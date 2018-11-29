13 Amazing Overnight Hair Masks For Winter!

Hair care is an essential part of our daily routine, especially during winters. And, when we fail to do so, it often results in problems like hair fall, dandruff, premature greying of hair, and so on. It is, therefore, very important that we take good and timely care of our hair.

There are a number of home remedies that help us get rid of several hair care problems and that too without any side effects. You can make overnight home-made hair masks easily without much fuss. These hair masks promise to make your hair smooth and soft.

Overnight Hair Masks For Winter

1. Egg & honey

Rich in proteins and amino acids, egg nourishes your hair and adds shine to it. It also reduces hair fall and promotes hair growth.[1] Honey helps to soften your hair and give it a shiny look.

Ingredients

• 1 egg

• 2 tbsp honey

How to do

• Crack open an egg in a bowl.

• Add some honey to it and whisk both the ingredients together.

• Apply the mixture to your hair using a brush.

• Cover your hair with a shower cap and allow it to stay overnight.

• Wash it off in the morning with your regular shampoo and conditioner.

• Use this once a week for the desired result.

2. Aloe vera & lemon juice

Aloe vera and lemon juice help to remove dirt from your hair and scalp, unclog the pores, and strengthen the roots of your hair. [2]

Ingredients

• 2 tbsp aloe vera gel

• 2 tbsp lemon juice

How to do

• Extract aloe vera gel from an aloe vera leaf and add it to a bowl.

• Add some lemon juice to it and blend all the ingredients together.

• Apply it on your hair and leave it on.

• Allow it to stay overnight. You can cover up your hair with a shower cap.

• Wash off the mask in the morning using a sulphate-free shampoo.

3. Pumpkin & honey

Loaded with essential nutrients and vitamins, pumpkin strengthens your hair follicles, while at the same time promoting hair growth. [3] You can make a pumpkin-based hair pack at home by mixing it with some honey.

Ingredients

• 2 tbsp pumpkin pulp

• 2 tbsp honey

How to do

• Mix some pumpkin pulp and honey in a bowl and blend both the ingredients together.

• Use a brush to apply the mixture to your hair.

• Cover your hair with a shower cap and allow it to stay overnight.

• Wash it off in the morning with your regular shampoo and conditioner.

• Use this once a week for the desired result.

4. Banana & olive oil

Rich in potassium, antioxidants, natural oils, and essential nutrients and vitamins, bananas are a great ingredient for making a home-made hair pack. Apart from adding shine to your hair, they also treat hair loss and visibly reduce dandruff to a great extent. Bananas, along with olive oil, have the tendency to soften your hair.[4]

Ingredients

• 1 ripe banana

• 2 tbsp olive oil

How to do

• Add some mashed banana to a bowl.

• Next, add some olive oil to it and whisk both the ingredients together.

• Apply the mixture on your hair using a brush.

• Cover your hair with a shower cap and allow it to stay overnight.

• Wash it off in the morning with your regular shampoo and conditioner.

• Use this once a week for the desired result.

5. Yoghurt & coconut oil

Yoghurt not only moisturises your hair but also nourishes it deeply. Moreover, it also strengthens your hair and reduces breakage to a great extent.[5]

Ingredients

• 1 tbsp organic yoghurt

• 1 tbsp coconut oil

How to do

• Combine some organic yoghurt and coconut oil in a bowl.

• Blend both the ingredients together until you get a smooth and consistent paste.

• Use a brush to apply the paste to your hair.

• Cover your hair with a shower cap and allow it to stay overnight.

• Wash it off in the morning with your regular shampoo and conditioner.

• Use this once a week for the desired result.

6. Beer

Applying beer to your hair makes it silky and voluminous. It imparts shine to your hair and makes it strong. It also deeply nourishes your hair follicles and improves your scalp health. [6]

Ingredients

• 4 tbsp flat beer

• 1 tbsp honey

• 1 tsp lemon juice

• 1 egg

How to do

• Crack open an egg and separate the egg yolk from the white. Discard the white and transfer the egg yolk to a bowl.

• Add all the other ingredients one by one.

• Blend the ingredients together until you get a smooth paste.

• Use a brush to apply the paste to your hair.

• Cover your hair with a shower cap and allow it to stay overnight.

• Wash it off in the morning with your regular shampoo and conditioner.

• Use this once a week for the desired result.

7. Castor Oil & banana

Rich in proteins, castor oil prevents the drying of the scalp and hair. It nourishes your hair shaft and makes them stronger from within. Applying castor oil to your hair also helps to treat hair damage. [7]

Ingredients

• 1 tbsp castor oil

• ½ ripe banana

How to do

• Add some castor oil to a bowl.

• Next, mash half a banana and add it to the castor oil. Mix both the ingredients together.

• Apply it to your hair using a brush.

• Cover your hair with a shower cap.

• Allow it to stay overnight.

• Wash it off in the morning with your regular shampoo and conditioner.

• Use this once a week for the desired result.

8. Curry leaf oil & vitamin E

Rich in proteins and beta-carotene, curry leaves are essential for treating hair loss. You can combine curry leaves with some vitamin E oil to make an enriching home-made hair mask.

Ingredients

• 10-12 fresh curry leaves

• 2 tbsp vitamin E oil

How to do

• Heat some vitamin E oil on a mild flame and add curry leaves to it. Allow it to stay until the leaves start to pop.

• Turn off the heat and allow the oil to cool down for a few minutes.

• Once the oil cools down, strain it and massage your hair with it. Apply the oil thoroughly and allow it to stay overnight.

• Cover your hair with a shower cap if required.

• Wash it off in the morning with your regular shampoo and conditioner.

• Repeat this twice a week for the desired result.

9. Ratanjot (alkanet root) & coconut oil

Ratanjot, also known as alkanet root, helps in imparting colour to your hair, thus treating grey and dull hair.[8]

Ingredients

• 2-4 Ratanjot sticks

• ½ cup coconut oil

How to do

• Soak a few Ratanjot sticks in half a cup coconut oil overnight.

• Strain the oil and apply it to your hair.

• Allow it to stay overnight and wash it off in the morning using your regular shampoo and conditioner.

• Use it whenever required.

10. Almond oil

Almond oil softens your hair and makes it smooth. It also nourishes and strengthens your hair follicles. [9]

Ingredients

• 2 tbsp almond oil

• 2 tbsp olive oil

How to do

• Combine olive oil and almond oil in a bowl.

• Mix them together.

• Use a brush to apply the oil concoction on your hair.

• Cover your hair with a shower cap and allow it to stay overnight.

• Wash it off in the morning with your regular shampoo and conditioner.

• Use this hair mask once a week for the desired result.

11. Rosewater & pumpkin juice

A great way to treat dull and damaged hair is by making a home-made hair mask using rose water. It effectively retains the moisture in your hair and makes it softer, smoother, and healthier.

Ingredients

• 2 tbsp rose water

• 2 tbsp pumpkin juice

How to do

• Mix both the ingredients in a bowl.

• Apply it to your hair and cover it up with a shower cap.

• Allow it to stay overnight.

• Wash it off in the morning with your regular shampoo and conditioner.

• Use this once a week for the desired result.

12. Amla juice

Amla is rich in vitamin C which helps in preventing premature greying of hair. It also makes your hair shiny and bouncy with regular use. [10]

Ingredients

• 2 tbsp amla juice

• 2 tbsp water

How to do

• Mix both the ingredients - amla juice and water in a small bowl.

• Apply it to your hair using a brush.

• Cover your hair with a shower cap and allow it to stay overnight.

• Wash it off in the morning with your regular shampoo and conditioner.

• Use this hair mask once a week for the desired result.

13. Coconut milk

Loaded with nourishing properties, coconut milk soothes your scalp and relieves it from any kind of irritation. It also softens your hair and makes it silky and smooth. It also prevents dryness. Apply coconut milk to your hair regularly if you suffer from hair damage and split ends.

Ingredient

• 4 tbsp coconut milk

How to do

• Add coconut milk to a bowl.

• Apply it to your hair using a brush and cover up your hair with a shower cap.

• Allow it to stay overnight and wash it off in the morning using your regular shampoo and conditioner.

• Use this once in 15 days for the desired result.

Some Essential Hair Care Tips To Remember

• Before applying any hair mask, ensure that you divide your hair into proper sections and then carefully apply the mask to each section - either with the help of a brush or your hands.

• Always cover your hair with a shower cap after applying the mask, even if it is the one to be washed off in a few minutes so as to get its maximum benefits.

• Always tie your hair in a bun and then put on the shower cap. Doing so will ensure that your hair will create a warm atmosphere inside the cap, thus allowing maximum penetration of the ingredients.

• Always wash your hair with lukewarm water.

• Never blow dry your hair after using a hair mask. Always allow it to air dry. This will prevent dryness.

Do try these amazing overnight hair masks this winter and never worry about dry, damaged, and dull hair. These masks will ensure that your hair remains soft, smooth, and silky all the time.