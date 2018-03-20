These Tips Will Make Your Hair Look Thicker Instantly

1. Back Combing

By this it doesn't mean harshly teasing your hair and creating tangles, but it just means brushing your hair softly that adds up to the volume. This needs a lot of patience! First, divide your hair into different sections. Back brush your hair section by section, emphasizing more on the roots.

2. Blow Dry Your Hair Upside Down

While drying your hair, put your head down. Start drying it from the roots to the tips. This is the quickest and easiest hack, but it really works. Your hair will definitely look more voluminous than before in no time.

3. Change Your Parting

This does not require much effort or any other extra equipment. While parting your hair, just part it to the opposite side from your usual side. This will create an instant volume in the hair. This is because, when we part on the same side every day, the hair there becomes flat. So, to create an instant volume, just part your hair in the opposite side.

4. Make A Bun When You Sleep

This technique does not require any heat. It not only gives volume to the hair, but also leaves the hair with soft waves naturally. Isn't that exciting? So let's see how this one goes.

After having a shower, tie your hair to form a high and loose bun, when it is lightly damp. Do this before you go to sleep. Secure your bun with an elastic and leave it overnight. You can remove the bun, the next morning, and you'll find wavy and voluminous hair.

5. Apply Conditioner Before Shampoo

Yes, you can increase the volume of your hair by just reversing your hair-washing process. Apply the conditioner before shampooing your hair. Applying conditioners makes your hair appear smooth and silky; but it also makes your hair look thinner. But when you apply it before shampooing, it will make your hair look thicker.

6. Use Rollers

Rollers are also a solution to make your hair look thick and bouncy. Divide your hair into sections and and roll it with plastic or velcro rollers and leave it for 20 minutes. After 20 minutes, remove the rollers and slightly comb through your hair with your fingers. This will make your hair look bouncy and thick.

7. Use Some Baby Powder

This is a solution when you have greasy hair. Greasy hair makes your hair look more thin, so the solution for this is using baby powder. Apply some baby powder on your hair and gently comb it. This will make your hair look thick instantly.

8. Use Dry Shampoos

Dry shampoo also helps in giving a voluminous look to the hair instantly. Spray some dry shampoo on your scalp, just after blow drying your hair. And there you go, thick, bouncy and voluminous hair is all yours. However, it is not recommended to use this every day.