the mixture.

Gently massage the oil on your scalp and work it into the length of your hair.

Leave it on for 30 minutes.

Rinse it off thoroughly and shampoo your hair as usual.

5. Peppermint Oil And Olive Oil For Itchy Scalp

Peppermint oil has anti-inflammatory, antifungal and antioxidant properties that prevent the scalp from damage and nourish it to tackle itchy scalp. [9] Olive oil has anti-inflammatory properties that soothe the scalp and reduce itchiness and irritation on the scalp. [10]

Ingredients

½ tsp peppermint oil

1½ tsp olive oil

Method of use

Mix both the ingredients together in a bowl.

Apply the mixture on your scalp.

Leave it on for an hour.

Rinse it off thoroughly.

Shampoo as usual.

6. Avocado And Coconut Oil To Treat Damaged Hair

Coconut oil prevents protein loss from the hair and nourishes the hair to prevent hair damage. [1] Rich in antioxidants, avocado helps to retain moisture in the hair and prevents hair damage.

Ingredients

2 tbsp coconut oil

1 ripe avocado

Method of use

Take the avocado in a bowl and mash it into a pulp.

Add the coconut oil to it and give it a good mix.

Apply the mixture on your scalp and work it into the length of your hair. Ensure you cover the tips properly.

Cover your head with a shower cap.

Leave it on for 30 minutes.

Shampoo your hair using a mild shampoo and cold water.

Let your hair air-dry.

