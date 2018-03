Tips To Get Rid Of An Oily Scalp & Hair

Oily and greasy scalp is always a nightmare for all the ladies out there. After all, smooth, silky and healthier hair adds on to one's own personality along with enhancing the beauty.

While having unclean hair can definitely cause it, greasy hair is generally the result of excess secretion of sebum by the sebaceous glands of the scalp. While some secretion is normal and should happen for a healthy scalp and hair, too much secretion creates that oily look This issue is something in common faced by most of the Indian women. But we do not realize that this can be cured if you take care of it properly.

With the right hair care routine in place, your hair too can look soft, silky and luscious. And if you want to find the remedies, the answer to it lies in your very own kitchen.

Instead of spending on ready-made products or other chemical treatments which are both harmful and expensive, you can keep in mind a few tips to get rid of oily hair.

Here are some tips for you to take care of your oily hair and scalp.