Henna Hair Masks To Tackle Various Hair Issues

Henna has traditionally been used for hair colouring, especially by our grandparents. But did you know that henna has various other benefits for our hair?

From combating hair loss to rejuvenating dull and damaged hair, henna can do it all. Not only that, it is an amazing natural ingredient to improve overall hair health. A great way to pamper your hair, the antibacterial, anti-inflammatory and antifungal properties of henna work well to tame frizzy, unmanageable hair, maintain the pH balance of your scalp and nourish your scalp.[1]

With that in mind, this article focuses on the various benefits of henna for hair and how you can use henna to tackle different hair issues. Have a look!

Benefits Of Henna For Hair

It provides a cooling and soothing effect on the scalp.

It helps to treat dandruff.

It boosts hair growth.

It prevents hair loss.

It adds shine to your hair.

It prevents premature greying of the hair.

It colours your hair.

It conditions your hair

It strengthens your hair.

It helps to treat dry and frizzy hair.

It is a great remedy for itchy scalp.

How To Use Henna For Hair

1. For dandruff

Yogurt contains lactic acid that keeps the scalp nourished and hydrated to keep dandruff at bay.[2] The acidic nature of lemon also helps to ward off the dandruff-causing fungus, thus helps to treat the issue of dandruff.

Ingredients

4 tbsp henna powder

2 tbsp yogurt

Juice of a lemon

Method of use

Take the henna powder in a bowl.

Add yogurt to this and give it a good stir.

Now squeeze a lemon into this and mix all the ingredients together well to get a smooth paste.

Apply the mixture on your hair. Ensure that you cover all the hair from the roots to the ends.

Leave it on for 30 minutes.

Rinse it off later using a mild shampoo.

2. For hair loss

Multani mitti pulls the dirt and excess oil from your scalp and thus helps to strengthen it to prevent hair loss.

Ingredients

2 tbsp henna

2 tbsp multani mitti

Water (as needed)

Method of use

Take henna in a bowl.

Add multani mitti to this and give it a good stir.

Add enough water in the mixture to get a thick and smooth paste.

Apply the paste on your hair.

Cover your head using a shower cap to prevent any staining.

Leave it on for about an hour.

Rinse it off thoroughly later.

Wash your hair using a mild shampoo.

3. For softer hair

Coconut milk present in this oil is rich in lauric acid and thus works on the hair shaft to nourish the hair from its roots.[3] Olive oil added to the mix keeps the scalp moisturised and thus helps to make the hair soft and smooth. This hair mask is a great remedy to tame frizzy and dry hair as well.

Ingredients

10 tbsp henna powder

1 cup coconut milk

4 tbsp olive oil

Method of use

In a pan, add the coconut milk and heat it on a medium flame for a few seconds.

Take it off the flame and allow it cool down a bit.

Now add henna powder and olive oil to this while continuously stirring the mixture. This will ensure that there aren't any lumps left and give you a smooth paste.

Apply the mixture on your scalp and hair.

Leave it on for an hour.

Rinse it off thoroughly.

Wash your hair using a mild shampoo.

4. For hair growth

Amla strengthens and tones your hair to boost hair growth and improve hair hygiene.[4] Egg white is a rich source of proteins that stimulate the hair follicles to promote healthy hair growth [5] . Rich in vitamin C, lemon boosts collagen production in your scalp to facilitate hair growth.[6]

Ingredients

3 tbsp henna powder

1 cup amla powder

2 tbsp fenugreek powder

Juice of a lemon

1 egg white

Method of use

In a bowl, add henna, amla and fenugreek powder.

Add enough water to this so as to get a smooth paste.

Now, add a lemon juice and egg white to this and mix everything together well.

Let the mixture rest for about an hour.

Using a brush, apply the mixture all over your hair. Ensure that you cover your hair from the roots to the tips.

Leave it on for 30-45 minutes.

Rinse it off thoroughly.

Wash your hair using a mild shampoo.

5. For glossy hair

Banana is an amazing hair-nourishing natural ingredient that not only adds shine to your hair but also improves hair elasticity to give you luscious and bouncy locks.[7]

Ingredients

2 tbsp henna powder

1 ripe banana

Water (as needed)

Method of use

Take the henna powder in a bowl.

Add enough water to this so as to get a smooth paste.

Let it sit overnight.

In the morning, add mashed banana to this paste and mix it well. Keep it aside.

Shampoo and condition your hair as usual.

Squeeze out the excess water from your hair and apply the obtained paste to it.

Leave it on for 5 minutes before rinsing it off using cold water.

6. For strong hair

A rich source of proteins, egg white cleanses and nourishes the scalp to strengthen your hair. Yogurt unclogs the hair follicles to stimulate hair growth and add shine and strength to the hair.[8] Olive oil contains fatty acids that help to moisturise and strengthen the hair.

Ingredients

1 cup henna powder

1 egg white

10 tbsp yogurt

5 tbsp olive oil

Method of use

Take henna powder in a bowl.

Add an egg white to this and give it a good stir.

Now add yogurt and olive oil and mix everything together well.

Using a brush apply the mixture on your scalp.

Leave it on for 15-20 minutes.

Rinse it off thoroughly using lukewarm water.

Shampoo your hair as usual.

7. For damaged hair

Rich in vitamin C and amino acids, hibiscus leaves improve the blood circulation in the scalp to revitalise damaged hair and promote healthy hair growth.[9] The acidic nature of lemon helps to maintain the scalp health and the vitamin C present in it help to nourish the hair from within and thus tackle damaged hair.

Ingredients

A handful of henna leaves

A handful of hibiscus leaves

1 tbsp lemon juice

Method of use

Grind the hibiscus and henna leaves together to make a paste.

Add lemon juice to this paste. Mix well.

Apply the mixture on your scalp and hair.

Leave it on for 15-20 minutes.

Rinse it off using lukewarm water.

Shampoo your hair as usual.

Precautions To Be Taken While Using A Henna Hair Mask

1. Henna being a cool herb, it isn't advised to keep the hair mask for more than 2 hours. You might catch a cold otherwise.

2. Being a natural dye, henna can stain your fingers. So, you should always wear gloves while applying the mask. Alternatively, you can use a brush for the application.

3. If you don't want henna to stain your hair and change the natural colour of your hair, apply oil all over your hair before the application of the mask.

4. Cover your head after applying the mask. This prevent your skin and things around you from staining.

5. For better results, don't use henna on freshly washed hair. You hair should be washed at least 48 hours prior to using henna hair mask.

