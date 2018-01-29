How To Get Shiny And Smooth Hair With Vitamin E Oil

Do you rely on store-bought serums to make your hair strands appear shiny smooth? If so, then do read on. As today at Boldsky, we're letting you know about an excellent natural ingredient that can not only boost your hair's overall health, but also improve its texture and add shine to it.
The ingredient we're talking about is vitamin E oil. This natural oil is a powerhouse of hair-benefiting antioxidants that can soften your hair's texture, make it smooth and boost its natural shine.
Moreover, there are a number of ways in which you can use this amazing oil for improving your hair's appearance. Here, we've listed the most effective ways to use vitamin E oil for glossier and smoother hair.
Try any of the following ways to get a flaunt-worthy mane. Read on to know more about these ways here:
1. Vitamin E Oil With Sweet Almond Oil
- Scoop out the oil from 2 vitamin E capsules and mix it with 2 teaspoons of sweet almond oil.
- Smear the resulting concoction all over the scalp area and allow it to dry for a good 20-25 minutes.
- Wash your head with tepid water and your regular shampoo.
- Repeat the application of this homemade blend on a weekly basis to achieve soft and glossy locks.
2. Vitamin E Oil With Fish Oil
- Break open 2 vitamin E capsules and fish oil capsules.
- Combine the 2 oils and slather the resulting blend all over your hair strands.
- Allow the combo to stay on your scalp for an hour before washing it off with tepid water and your favourite shampoo.
- This concoction can be used once a week for smooth and shiny hair.
3. Vitamin E Oil With Yogurt
- Just combine the oil extracted from 2-3 vitamin E capsules and mix it with 2 tablespoons of yogurt.
- Massage the resulting material all over your head.
- Cover up your head with a dry shower cap and allow the material to stay on for an hour.
- Wash off the residue with lukewarm water and your regular shampoo.
- Treat your locks with this homemade blend on a weekly basis to achieve great results.
4. Vitamin E Oil With Mayonnaise
- Take a bowl, put 2-3 teaspoons of mayonnaise in it and add the oil extracted from 2 vitamin E capsules to it.
- Work the resulting blend all over your scalp area and allow it to stay there for a good 40-45 minutes.
- Clean your head with lukewarm water and your everyday shampoo.
- Use this homemade concoction on a biweekly basis to add shine to your lackluster locks and make them smooth.
5. Vitamin E Oil With Olive Oil
- Scoop out the oil from 2-3 vitamin E capsules and mix it with 1 tablespoon of olive oil.
- Evenly spread the prepared material all over your head and allow it to dry for an hour.
- Once done, wash your hair with your regular shampoo and lukewarm water.
- Make use of this homemade blend on a weekly basis to get great results.
6. Vitamin E Oil With Avocado
- Thoroughly mash a ripe avocado and mix the paste with the oil scooped out from 2-3 vitamin E capsules.
- Slather the prepared blend on your scalp and also on the tips of your mane.
- Allow the material to work its wonders for at least an hour, prior to washing your head with lukewarm water and your regular shampoo.
- Twice a month, pamper your locks with this homemade material to get flaunt-worthy locks.
7. Vitamin E Oil With Coconut Oil And Apple Cider Vinegar
- Simply extract the oil from 1 vitamin E capsule and combine it with 2 teaspoons of coconut oil and ½ a teaspoon of apple cider vinegar.
- Once the material is ready, smear it all over your head.
- Cover your head with a dry shower cap and allow the material to stay on for a good 40-45 minutes, prior to washing your mane with regular shampoo and lukewarm water.
- This vitamin E oil combination can be used twice a month for achieving a glossy and smooth mane.