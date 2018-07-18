3 Secrets To Healthy Hair You Must Know Today

Maintaining healthy hair is important so that we look confident as well as feel energized and rejuvenated from within. Hair that is not well maintained makes you feel inferior when in public.

With the extreme weather conditions along with the polluted environment, our hair loses its natural healthy nature when subjected to various toxins and unbearable climatic conditions.

Moreover, sudden temperature changes, along with the dampness during the monsoon season and the excessive winter cause a lot of harm to our hair.

Read on to know the top 3 secrets to attain healthy hair, so that irrespective of the climatic conditions, your hair continues to possess its vitality and splendour.

3 Secrets To Healthy Hair

1. Eliminating The Toxins

To eliminate the toxins accumulated on your head, you will need to give your scalp a good massage. This is essential to boost the blood circulation. This enables oxygenating the hair fibre.

You can do this in the following manner:

• On wet hair, use your fingertips to gently massage the scalp while shampooing your hair. When you do this, apply slight pressure near the temples, ear contours and brow line.

• On dry hair, place your hands, one on top of the other, on your head. Slide them upwards while simultaneously applying firm pressure. This action would resemble as if you are trying to grab the scalp.

Do this process twice every week. Start doing this process from the nape of your neck and proceed towards the crown. Do this step for about 1 to 2 minutes. If time permits, and also to attain more effectiveness, you can place a warm, wet towel on your head before you do the above step.

This would help in dilating your blood vessels. Doing this is simple. Pour some water on the towel, wring it and microwave it for about 30 seconds.

2. Stimulating Growth

Make sure that you follow a diet that provides ample nourishment to your locks.

• Eat seafood, lentils, cocoa, almonds and wholemeal bread to obtain zinc and magnesium to increase the keratin levels.

• Increase oxygen flow to the roots of your hair by incorporating iron-rich foods in your diet. Consume spinach, parsley and black pudding.

• Hair is strengthened through the intake of protein-rich foods. Eat tuna, cheese, cooked ham, chicken and egg yolk.

• Hair growth is also promoted through the intake of mushrooms and cereals. These are rich in Group B vitamins.

• Rum is also known to possess hair-strengthening features. Add two soup spoons of rum to your hair mask. This will promote stronger regrowth of hair.

3. Cocooning Stages

Hair needs to be protected from becoming weak. There are a variety of substances and tools available that prevent the hair from weakening. Hair needs to be preserved so that it doesn't break and fall off.

• Ensure that you shampoo your hair at regular and appropriate intervals. Shampooing removes dirt and excess oil from your hair. If your hair is naturally greasy, you might want to shampoo more often, say every alternate day.

However, ensure that you use a mild shampoo so that your hair doesn't become deprived of the essential oils. In case you wash your hair daily, this would stimulate the sebaceous glands on the scalp, making your hair turn greasy quickly.

• The solution to avoid making your hair greasy is to shampoo your hair about thrice a week. You can alternate with a mild rinse using warm water. If you simply wish to wash your hair, use a dry shampoo. Washing oily scalp daily will only increase your problems.

• Use a boar's hair brush to comb your hair. This makes you comb easily without being too harsh or aggressive on your hair. It untangles hair smoothly as it resembles keratin. However, you can also prefer using a wide-toothed comb to do the job. This will ensure that the hair fibre does not break.

• You should invest in a professional hair dryer. Make sure that the hair dryer that you use is at least 1500 watts and has various speed and temperature settings available. This will prevent your hair from becoming damaged due to excess heat.