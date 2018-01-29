How To Get Shiny And Smooth Hair With Vitamin E Oil

1. Vitamin E Oil With Sweet Almond Oil

- Scoop out the oil from 2 vitamin E capsules and mix it with 2 teaspoons of sweet almond oil.

- Smear the resulting concoction all over the scalp area and allow it to dry for a good 20-25 minutes.

- Wash your head with tepid water and your regular shampoo.

- Repeat the application of this homemade blend on a weekly basis to achieve soft and glossy locks.

2. Vitamin E Oil With Fish Oil

- Break open 2 vitamin E capsules and fish oil capsules.

- Combine the 2 oils and slather the resulting blend all over your hair strands.

- Allow the combo to stay on your scalp for an hour before washing it off with tepid water and your favourite shampoo.

- This concoction can be used once a week for smooth and shiny hair.

3. Vitamin E Oil With Yogurt

- Just combine the oil extracted from 2-3 vitamin E capsules and mix it with 2 tablespoons of yogurt.

- Massage the resulting material all over your head.

- Cover up your head with a dry shower cap and allow the material to stay on for an hour.

- Wash off the residue with lukewarm water and your regular shampoo.

- Treat your locks with this homemade blend on a weekly basis to achieve great results.

4. Vitamin E Oil With Mayonnaise

- Take a bowl, put 2-3 teaspoons of mayonnaise in it and add the oil extracted from 2 vitamin E capsules to it.

- Work the resulting blend all over your scalp area and allow it to stay there for a good 40-45 minutes.

- Clean your head with lukewarm water and your everyday shampoo.

- Use this homemade concoction on a biweekly basis to add shine to your lackluster locks and make them smooth.

5. Vitamin E Oil With Olive Oil

- Scoop out the oil from 2-3 vitamin E capsules and mix it with 1 tablespoon of olive oil.

- Evenly spread the prepared material all over your head and allow it to dry for an hour.

- Once done, wash your hair with your regular shampoo and lukewarm water.

- Make use of this homemade blend on a weekly basis to get great results.

6. Vitamin E Oil With Avocado

- Thoroughly mash a ripe avocado and mix the paste with the oil scooped out from 2-3 vitamin E capsules.

- Slather the prepared blend on your scalp and also on the tips of your mane.

- Allow the material to work its wonders for at least an hour, prior to washing your head with lukewarm water and your regular shampoo.

- Twice a month, pamper your locks with this homemade material to get flaunt-worthy locks.

7. Vitamin E Oil With Coconut Oil And Apple Cider Vinegar

- Simply extract the oil from 1 vitamin E capsule and combine it with 2 teaspoons of coconut oil and ½ a teaspoon of apple cider vinegar.

- Once the material is ready, smear it all over your head.

- Cover your head with a dry shower cap and allow the material to stay on for a good 40-45 minutes, prior to washing your mane with regular shampoo and lukewarm water.

- This vitamin E oil combination can be used twice a month for achieving a glossy and smooth mane.