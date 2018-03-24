Tips To Get Rid Of An Oily Scalp & Hair

1. Shampoo Frequently

Usually, it is not recommended to wash your hair frequently, but if you have an oily hair, it is advised to wash your hair every alternate day in order to reduce the excess oil production. However, keep in mind to use mild shampoos, as washing your hair with harsh shampoos can damage your hair.

2. Wash Your Hair Thoroughly

When shampooing, ensure that you rinse your hair thoroughly. Failing to do so will leave residues in your scalp, which will increase the oil production in your hair and make your hair turn greasy. So, the next time you wash your hair, make sure that you wash off every bit of your shampoo.

3. Reduce The Use Of Conditioners

Use conditioners only at the ends of your hair, in case they have dried out. They are not recommended for oily hair, as they coat the hair. They provide moisture. This moisture only adds to the oiliness and greasiness.

4. Do Not Rub Your Scalp

Do not rub your scalp or scratch it. This may lead to the secretion of more oil by the oil glands. Also, it may result in an increase in oily dandruff to be formed. Hence, avoid rubbing your scalp vigorously, especially just after the shower.

5. Use Baby Powder

Baby powder works well in getting rid of the greasy hair. If you do not get time to wash your hair, sprinkle some baby powder on your hair. Comb your hair well and you are good to go. This helps in removing the excess oil from your hair as well as helps your hair to smell good.

6. Egg Yolk Mask

Egg yolks contain protein, which can help strengthen your hair and make your hair shinier and softer. Hence, it helps in making your hair look less greasy.

How To Use:

Beat the egg yolks and mix them with honey, tea tree oil or olive oil, apply this mix to dry hair, leaving it on for about 5 to 20 minutes. Then, wash your hair thoroughly and rinse well. You can use this remedy once in a week for faster results.

7. Lemon

Lemon can do wonders for your hair and skin. To use it as a remedy for hair, mix the juice of two lemons with two cups of water and store it. After every wash, pat your hair dry and massage your hair and scalp using this solution and rinse thoroughly with plain water.