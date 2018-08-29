This Is How You Can Get Glass Hair Like Kim Kardashian

You might have heard of the term glass skin, but have you ever heard of something called glass hair? Well, it is a new trend that is doing the rounds on Instagram with many celebrities joining the wagon.

What Is Glass Hair?

But what exactly is glass hair, you may ask? Glass hair, as the name suggests, is a sharp haircut that is styled to perfection and is polished and shiny. It looks as if it is perfectly carved out from glass. Glass hair looks completely polished.

Celebrities Who Sported Glass Hair Look

The concept of glass hair has been liked by many celebrities with some of them even flaunting a perfect look. The very first one to start the trend was Kim Kardashian who sported a blunt bob cut followed by her sister Khloe Kardashian who flaunted a perfect, shiny, marble-like cropped bob cut look.

Khloe's hairstyle looked exactly like it was a reflection of a sheet of ice - what you may also refer to as glass hair.

Apart from Khloe and Kim, Kylie Jenner too sported a blonde glass hair look. Among other celebrities who sported the glass hair look are Olivia Culpo, Ashley Graham, Hailee Baldwin, Justin Beiber, Jenna Dewan, Lucy Hale & Salma Hayek.

Now, you may ask if it is possible to get glass hair at home? Well, it is! But, like everything else, there is a condition here too. Glass hair may be suitable for everyone but it has an enemy - humidity. It is nearly impossible to maintain glass hair during summer if the climate is humid.

So, if you are planning to go for a glass hair look, you might not want to opt for it during summer. Any other time of the year is completely suitable for glass hair.

And, if you have any second doubts about considering glass hair, here are a few good reasons why you should definitely go for it.

Why Should You Opt For Glass Hair?

It is easy to do and does not take a long time.

It compliments all face types and can be carried well.

It is inexpensive and can be easily done at home using minimal products.

It gives a good and smooth texture to your hair along with providing shine.

It is easy to maintain.

Although most celebrities prefer undergoing glass hair treatment at salons, it is something that can also be easily done at home. Curious to know how? Well, here's a quick, easy to do, and simple method which will ensure that you get glass hair at home without having to approach expensive salons.

How To Get Glass Hair Like Kim Kardashian

Get yourself a blunt bob haircut which is just a little below your jawline.

After getting a new haircut, wash your hair and dry it with a towel.

Apply a heat-protectant cream on your damp hair and apply it completely till the ends.

Take a huge round brush and blow dry your hair completely straight.

Once you are done, take a serum and apply it all over your hair.

Use a hair setting spray to fix your hair and you are all done to flaunt your new glass hair look.

Now that you know how to easily get glass hair at home within a few minutes, you might want to try it out this winter. Sport a new look and give your personality an awesome boost!