30 Home Remedies To Get Rid Of Dandruff Easily

Ever got caught up in a situation where you wake up in the morning to find those annoying white flakes all over? Well, guess what? You've got dandruff. And, it can be really bad. It is basically the dry, itchy flakes that fall off from the scalp. Dandruff can cause itching as well as infection in your scalp.

Dandruff becomes visible only when the situation is bad. It is, therefore, essential that you get rid of it as quickly as possible. And, how do you do that? Well, you can always turn to home remedies as they are completely cost-effective and safe to use. But, first, one needs to understand what causes dandruff.

What Causes Dandruff

Listed below are some of the main factors that cause dandruff:

Insufficient or irregular combing of hair

Improper diet

Oily scalp

Stress and some medical conditions like eczema, Parkinson's disease or seborrhoeic dermatitis. [1]

Dry, dirty, and sensitive scalp

Home Remedies To Treat Dandruff

1. Apple cider vinegar

Apple cider vinegar contains a high level of acidic content which helps in maintaining the pH levels of your scalp along with fighting off dandruff. [2]

Ingredients

2 tbsp apple cider vinegar

2 tbsp water

How to do

Combine both apple cider vinegar and water in a bowl in equal quantities.

Apply the paste on your scalp and leave it on for about half an hour.

Wash it off with normal water and proceed to use a shampoo, followed by your regular conditioner.

Repeat this once in 15 days for desired results.

2. Lemon

Loaded with antibacterial and antimicrobial properties and high content of citric acid, lemon helps in eliminating dandruff completely. [3]

Ingredients

1 tbsp lemon juice

1 tbsp yoghurt

How to do

Combine both the ingredients in a bowl.

Apply the mixture all over your hair - from roots to tips. Also, apply the mixture to your scalp.

Allow it to stay for about an hour and then wash it off with your regular sulphate-free shampoo and conditioner.

Use this once or twice a week for the desired result.

3. Olive oil

Olive oil moisturizes the dry areas of the scalp and prevents them from flaking, thus preventing dandruff. [4]

Ingredient

2 tbsp olive oil

How to do

Massage your scalp with olive oil and leave it on overnight.

Wash it off in the morning with your favourite shampoo and conditioner.

Repeat this every time you wash your hair.

4. Yoghurt

Yoghurt possesses anti-fungal properties that help to strengthen your hair follicles and keep them healthy, thus helping in treating dandruff and other hair problems.

Ingredient

2 tbsp raw yoghurt

How to do

Take a generous amount of raw yoghurt and massage it onto your scalp.

Allow it to stay for about half an hour. Meanwhile, cover your head with a shower cap.

After 30 minutes, wash it off with your regular shampoo and conditioner.

Repeat this once in 15 days for desired results.

5. Honey

Honey helps to maintain the pH balance of your scalp. It possesses antiviral, antifungal, and anti-inflammatory properties that help in eliminating dandruff completely. [5]

Ingredient

2 tbsp honey

How to do

Apply some raw honey on your scalp. Massage for about 10 minutes.

Allow it to stay for another 10-15 minutes and cover your head with a shower cap.

Wash it off with your regular shampoo and conditioner.

Repeat this twice a month for desired results.

6. Banana

Ingredients

1 ripe banana

1 tsp honey

How to do

Mash a ripe banana and blend it with little honey until you get a consistent paste.

Apply it on to your scalp.

Allow it to stay for 10-15 minutes and cover your head with a shower cap.

Wash it off with your regular shampoo and conditioner.

Repeat this twice a month for desired results.

7. Avocado

Avocados are rich in antioxidants that help to maintain scalp health, thus treating dandruff. Moreover, they also deeply condition your hair follicles and keep your mane soft and shiny.

Ingredient

2 tbsp avocado pulp

How to do

Mash some avocado and extract its pulp.

Whisk it to make it into a smooth paste.

Apply it on to your scalp and leave it on for about 30 minutes.

Wash it off with your regular shampoo-conditioner.

Repeat this once a week for desired results.

8. Green tea

Green tea contains catechins that possesses antifungal properties. Its polyphenols are antioxidants that help to restore the health of your scalp. [6]

Ingredients

2 green tea bags

1 cup of warm water

How to do

Dip two green tea bags in a cup of warm water.

Let the bags soak for a few minutes. Remove and discard them.

Wash your scalp and hair with this green tea-infused water.

Wash it off with normal water later and allow it to air dry.

Repeat this once a week for desired results.

9. Tea tree oil

Tea tree oil possesses anti-inflammatory properties that makes it one of the best remedies for dandruff. [7]

Ingredient

2 tbsp tea tree oil

How to do

Apply some tea tree oil to your scalp. Massage for about 10 minutes.

Allow it to stay for another 10-15 minutes and cover your head with a shower cap.

Wash it off with your regular shampoo and conditioner.

Repeat this twice a month for desired results.

10. Aloe vera

loe vera has natural antibacterial and fungicidal properties. Aloe vera acts as an exfoliant and removes the dead skin cells, thus treating dandruff. [8]

Ingredient

2 tbsp aloe vera gel

How to do

Scoop out some aloe vera gel from an aloe leaf.

Massage it onto your scalp and leave it on for about an hour. Cover your head with a shower cap.

Wash it off with your regular shampoo and conditioner.

Repeat this process once a week for desired results.

11. Neem oil

Neem contains a antimicrobial compound called nimonol that helps in treating dandruff. [9]

Ingredient

2 tbsp neem oil

How to do

Massage your scalp with some neem oil and leave it on overnight.

Wash it off in the morning with your favourite shampoo and conditioner.

Repeat this every time you wash your hair.

12. Coconut oil

Coconut helps to preserve your hair's natural proteins and is also known to eliminate dandruff.[10]

Ingredient

2 tbsp coconut oil

How to do

Take a generous amount of coconut oil and massage your scalp with it.

Leave it overnight.

Wash it off in the morning with a shampoo and conditioner.

Repeat this every time you wash your hair.

13. Baking soda

Baking soda fights off the fungi that are responsible for dandruff. [11]

Ingredients

2 tbsp baking soda

2 tbsp water

How to do

Combine both the ingredients in a bowl.

Apply the mixture all over your hair - from roots to tips. Also, apply the mixture to your scalp.

Allow it to stay for about an hour and then wash it off with your regular sulphate-free shampoo and conditioner.

Use this once a week for the desired result.

14. Aspirin

Aspirin contains salicylic acid that exfoliate the scalp and help treat dandruff. [12]

Ingredients

1 aspirin tablet

½ cup of water

How to do

Add a tablet of aspirin in half a cup of water.

Wash your scalp and hair with this solution and leave it at that.

You can simply rinse off your hair with normal water if required.

Repeat this once in 15 days if required.

15. Shea butter

Shea butter helps in the soothing irritated scalp and also treats itchiness and dandruff due to its anti-inflammatory properties. [13]

Ingredient

2 tbsp shea butter

How to do

Take a generous amount of shea butter and massage your scalp with it.

Allow it to stay for about 30 minutes. Meanwhile, cover your head with a shower cap.

After 30 minutes, wash it off with your regular shampoo and conditioner.

Repeat this once in 15 days for desired results.

16. Egg yolk

Egg yolk contains biotin that helps in eliminating dandruff permanently. [14]

Ingredient

1 egg yolk

How to do

Crack open an egg and separate the yolk from the rest of the egg.

Apply the yolk to you scalp and massage for a few minutes.

Cover your head with a shower cap and allow it to stay for about 20 more minutes.

Wash it off with your shampoo and conditioner.

Repeat this once in 15 days for desired results.

17. Onion

Loaded with antibacterial and antimicrobial properties, onion helps in fighting dandruff-causing bacteria. Moreover, it also improves blood circulation to the scalp and helps in flushing out toxins from your scalp. [15]

Ingredient

4 tbsp onion juice

How to do

Take a generous amount of onion juice and massage your scalp with it.

Allow it to stay for about an hour.

Wash it off with a shampoo and conditioner.

Repeat this once in every 15 days.

18. Fuller's earth (Multani mitti)

Multani mitti helps in sucking out dirt and dust from your scalp, thus improving blood circulation and fighting off dandruff-causing bacteria.

Ingredients

2 tbsp multani mitti

2 tbsp lemon juice

How to do

Mix both multani mitti and lemon juice to make a paste and massage your scalp with it.

Allow it to stay for about an half an hour.

Wash it off with a shampoo and conditioner.

Repeat this once a month for desired results.

19. Cedarwood oil

Cedarwood oil possesses anti-seborrheic properties that treat dandruff and other scalp conditions.

Ingredient

2 tbsp cedarwood oil

2 tbsp rosemary essential oil

How to do

Combine both cedarwood oil and rosemary essential oil in a bowl in equal quantities.

Apply the oil concoction on your scalp and leave it on for about half an hour.

Wash it off with normal water and proceed to use a shampoo, followed by your regular conditioner.

Repeat this once in 15 days for desired results.

20. Baby oil

Baby oil helps in the elimination of dandruff by killing dandruff-causing bacteria.

Ingredient

2 tbsp baby oil

How to do

Take a generous amount of baby oil and massage it onto your scalp.

Allow it to stay overnight. Meanwhile, cover your head with a shower cap.

Wash it off with your regular shampoo and conditioner in the morning.

Repeat this once in 15 days for desired results.

21. Vinegar

Vinegar possesses properties that help in killing dandruff-causing bacteria.

Ingredients

1 cup vinegar

1 cup of water

How to do

Combine both vinegar and water in a bowl in equal quantities.

Apply the mixture on your scalp and leave it overnight.

Wash it off with normal water and proceed to use a shampoo, followed by your regular conditioner in the morning.

Repeat this once in 15 days for desired results.

22. Salt

Salt is abrasive in nature which makes it one of the best home remedies to treat dandruff.

Ingredient

2 tbsp salt

How to do

Take a generous amount of salt and rub it onto your scalp.

Allow it to stay for about 15 minutes.

Wash it off with your regular shampoo and conditioner.

Repeat this once in 15 days for desired results.

23. Apple

Apples contain a compound called procyanidin B-2 that has promotes hair growth. It also helps in treating dandruff. [16]

Ingredients

2 tbsp apple juice

2 tbsp water

How to do

Mix both apple juice and water in a bowl in equal quantities.

Apply the mixture on your scalp and leave it on for about 15 minutes.

After 15 minutes, wash it off using a shampoo and conditioner.

Repeat this once in 15 days for desired results.

24. Jojoba oil

Jojoba oil contains vitamin E that nourishes the dry, flaky skin on your scalp and keeps it hydrated, thus fighting off dandruff. [17]

Ingredient

2 tbsp jojoba oil

How to do

Take a generous amount of jojoba oil and massage it onto your scalp.

Allow it to stay for about 15-20 minutes.

Wash it off with your regular shampoo and conditioner.

Repeat this once a week for desired results.

25. Lavender essential oil

Anti-fungal in nature, lavender essential oil helps in treating dandruff permanently when massaged onto your scalp regularly. [18]

Ingredients

2 tbsp lavender essential oil

2 tbsp coconut oil

How to do

Combine both lavender essential oil and cocopnut oil in a bowl in equal quantities.

Apply the oil concoction on your scalp and leave it on for about half an hour.

Wash it off with normal water and proceed to use a shampoo, followed by your regular conditioner.

Repeat this once a week for desired results.

26. Fish oil

Fish oil is loaded with anti-inflammatory properties along with omega-3 fatty acids that help in treating dry and flaky scalp that causes dandruff.

Ingredients

2 fish oil capsules

2 tbsp water

How to do

Crack open the capsules and add its ingredients to a bowl.

Add some water to it and mix well.

Apply it to you scalp and massage for a few minutes.

Cover your head with a shower cap and allow it to stay for about 20 minutes.

Wash it off with your shampoo and conditioner.

Repeat this once in 15 days for desired results.

27. Rosemary oil

Rosemary oil is an excellent home remedy for treating dry and flaky scalp along with dandruff.

Ingredient

2 tbsp rosemary essential oil

How to do

Take a generous amount of rosemary essential oil and massage it onto your scalp.

Allow it to stay for about half an hour.

Wash it off with your regular shampoo and conditioner.

Repeat this once a week for desired results.

28. Oregano oil

Ingredients

1 tbsp oregano oil

1 tbsp shampoo

How to do

Mix both the ingredients together.

Apply it on to your scalp and massage for 3-5 minutes.

Wash it off and apply a conditioner.

Repeat this once in 15 days for desired results.

29. Henna

Henna is extensively used in treating many hair conditions, including dandruff.

Ingredients

1 tbsp henna powder

1 tbsp lemon juice

1 tsp tea powder - finely grounded

How to do

Combine all the ingredients in a bowl to make a smooth paste.

Apply the paste on your scalp and leave it on for about half an hour.

Wash it off with normal water and proceed to use a shampoo, followed by your regular conditioner.

Repeat this once in 15 days for desired results.

30. Ginger

Ginger possesses anti-inflammatory properties that helps to promote hair growth. Besides, it also contains active components that help to prevent dandruff.

Ingredients

1 tbsp ginger paste

1 tbsp sesame oil

How to do

Mix both ginger paste and sesame oil in a bowl in equal quantities.

Apply the paste on your scalp and leave it on for about 20 minutes.

Wash it off with a shampoo and conditioner.

Repeat this once a month for desired results.

