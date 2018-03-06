How To Take Care Of Brittle Hair

1. Olive Oil:

Warm up some olive oil and massage it on to your scalp, applying it throughout the length of your hair. Make sure that the oil is warm and not hot. Wrap your hair in a towel and let the olive oil work its magic on your hair for an hour. Shampoo and condition like you normally would once it is done. This treatment puts back moisture in your hair and gives it a shine. For best results, do this once every week. Olive oil is rich in vitamin E and can help restore damaged hair by sealing the hair cuticle.

2. Avocado:

Avocado is rich in proteins and vitamins A and E. This helps to nourish and moisturise the hair shaft. For this, mash one ripe avocado and mix it with olive oil. Apply this to the length of your hair and leave it on for an hour. This can be slightly messy, so be sure to wear a shower cap while this is on your hair, else the avocado may keep falling everywhere. Do this once a week.

3. Eggs:

Eggs are a great remedy for damaged hair, as they are rich in proteins and lecithin. They help bring back strength and shine to damaged, brittle hair. For this, separate the whites of an egg and apply it all over your hair. You may need the whites of two eggs if your hair is very long. Keep this one for up to an hour and wash and condition like you usually would. Wrap your hair up using a shower cap while you do this, in order to avoid a mess, just like you would with the avocado treatment. Make sure you use lukewarm water and wash thoroughly, in order to avoid the smell of the egg from lingering.

4. Beer:

Beer acts as a great hair conditioner because of the proteins in it. After you wash your hair, you can use beer as a last rinse for conditioning and for adding shine. You can even use beer as a finishing spray after washing your hair. This will make your hair shiny and strong. But be careful, as the smell of beer will linger on if you use this treatment.

5. Banana:

Bananas are rich in potassium which brings back moisture to the hair. Mash a full banana and apply it to your hair. Tie your hair in a bun, covering it with a shower cap. Bananas improve moisture content of the hair, help get rid of split ends and improve elasticity. Over time, this treatment will get rid of brittleness in the hair. Keep the banana on your hair for an hour and then wash it off. Do this once every week.

6. Sesame Oil:

Sesame oil is antibacterial in nature. It is a rich oil that is anti-inflammatory and antiviral and helps prevent hair loss. It can heal damaged hair and provide the hair with moisture. For this, mix sesame oil with some grated ginger and apply it to your hair. Leave it on for fifteen to twenty minutes and then shampoo and condition your hair like you usually would. Do this every time before you shampoo and the damage to your hair will be gone in as little as a month.

7. Aloe Vera Gel:

Aloe vera gel is such a multitasking product. For brittle hair, apply aloe vera gel to the entire length of the hair while focusing on the ends more, as most of the damage seems to be concentrated to the ends of the hair. The hair will absorb the aloe vera gel and make it stronger and even shinier. This acts as an amazing leave-in conditioner as well for the hair.

We hope these tips help you get rid of brittle hair as soon as possible. For more beauty updates, keep following Boldsky.