19 Natural Ways To Prevent Hair Loss In Men & Women

How To Grow Hair On The Bald Patches On Head? | Boldsky

Hair loss is something we all have dealt with at some point in our lives. Although there are a number of over-the-counter products that claim to curb hair loss and treat baldness, they are not always recommended and can be harmful to your scalp and hair at times. So, what do we do in that case? Well, you can always turn to home remedies as they are completely safe to use. And, not to miss out the cost-effective factor!

While home remedies (natural ingredients) are easily available, they are equally easy to use. You can simply make a hair mask or a hair tonic at home, store it in an air-tight bottle, and use it when required.

1. Amla

Also known as Indian Gooseberry, amla is rich in vitamin C that is essential for hair growth. Vitamin C is proven to curb hair loss by building collagen that is vital for healthy hair and hair growth.[1]

Moreover, amla is also known for stopping premature greying of hair. You can consume it directly in its raw form or in the form of a juice. Also, you can make a hair mask using amla and apply it topically on your hair.

Ingredients

4-5 dried amla

1 tbsp coconut oil

How to do

Boil dried amla in coconut oil until the oil turns black.

Once done, turn off the heat and allow the oil to cool down.

Massage your scalp with it for a few minutes and leave it on for another 15 minutes.

Wash it off with your regular shampoo.

Repeat this twice a week for desired results.

2. Yoghurt

Yoghurt works as a natural conditioner for your hair. It is loaded with vitamin B5 and essential proteins that are beneficial for your hair. Moreover, yoghurt also contains probiotics that help in curbing hair loss and promoting hair growth.[2]

Ingredients

2 tbsp yoghurt

1 tbsp honey

½ tsp lemon juice

How to do

Combine all the ingredients into a bowl and mix them together to make a paste.

Apply the paste onto your scalp and hair using a brush.

Leave it on for about 30 minutes.

Wash it off with cold water.

Use this once a week for desired results if you have normal hair. If you have dry hair, you can use this twice a week.

3. Aloe Vera

Aloe vera helps to maintain the pH levels of your scalp. It penetrates deep into your scalp and the shaft of your hair, thereby preventing hair loss and promoting hair growth. [3]

Ingredients

2 tbsp aloe vera gel/1 aloe vera leaf

How to do

Extract aloe vera gel from an aloe vera leaf and massage your scalp with it in circular motion.

Leave it on for about 20 minutes before you wash it off with cold water.

Repeat this thrice a week for desired results. Note that aloe vera extract should be used on the scalp after shampooing your hair and not before.

4. Beetroot

Beetroot contains vitamin B in abundance which is proven to curb hair loss and thus promote healthy hair growth. [4] Regular and prolonged intake of beetroot - be it in its raw form or in the form of juice or applied topically - can help in treating hair loss.

Ingredients

5-6 beetroot leaves

1 tbsp henna powder

1 cup water

How to do

Boil the beetroot leaves in a cup of water until the water becomes half the quantity. Turn off the heat and grind the leaves to make a paste.

Transfer it to a bowl and add some henna powder to it and mix well.

Apply it to your scalp and leave it on for about 20 minutes.

Wash it off with water and repeat it thrice a week for desired results.

5. Liquorice Root

Liquorice root possesses healing properties that help to soothe the irritated scalp, especially the one caused by dandruff. The vitamin E content in liquorice root helps to maintain your scalp health, thus preventing hair loss when used topically. [5]

Ingredients

1 tbsp grounded liquorice root

1 cup milk

½ tsp saffron

How to do

Combine saffron and the grounded liquorice root in a cup of milk and mix all the ingredients well.

Apply this mixture on your scalp/affected area and leave it overnight.

Wash it off in the morning.

Repeat this twice a week for desired results.

6. Green Tea

Green tea stimulates your hair follicles and boosts hair growth. It also increased your metabolism rate which, in turn, is associated with curbing hair loss and promoting healthy hair growth. [6]

Ingredients

2 green tea bags

2 cups hot water

How to do

Soak the green tea bags in the hot water and wait till it completely cools down.

Remove the bags and discard them.

Use the green tea-infused water to wash your hair.

Repeat this twice a week after shampooing your hair for desired results.

7. Hibiscus

Hibiscus flowers contain vitamin C, phosphorus, riboflavin and some essential nutrients that help to prevent hair loss and promote hair growth.

Ingredients

10 hibiscus flowers

2 cups coconut oil

How to do

Combine hibiscus flowers and coconut oil in a bowl and heat the mixture for a few seconds until its slightly warm. Ensure that the mixture should be warm enough to be applied onto your scalp.

Strain the mixture and collect the oil in a small bottle.

Apply this oil to your scalp and hair twice a week, leave it overnight, and wash it off in the morning using your regular shampoo and conditioner.

8. Coconut Oil & Olive Oil

Coconut oil possesses antioxidants that strengthen your hair and make it stronger and shinier. They also add a natural shine to your hair. Moreover, coconut oil also helps to ward off scalp infections, thus giving you a healthy scalp and stronger hair roots. [7]

Ingredients

2 tbsp coconut oil

2 tbsp olive oil

How to do

Combine coconut oil and olive oil in a bowl and heat it for about 15 seconds. Mix well.

Massage it onto your scalp for a few minutes and leave it overnight.

Wash it off in the morning with your regular shampoo and conditioner.

Repeat this every time you wash your hair.

9. Fenugreek Seeds

Fenugreek seeds are known to curb hair loss and thus promote hair growth when used topically on your scalp. The help in rebuilding damaged hair follicles and make your hair stronger, longer, and shinier.

Ingredients

2 tbsp fenugreek seeds

4 tbsp yoghurt

1 egg

How to do

Soak some fenugreek seeds in water overnight. In the morning, strain off the water and make a paste of the fenugreek seeds and transfer it to a bowl. You can add a little water to it to make it into a paste.

Add some yoghurt and an egg to it and blend all the ingredients together.

Apply it on your scalp and leave it on for about half an hour.

Wash it off thoroughly with water.

Repeat this twice a month or once in every 15 days for desired results.

10. Neem

Neem is loaded with antibacterial properties that help you deal with a number of hair care problems including dandruff and lice, thus curbing damaged hair and hair loss, leading to a healthy scalp. [8]

Ingredients

10-12 dried neem leaves

2 cups of water

How to do

Boil the neem leaves in two cups of water. Allow it to boil until the water quantity becomes half.

Turn off the heat and allow it to cool down

Once done, wash your hair with this mixture. Use this mixture on your hair once a week after you have used a shampoo.

Leave your hair to air dry after that.

11. Onion Juice

Onion possesses antibacterial properties that help to fight off scalp infections, thus strengthening the roots of your hair and in turn curbing hair loss. Moreover, onions, when applied topically, also boost blood circulation to your hair follicles, thus promoting healthy hair growth.[9]

Ingredients

1 onion

1 tbsp rosewater

How to do

Grate the onion and extract its juice. Transfer the extracted onion juice to a bowl.

Add some rosewater to it and mix well.

Dip a cotton ball in the mixture and apply it to your scalp.

Let it stay for about half an hour and later wash it off with cold water.

Shampoo and condition your hair as usual and let your hair dry naturally.

Repeat this once a week for desired results.

12. Lemon

Lemon possesses astringent properties that help to tighten your scalp, thus curbing hair loss. Moreover, lemons also contain Vitamin C along with alpha-hydroxy acids that exfoliate dead skin cells and fight dandruff. [10]

Ingredients

3 lemons

1 cup warm water

How to do

Cut the lemons into half and squeeze out the juice from them in a bowl.

Add a cup of warm water to it and mix it well.

Store the mixture in an air-tight bottle.

Take a generous amount of the mixture and massage your scalp and hair with it. Leave it on for about 5 minutes and then wash it off with cold water.

Repeat this once or twice a week.

13. Henna

Henna is known for its natural hair conditioning properties. It also helps to strengthen your hair and thus curb hair loss. Besides, henna also possess astringent, antifungal and antibacterial properties that help to fight of hair loss and thus promote hair growth. [11]

Ingredients

2 tbsp henna powder

2 tbsp yoghurt

How to do

Combine henna powder and yoghurt in a bowl and make it into a consistent mixture.

Apply it onto your scalp and massage for a few minutes.

Let it stay for another 15 minutes and then wash it off.

Repeat this process once a week for desired results.

14. Potatoes

Rich in vitamins like B & C, potatoes are also a great source of iron which plays an important role in strengthening your hair and fighting hair loss. [12]

Ingredients

1 potato

1 tbsp honey

1 tbsp water

How to do

Wash the potato and peel off its skin. Cut it into small pieces and blend them to get potato puree. Strain it to get potato juice and transfer it to a bowl.

Add some honey and water to it and mix well.

Apply it on your scalp and hair and leave it on for about half an hour.

Wash it off with a mild shampoo and conditioner.

Repeat this once a week for desired results.

15. Curry Leaves

Curry leaves are known to stimulate hair growth when used in combination with hair oil. They also help to clean and nourish your scalp, thus keeping it away from any kind of infections and thereby curbing hair loss.

Ingredients

A handful of curry leaves

½ cup coconut oil

How to do

Boil a handful of curry leaves in half a cup of coconut oil. Once it gets boiled, turn off the heat and allow the mixture to cool down.

Once it has cooled down, strain the oil and add it to another bowl.

Massage it onto your scalp and hair for a few minutes.

Leave it on for at least 20 more minutes and then wash it off with your regular shampoo.

Repeat this process once or twice a week for desired results.

16. Egg White

Eggs are rich in proteins, vitamins, and essential nutrients - all of which contribute towards healthy hair growth and thus curb hair loss when applied topically. [13]

Ingredients

2 eggs

2 tbsp olive oil

How to do

Crack open the eggs in a bowl. Add some olive oil to it and whisk both the ingredients together.

Apply it onto your hair and leave it on for about 20 minutes and then wash it off with cold water and a mild shampoo.

Repeat this twice a week for desired results.

17. Cinnamon & Honey

Cinnamon, when mixed with honey and olive oil, helps to stimulate your scalp and thus curb hair loss by strengthening the roots of the hair.

Ingredients

1 tbsp cinnamon powder

1 tbsp honey

1 tbsp olive oil

How to do

Combine cinnamon powder, olive oil, and honey in a bowl and mix all the ingredients well.

Apply it onto your scalp and hair and wait for about 20 minutes before you proceed to rinse it off with your regular shampoo.

Repeat this process once a week for desired results.

18. Shikakai

Shikakai helps to soothe irritated scalp besides nourishing and strengthening it. It also helps to treat a number of scalp conditions like dandruff and premature greying of hair. Moreover, it also prevents hair breakage and also curbs hair loss.

Ingredients

2 tbsp shikakai powder

1 tbsp amla powder

1 tbsp neem powder

How to do

Combine all the given ingredients in a bowl and mix them well.

Add some water to it to make it into a paste. Do not add too much water so that the paste remains semi-thick and does not get too watery.

Apply it to your scalp and hair and leave it on for about 15 minutes.

Wash it off with lukewarm water and let your hair dry naturally.

Repeat this twice a month or once every 15 days for desired results.

19. Coriander

Coriander helps to make your hair softer and smoother with regular and prolonged use. It also helps to curb hair loss with applied topically on your scalp.

Ingredients

½ cup coriander leaves

3 tbsp water

How to do

Grind the coriander leaves and mix them with some water to get a semi-thick paste.

Apply it on your scalp and hair using a brush.

Leave it on for about an hour and then wash it off with cold water.

Use your regular shampoo and conditioner and allow your hair to air dry.

Repeat this once a week for desired results.

Some Essential Tips To Prevent Hair Loss

Try and avoid hairstyles that pull hair from their roots - meaning do not opt for very tight hairstyles. Doing so will lead to the weakening of your hair roots and thus lead to hair fall or hair loss.

Avoid too much usage of heat styling products like hair curlers or hair straighteners. They tend to damage your hair follicles and strip it of its essential oils, leading to dry and damaged hair that causes hair loss.

One should refrain from bleaching or chemically treating their hair as it may lead to severe hair damage, thus causing hair loss.

Always use a mild sulphate-free shampoo for your hair that will nourish and not strip it of its moisture. At times, the ingredients contained in a particular shampoo might contain some chemicals that are harmful to your hair. Therefore, it is always in the best interest of your hair that you avoid using such chemical-laced shampoos.

While brushing your hair, always use the one that made using soft fibres that promise to promote healthy sebum level in your scalp and hair. Also, while brushing your hair, ensure that you brush from top to bottom in one direction. It will help to smooth out and condition your hair cuticles in the right way. Also, it will help to smooth out any knots or tangled hair with ease.

Once every 15 days, you can go for home-made deep conditioning hair masks that will help to nourish, moisturise, and strengthen your hair.

Lastly, diet and following a proper stress-free lifestyle is very essential for healthy hair. Lack of proper diet and stress may lead to hair loss.