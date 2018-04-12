Want To Treat Damaged Hair? Try Out These Amazing Hacks

Our hair has three layers, the inner layer is called the medulla, the middle layer is called the cortex, and the outer layer that surrounds the medulla is called the cuticle. Cuticle helps protect the hair from damage, but when the cuticle of a hair is damaged, then the hair suffers a lot.

The hair becomes dry, brittle, it loses its shine and luster, it'll have a harsh texture, split ends, breakage, itchy scalp, and it'll lose its elasticity.

Damaged hair is difficult to manage, as it becomes rough and tangled. What's the reason behind all these? Well, there are various reasons, like exposure to hot sun, use of harsh chemicals, excessive use of styling tools like blow dryers, curling iron, swimming in chlorinated water, etc.

Apart from that, some can be due to medical reasons like thyroid problems, hereditary problems, and malnutrition. There are various ways to treat damaged hair and one of them is by using homemade natural products. Homemade products are always safe and chemical-free. This is the best kind of food for your hair.

So, in this article, we have compiled 10 best homemade remedies which you can try out to treat damaged hair. Give your hair the best treatment at home. Come let's take a look:

1. Egg Yolk:

Eggs are rich in protein that helps to strengthen the hair follicles and also prevents breakage of hair. Egg yolk contains Vitamins A, E, and B-complex, all of which are good for the hair and scalp. Vitamin A helps to promote sebum production in the scalp and also moisturizes the scalp and hair. Vitamin E and B-complex improve circulation and promote oxygen supply to the hair. The healthy fatty acids present in egg yolk help to moisturize and hydrate dry hair. It also closes the open hair cuticle and smoothens out rough and frizzy hair.

How To Use:

• Whisk one egg yolk and massage it on your scalp for a few minutes.

• Wash it off with cool water along with a mild shampoo and a conditioner.

• Another method is to use egg yolk as a shampoo. For that, you'll need one beaten egg yolk and add a herbal infusion.

• Now, massage this mixture into your scalp and leave the mixture on for about 15 minutes.

• Rinse it off with cold water.

2. Henna:

Henna contains natural ingredients that actually help to promote hair growth and prevents the hair from falling. It is also an excellent conditioner and it has the ability to block the harmful UV rays from the sun that can otherwise damage your hair. Henna binds the keratin by going deep into the hair shaft and it also strengthens the cuticles and makes the hair strong by making it resistant to breakage.

How To Use:

• In a bowl, add one cup of henna powder, one tablespoon of fresh aloe vera gel, two tablespoons of curd and one tablespoon of olive oil. Mix all these ingredients properly.

• Now, apply some coconut oil before applying the paste to your hair. Part your hair and apply the paste slowly from the root to the tip. Make sure you use a glove.

• Now, leave the paste on your hair for about 45 minutes to one hour. Do not leave it for a long time, as you might catch a cold.

• Wash it off with normal water along with a mild organic shampoo.

• Use this remedy at least once in 15 days for smooth and shiny hair.

3. Coconut Oil:

Coconut oil is rich in lauric acid, which is good for the hair, as it contains a good source of protein. Coconut oil helps to fix damaged hair. The oil penetrates deep into the hair shaft and it prevents the cuticles from damaging and makes the hair healthy and smooth.

How To Use:

• Massage your scalp every day for about 5 minutes with warm coconut oil and leave it on overnight.

• Wash your hair with a mild shampoo.

• Or you can mix 3 tablespoons of warm coconut oil to 1/4th cup of honey. Mix it well.

• Apply it gently on damp hair.

• Let the mixture sit on your hair for about 30 minutes.

• Rinse it off with lukewarm water.

• Do this one time in a week.

4. Aloe Vera:

The anti-inflammatory properties of aloe vera help to reduce dandruff, treats brittle hair and conditions the hair properly. It helps to retain the water and moisture level. It is basically good to treat damaged hair.

How To Use:

• Apply aloe vera juice directly to damaged hair and leave it on for 10-15 minutes.

• Wash it off with lukewarm water.

• Or mix 4 tablespoons of aloe vera gel, 3 tablespoons of plain yogurt, and 2 tablespoons of coconut oil. Mix them well.

• Apply this mixture on your hair and then leave it on for 30 minutes.

• Wash it off with normal water along with a mild shampoo.

• Do this one time in a week.

5. Hibiscus:

The leaves and flowers of a hibiscus plant are excellent for hair growth and repair damaged hair. It strengthens the hair shaft, improves scalp and hair condition, soothes the irritated scalp and helps fight against dandruff.

How To Use:

• Put 15-20 hibiscus leaves in a blender and blend it well.

• Apply the paste directly to your hair and leave it for 20-30 minutes.

• Rinse it off with lukewarm water.

• Or, put 15-20 hibiscus flowers in a blender along with 4 eggs. Mix it until you get a smooth paste.

• Apply the paste on your scalp and leave it on for about 20-30 minutes.

• Rinse it off with a mild shampoo.

• Repeat this process one time in a week for frizz-free hair.

6. Olive Oil:

Olive oil is one of the great healers and it is rich in polyphenols, antioxidants, which have powerful anti-inflammatory properties that help the body build cell and also repair damaged tissues. Olive oil contains vitamins A, B-1, B-2, C, D, E, and K, all of which are great for treating damaged hair. Olive oil can be used as a deep conditioner or as a hot oil treatment.

How To Use:

• Massage warm olive oil into your scalp and then cover your hair with a warm towel.

• Leave it on for 30 minutes.

• Wash it off with a mild shampoo and a conditioner.

• Use this remedy at least once in a week.

• Or mix 1/4th cup of olive oil with ½ a cup of honey. Warm the mixture and apply it to your hair.

• Leave the mixture on your hair for 30 minutes.

• Rinse your hair with lukewarm water followed by a mild shampoo and conditioner.

• Use this remedy one to two times in a week.

7. Amla:

Amla is excellent for the hair. It is packed with vitamin C, which helps to make your hair shiny, black, and healthy. It also helps to improve hair texture and promotes hair growth.

How To Use:

• Take a few pieces of sun-dried and de-seeded amla pieces and grind them properly.

• In a pan, heat olive oil and add the amla powder.

• Now, boil the mixture in a medium flame for about 20 minutes.

• Strain the oil mixture and then use it to massage your scalp and leave it on for 30 minutes.

• Wash it off with lukewarm water followed by a mild shampoo.

8. Avocado:

Avocado is rich in fatty amino acids that protect the hair shaft and help to retain moisture. It also provides the hair with deep hydration. Since it contains vitamins A, B-6, D, and E, and various minerals, it helps to nourish the hair and scalp and also prevent hair damage. And it is also excellent for hair growth. Avocado helps to unclog follicles and it accelerates hair growth from the dormant follicles.

How To Use:

• Mash one ripe avocado in a bowl and add two tablespoons of coconut oil. Mix them well.

• Apply this mixture to your hair and scalp and focus mostly on the damaged parts.

• Cover your hair with a shower cap and leave it on for 30 minutes.

• Wash your hair with cool water and a mild shampoo and a conditioner.

• Use this 1-2 times in a week.

9. Guava Bark And Leaves:

Guava bark, as well as its leaves, are excellent in treating damaged hair because it is packed with various nutrients and vitamins, like vitamin B2, C, A, potassium, and lycopene, all of which are essential for healthy hair growth. It also helps to restore the shine to your hair.

How To Use:

• Boil a few guava leaves and bark and let it cool.

• Now, apply this to your scalp and hair and leave it on.

• You can use this every day.

10. Brushing Your Hair:

Use a wooden brush to comb your hair, as this will help massage your scalp and the natural oils of your hair is distributed equally throughout your head. It also helps to improve blood circulation, which in turn promotes hair growth. But do not brush your hair excessively, as this can cause hair damage.