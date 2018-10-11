Pamper Your Hair With This Soothing Cucumber Hair Spa At Home Today!

If you are looking for a way to relax, refresh, and pamper your hair at home this weekend, there could be nothing better than a soothing hair spa that will let your hair live and breathe again.

We might not notice this at times, but our hair is constantly exposed to so much dirt, dust, and pollution at all times that it slowly tends to loose its lustre and gradually becomes weak, leading to dry, dull, and damaged hair. So, what is it that we must do in this situation? We cannot just ignore our hair by merely applying a shampoo and conditioner twice or thrice a week. It needs something more - something that can help it breathe again - like a hair spa. And, what could be better than a hair spa at home?

Speaking of hair spa, have you ever tried using cucumber for hair? It makes a premium choice for hair spa at home. And, cucumber is easily available.

Why Should You Use Cucumber For Hair?

Loaded with Vitamin A, C, & silica, cucumber promotes hair growth. It strengthens and repairs your damaged tresses. Cucumber juice can be directly applied on your scalp. It seeps into your scalp when applied topically and restores its strength.

One thing you must know about cucumber is that it reduces hair fall considerably. It also gives you shiny and soft hair. And, if you could treat your hair to a soothing cucumber hair spa at home, nothing like it.

But when you think about it, one thing that comes to our mind is - is hair spa really good for our hair?

Is Hair Spa Good For Our Hair

Of course, it is! One of the best part of hair spa treatment is that it includes hot oil massage that deeply nourishes your scalp and hair. It is the most time-consuming part of hair spa and usually takes more efforts. But, the results it delivers are amazing.

While there are several types of hair spa treatments available, the best among all is the one which uses natural ingredients and fruits as they are free from any kind of side-effects and promises to benefit your hair and scalp in many ways.

Speaking of fruits for hair care, if you have never tried using a cucumber for hair, it is time you try it and include it in your hair care routine.

How To Do Cucumber Hair Spa At Home In 5 Easy Steps

Ingredients

1 cucumber

2 tbsp honey

4 tbsp warm coconut oil

1 pot boiling water

Time taken:

1 hour

Step 1: Hot Oil Massage

Start your hair spa treatment by treating your scalp to a warm, hot oil massage. Massage your head gently but also by applying enough pressure. Let the oil seep into your scalp. Massage for good 20-30 minutes as the more your massage the more it will boost blood circulation and nourish your scalp.

Once you have massaged your scalp and hair from roots to tips, proceed to take a steam.

Step 2: Steam

Take the pot of hot water and place it in front of you. Bend over it and place a towel on your head covering it. Let the steam settle nicely in your hair and scalp and then proceed for a hair wash.

Step 3: Hair Wash

Wash you hair thoroughly with lukewarm water. Ensure that the oil is completely removed from your hair and scalp. You can use a mild sulphate-free shampoo.

Once done, you can proceed to condition your hair - which is again an important step in hair spa treatment.

Step 4: Deep conditioning

Deep conditioning is very necessary in any hair spa treatment. However, there is one thing you must remember while conditioning your hair. You should always apply conditioner to your hair and not your scalp. Also, while applying the conditioner, you can massage your scalp with it for about 4-5 minutes. Post that, proceed to wash your hair with cold water.

Once you have conditioned your hair nicely, it is time to move on to the next and the last step of hair spa treatment - hair mask.

Step 5: Hair Mask

You can prepare a hair mask at home using cucumber. All you need to do is peel off the cucumber skin and mash it. Once it is completely mashed, you need to mix it with honey and apply it on your scalp and hair. You need to apply the hair mask all over your hair from roots to tips and then cover your head with a shower cap. Once you have settled, you need to wait for about 45 minutes before you proceed to wash your hair with a mild shampoo and conditioner. You can repeat this treatment once a month for desired results.

Cucumber does nourish your hair in many ways, especially dry hair and scalp. If you have dry hair type, you must definitely try this cucumber hair spa treatment and you'll be surprised to see an amazing difference!