11 Fabulous Home-made Hair Masks To Promote Hair Growth

Long, beautiful and healthy hair is desired by almost all of us. But unfortunately, it is difficult to get that desire fulfilled. The environment we live in today doesn't exactly favour healthy hair growth or healthy hair for that matter!

So, what can you do to get the hair you so want? Well, maybe it's time to take your hair game up a notch. And what can be better than some easy and nourishing home-made hair masks? These hair masks cleanse the scalp and stimulate the hair follicles to give you healthy, long and strong hair. And the best part - these are 100% safe to use, chemical free and pocket-friendly.

So, if that appeals to you, here are the best home-made hair growth-boosting hair masks. Take a look and give them a try!

1. Coconut Oil, Almond Oil And Tea Tree Oil

Rich in lauric acid, coconut oil penetrates deep into the hair shafts to prevent the protein loss from the hair and thus promote healthy hair growth. [1] Almond oil keeps the scalp hydrated and has anti-inflammatory properties that help to soothe the scalp. [2] Tea tree oil has antifungal properties that help to keep the scalp healthy and thus promote hair growth as well as combat hair issues like dandruff. [3]

Ingredients

1 cup coconut oil

1 tbsp almond oil

10 drops of tea tree oil

Method of use

Take the coconut oil in a pan and heat it on a low flame.

To this add the almond oil and tea tree oil.

Let the solution simmer for about 10 minutes and turn off the heat.

Allow the solution to cool down to lukewarm temperature so that it doesn't burn your scalp.

Apply the solution all over your scalp and hair before you go to sleep.

Gently massage your scalp for 10-15 minutes.

Cover your head using a shower cap.

Leave it on overnight.

Rinse it off in the morning using a mild shampoo.

2. Egg Yolk And Green Tea

Egg yolk stimulates the hair follicles to promote hair growth. [4] Green tea has strong antioxidant properties that protect the scalp from free radical damage and boost the blood circulation in the scalp to promote hair growth. [5]

Ingredients

1 egg yolk

2 tbsp green tea

Method of use

Brew a cup of green tea.

Take 2 tbsp of this green tea in a bowl.

Add the egg yolk to it and mix both the ingredients together well.

Apply it on your scalp and hair.

Leave it on for 30 minutes.

Rinse it off thoroughly later.

3. Aloe Vera, Amla Oil And Vitamin E

Aloe vera is rich in vitamins A, C and E, all of which are powerful antioxidants that nourish and condition the scalp to promote hair growth. [6] Amla oil contains vitamins A and C, and fatty acids that nourish and strengthen the hair follicles to promote hair growth. Vitamin E is an antioxidant that nourishes the scalp and stimulates the hair follicles to prevent hair loss and promote hair growth. [7]

Ingredients

1 tbsp aloe vera gel

3 tbsp amla oil

1 vitamin E capsule

Method of use

Take the amla oil in a bowl.

Add the aloe vera gel to this and give it a good stir.

Now prick and squeeze the vitamin E to this and mix everything together well.

Dampen your hair a little.

Apply the above-obtained mixture to your scalp and hair before you go to sleep.

Loosely tie your hair and cover your head using a shower cap.

Leave it on overnight.

Rinse it off in the morning using a mild shampoo.

4. Avocado And Egg white

Avocado has powerful antioxidants such as vitamins C and E that improve the scalp health to promote hair growth. [8] Besides, it has anti-inflammatory properties that soothe the scalp. Egg whites are rich in proteins that nourish the hair follicles and thus promote healthy hair growth.

Ingredients

1 ripe avocado

1 egg white

Few drops of olive oil

Method of use

Scoop out the avocado in a bowl and mash it into a pulp.

To this, add the egg white and olive oil and mix everything together well.

Apply the mixture on your hair.

Leave it on for 15 minutes.

Rinse it off using a mild shampoo.

5. Soy Milk, Honey And Castor Oil

Soy milk is rich proteins that not only protect the hair from damage but also is effective in promoting hair growth. Castor oil contains ricinoleic acid, a fatty acid that helps to nourish the hair follicles and thus promote hair growth. [9]

Ingredients

1 cup soy milk

1 tsp honey

2 tbsp castor oil

Method of use

Take the soya milk into a big bowl.

Add honey and castor oil to this and mix everything together well.

Apply the mixture on your scalp and hair before you go to sleep.

Leave it on overnight.

Rinse it off in the morning using a mild shampoo.

Finish it off with conditioner.

6. Amla And Reetha

Amla and reetha is an old-age remedy to improve hair hygiene, cleanse the hair as well as promote healthy hair growth. [10]

Ingredients

½ cup amla

½ cup reetha

½ mug of water

Method of use

In the mug of water, add the amla and reetha.

Let it soak overnight.

Boil it in the morning until the water is reduced to half.

Take it off the heat and mash it well.

Let the mixture cool down for a bit.

Strain the mixture.

Apply the obtained solution to your hair.

Leave it on for 15-20 minutes.

Rinse it off using lukewarm water.

7. Fenugreek Seeds And Coconut Oil

A rich source of nicotinic acid, fenugreek seeds moisturise and strengthen the hair and are an effective remedy to prevent hair loss and dandruff.

Ingredients

A handful of fenugreek seeds

2-3 tbsp coconut oil

Method of use

Roast the fenugreek seeds for a while and grind them to get a fine powder.

Add coconut oil to this and mix both the ingredients together well.

Apply the mixture to your hair and scalp.

Leave it on for about an hour.

Rinse it off thoroughly.

Give it some time before you shampoo your hair.

8. Hibiscus And Mustard Oil

Hibiscus leaves contain vitamin C that facilitates the collagen production in the scalp and thus is effective in promoting hair growth. [11] Rich in proteins and fatty acids, mustard oil improves the blood circulation in the scalp to boost hair growth.

Ingredients

1 cup of mustard oil

A handful of hibiscus leaves

Method of use

Take the mustard oil in a pan and put it on a low flame.

Crush and add the hibiscus leaves to this.

Let the mixture simmer for about 15 minutes before taking it off the heat.

Keep the mixture aside for about 24 hours.

Strain the mixture.

Apply the mixture on your scalp and hair before you go to sleep.

Leave it on overnight.

Rinse it off in the morning using a mild shampoo.

Finish it off using conditioner.

9. Strawberry, Coconut Oil And Honey

Strawberry contains vitamin C that boosts the blood circulation in the scalp to stimulate the hair follicles and promote hair growth. [12] Honey keeps the scalp hydrated and helps to condition your hair. Besides, it has antimicrobial properties that keep the scalp healthy. [13]

Ingredients

3-4 ripe strawberries

1 tbsp coconut oil

1 tbsp honey

Method of use

In a bowl, mash the strawberries into pulp.

Add honey and coconut oil to this and mix everything together well.

Apply the mixture on your scalp and hair.

Leave it on for 20 minutes.

Rinse it off using cold water.

10. Castor Oil And Beer

Apart from adding shine to your hair and maintaining the pH balance of the scalp, beer also boosts the blood circulation in the scalp to promote hair growth.

Ingredients

1 tbsp castor oil

½ cup beer

Method of use

Mix both the ingredients together well.

Apply the mixture in your scalp and work it into the length of your hair.

Cover your head using a shower cap.

Leave it on overnight.

Rinse it off in the morning using a mild shampoo.

Finish it off with a conditioner.

11. Yogurt, Apple Cider Vinegar And Honey

The lactic acid present in yogurt removes the dead skin cells from the scalp to refresh the scalp and thus promotes hair growth. Apple cider vinegar has antibacterial properties that help to maintain scalp health.

Ingredients

1 cup yogurt

1 tbsp apple cider vinegar

1 tbsp honey

Method of use

In a bowl, add the yogurt.

To this add the apple cider vinegar and honey. Mix well.

Apply the mixture on your scalp and hair.

Leave it on for 15 minutes.

Rinse it off using cold water.

