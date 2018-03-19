How To Make Your Hair Colour Last Longer

Did you just colour your hair? Do not worry about its after care. Here are some basic tips that you should keep in mind after you've coloured your hair.
Many of us love to experiment with our looks and when it comes to looks, we try to bring a change to our hair. It may be straightening, curling, colouring, etc. Yes, coloring your hair seems to be a fancy thing that all of us would wish for.
Sometimes, we might be aware of everything we need to know before colouring our hair. But what about it's after care? After-care tips of colouring the hair are equally important to note. After all, we do not wish our hair colour to fade away faster, right?
This article will give you all the tips to make your hair colour last longer. So, let us see what they are and how you can incorporate these in your life. Take a look.
1. Wash Your Hair After 3 Days
After you've coloured your hair, it's always advised not to wash your hair for at least 3 days. This is because chances are there that your colour will fade away if you wash it immediately. Therefore, when you colour your hair in the salon, let it dry on its own and make sure that you do not wash it within 3 days.
2. Do Not Wash Your Hair With Hot Water
We all have a tendency to take a shower in hot water. However, this is not recommended. Always use cold water to wash your hair. If you want, you can also use lukewarm water, but hot water is a total no-no. This is because hot water causes your hair colour to fade at a faster rate.
3. Use Sulphate-free Shampoos
Shampoos with sulphate tend to dry your hair and make it brittle. It's always better to use sulphate-free shampoos for your hair, since this will fade away your colour easily. Whenever you purchase a shampoo, make sure that you look for a sulphate-free shampoo.
4. Avoid Using Heating Products
Heating products like a blow-dryer, hair straightener, etc., immediately after colouring your hair can cause damage to your hair. This will make your hair turn dry and frizzy. So, make sure that you do not use these heating products regularly. Let your hair dry naturally.
5. Trim Your Hair Regularly
At a normal rate, it is advised to get your hair trimmed every 3 months. After colouring your hair, your hair is more prone to getting split ends and damaged. In order to avoid that, it is recommended to trim your hair regularly every 2-3 months once, which will not only prevent split ends but also help grow healthy tresses.
6. Use Hair Masks
Colouring your hair is after all a chemical process. After you've coloured your hair, your hair tends to lose its natural proteins. In order to gain back the same, it is always better to use hair masks at least once in week. You can easily prepare a homemade hair mask for this. Let's see how this one goes.
Ingredients Required:
1 egg
2 tablespoon of mayonnaise
Method:
Whisk one whole egg in a bowl. Next, add mayonnaise and mix them well. Divide your hair into sections and apply this mask all over your hair - starting from the roots to the tips. Leave this mask on for 45 minutes. Wash it off with a sulphate-free shampoo after 45 minutes in cold water.
7. Protect Your Hair From The Sun
Sometimes, the harmful UV rays from the sun can cause damage to your coloured hair. It leads to fading of your hair colour at a faster rate than the colour fading naturally. In order to prevent this, always use a scarf or even a cap to protect your hair from the sun for at least a few months after colouring your hair.
8. Intake Of Vitamins
Vitamins are essential for hair growth and hair protection. Apart from protecting the hair from the outside, it is also important to protect it internally. For this, it is advised to consume food that has vitamin C, like citrus fruits, and proteins contained in eggs, milk, carrots, etc.
