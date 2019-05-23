8 Dos And Don'ts After Hair Wash! Hair Care oi-Monika Khajuria

Washing the hair is an inevitable part of our lives. A refreshing hair wash makes us feel rejuvenated. And each one of us has our own after hair wash routine that we follow without a second thought.

What we don't realise is that these things that we do on a regular basis might end up damaging our hair. Our hair gets dirty and we wash them regularly to keep them clean, healthy and strong. We go to such lengths to maintain those beautiful tresses. From buying hoards of products to trying multiple home remedies, we do it all.

So, how would you feel if your hair is damaged by the little mistakes that you do? Terrible, right? To prevent them from happening, in this article today, we've compiled a list of dos and don'ts after your hair wash. Check them out!

Dos After Hair Wash

1. Do use a t-shirt to absorb excess water

What about the towel, you might ask. Well, freshly washed hair is sensitive and more prone to damage. Using a towel to dry it might cause damage to the hair shaft and lead to dry and brittle hair. Besides, it also increases the chance of hair breakage or worse - split ends. Hence, the damage done might be difficult to counter.

To prevent all this, use an old t-shirt to remove excess water from your hair and dry it. A t-shirt is very gentle on your hair and won't damage your hair like a towel would. So, the next time you wash your hair, switch your towel with an old t-shirt.

2. Do apply a nourishing serum on your hair

After you have squeezed the excess water from your hair, the next thing you need to do is apply a serum on the hair, especially if your hair gets frizzy after wash. Applying serum on your tresses makes it soft, tames the frizz and adds a shine to the hair. A hair serum also helps to detangle your hair easily and thus prevent your hair from damage.

So, after your hair is almost dry, take a small amount of serum on your palm. Rub both of your palms together and gently brush it through the front of your hair and apply it gently on the rest of the hair.

Make sure that you don't use a lot of serum as it will give your hair a greasy look.

3. Do run your fingers through your hair to detangle it

Are you the person who casually combs your wet hair? Well, you need to stop that. It is very harmful to your hair. What you need to do is not to reach for your comb, but to run your fingers all through your hair to detangle them a bit. As we said before, the newly-washed hair is sensitive and more prone to damage and breakage. Hence, to avoid that, refrain from using a comb. You can comb your hair after it has dried completely.

4. Do let you hair air-dry

Now that you have detangled your hair, let it air-dry. The best way to dry your hair is to let it dry on its own. By doing that, by the time your hair is dried completely, it'll look moisturised, smooth and less frizzy.

Don'ts After Hair Wash

1. Do not rub your hair vigorously

Rubbing your hair vigorously after hair wash is a very bad idea. It is damaging to your hair. After you are done washing your hair, squeeze the excess water out of your hair and then use the t-shirt to gently wrap and press on your hair so as to absorb the excess water.

Rubbing your wet hair will roughen up your hair and lead to hair breakage. As your hair is vulnerable when wet, it can be easily damaged. So, be gentle and be patient with your wet hair and it will be happy.

2. Do not comb your hair

You shouldn't ever comb wet hair. Your wet hair is vulnerable and combing your hair tugs on it and that can lead to hair damage and hair breakage. So, why pave way to damage your hair?

Instead, as we said above, gently run your fingers through your hair. You can comb your hair when it has dried completely.

3. Do not blow dry your hair

Have you been using a blow dryer to dry your hair each time you wash your hair? That's not acceptable! Whether you do it because you're in a rush and you want your hair to get dry fast, or you want to style it, applying heat on to the wet hair is a big no-no.

When you blow dry your wet hair, the heat will strip your hair of its moisture and thus make your hair dry and brittle. So, to prevent that from happening refrain from using heat on wet hair.

4. Do not tie it up

Well, that is one of the most common hair mistakes that we do. Although advised against it many a time, we still make this mistake. Tying up your damp hair tugs on your roots and can cause hair damage. Besides, it can also lead to split ends.

Not only that, when you tie your damp hair, it doesn't let your hair dry completely and the tied up wet hair will cause issues like dandruff, itchiness in the scalp, head lice etc.

Even if you tie your hair, tie it up very loosely such that the air passes through it and it gets dry completely.