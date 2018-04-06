Get Rid Of Grey Hair Easily With These Simple Hacks!

Grey T-shirt, grey top, grey shoes, etc., could be your favourite colour, but grey hair? Well, now that's something we are all uncomfortable with. Some people see grey hair as a sign of old age, whereas some take it as a sign of wisdom.

But, sometimes, people in their 20s also get grey hair. Now, this is called premature greying. This problem is caused by various factors, like genetics, pollution, stress, poor nutrition, hormonal imbalances, etc. Basically, each strand of the hair turns white or grey due to a low amount of melanin.

Melanin is a pigment that gives your hair its natural colour. But as we age, melanocyte activity slows down and in turn stops, which leads to less pigmentation in the hair.

There are many hair dyeing formulas in the market to cover grey hair, but the chemicals that are present in these products are not good for the health of your hair. However, do not worry because Mother Nature has always provided us with an abundance of fruits and vegetables, which we can use on our hair.

In this article, we have listed 10 natural home remedies that you can easily make by yourself and treat grey hair. These are as follows:

1. Indian Gooseberry/Amla:

Indian gooseberry, commonly known as amla, is rich in vitamin C and antioxidants, all of which contribute to the treatment of grey hair. It also contains anti-ageing properties and helps to treat various hair problems, like dull hair, hair loss and premature greying.

How To Use:

• In a pan, heat some coconut oil and boil a few pieces of dried gooseberry pieces in it, until they become charred. You can use powdered amla if you do not have dried amla. Let the oil cool down. Now, apply this oil on your scalp and leave it overnight. If you do not want to leave it overnight, then you can leave it for an hour. Then, rinse it with normal water.

• Use this remedy once in a week.

• Or you can mix one tablespoon of gooseberry pulp and lemon juice.

• Massage it gently on your scalp and leave it overnight.

• Wash it off with normal water.

• The next alternative would be to add equal parts of gooseberry pulp with almond oil.

• You can add a few drops of lemon juice as well.

• Massage it gently on to your scalp and leave it overnight.

• Wash it off with normal water.

• This not only covers your grey hair but also accelerates hair growth.

2. Black Tea:

Black tea gives natural colour to grey hair. It also boosts keratin and melanin production in the hair, which helps to restore the natural pigment of your hair. It covers grey hair and since black tea is rich in tannin, it stops the production of DTH hormone. This hormone is known to cause hair loss. Therefore, black tea is an excellent remedy for restoring dull and lifeless hair.

How To Use:

• In a pot, boil water and add a few leaves of black tea. Let it steep for a couple of minutes.

• Leave the solution aside for it to cool down.

• Once the solution cools down, apply it directly on to your hair and leave it on your hair for an hour.

• Rinse it off with cool water.

• Do not shampoo your hair.

• Use this once in two weeks.

3. Henna:

Henna is a natural dye and contains antifungal and antibacterial properties that not only help to darken the hair but also help to restore the pH balance of the scalp. It also maintains the oil production in the scalp.

How To Use:

• In a plastic bowl, soak henna in water for about 8 hours or you can leave it overnight.

• Boil black tea in a cup and let it steep for a couple of minutes. Leave it aside to cool.

• Pour the tea into the henna paste.

• Now, add lemon juice and amla powder to this mixture and mix it until you get a smooth paste.

• Wear your gloves and apply the mixture to your hair with the help of an applicator brush.

• Apply on all the grey hair.

• Leave it on your hair for an hour or until the paste dries up.

• Wash off with a mild shampoo.

• Use this mixture once in a month.

4. Coconut Oil And Lemon Juice:

Coconut oil and lemon juice are good at treating grey hair, as they contain a number of nutrients. Coconut oil contains medium-chain fatty acids as well as lauric acid, which reverses the greying process and improves the hair quality.

Lemon juice, on the other hand, contains vitamin C, vitamin B, and phosphorus, all of which have an awesome effect against greying hair.

How To Use:

• In a bowl, mix three teaspoons of lemon juice and a few drops of coconut oil.

• Apply it to your hair and massage it gently into your scalp. Leave it on for at least an hour.

• Wash it off with a mild shampoo.

• Use this remedy one time in a week for best results.

5. Curry Leaves And Coconut Oil:

Curry leaves are rich in powerful antioxidants, including vitamins A, C, and E, which help to reverse the appearance of grey hair. It also nourishes and strengthens the hair follicles.

How To Use:

• In a pan, heat curry leaves and coconut oil until you get a black residue.

• Keep the oil aside and let it cool.

• Once the oil cools off, massage this oil into your scalp.

• Leave the oil on for an hour.

• Wash it off with a mild shampoo.

• Use this remedy 2-3 times in a week.

6. Black Sesame Seeds:

Black sesame seeds help to nourish the scalp and stimulate hair growth. It also promotes melanocyte activity to produce melanin, a pigment which is responsible for hair colour. It also has great anti-ageing properties that make your skin soft, supple and promotes peaceful sleep.

How To Use:

To naturally cure grey hair, consume 1 tablespoon of black sesame seeds for 2-3 times in a week.

7. Bhringraj:

Bhringraj is one of the most effective ayurvedic herbs that's good for hair loss and grey hair. It is known as the "King of herbs", as it has the ability to rejuvenate and provide nourishment to the hair. Regular use of bhringraj will make your hair darker and thicker. It also adds shine and softness to the hair.

How To Use:

As A Mask:

• Mix one teaspoon each of bhringraj powder, amla powder and brahmi powder with water. Mix it into a smooth paste.

• Apply this paste on your hair and let the mixture sit on your hair for 20-30 minutes.

• Wash it off with normal water.

As An Oil:

• In a bowl, add one teaspoon of bhringraj powder and two tablespoons of coconut oil.

• Warm it slightly in a pan and then apply it on to your scalp.

• Let it sit on your scalp for an hour and then wash it off with a mild shampoo.

8. Wheat Grass Juice:

Wheat grass contains vitamin A, B-complex, C and E. It also contains amino acid, iron, copper, calcium, iodine, and other antioxidants, all of which act as a great remedy to keep the hair from greying. It also helps to rejuvenate the cells and also slows down the ageing process.

How To Use:

• Cut some wheat grass and put them in a blender.

• Wash your hair and then apply some wheatgrass juice on your scalp.

• Leave it in your hair for 5-10 minutes and then rinse it off.

• Regular consumption of wheatgrass juice can help turn your hair into its natural colour. So, drink one glass of wheat grass juice every day.

9. Onion:

Onions are rich in antioxidant enzyme called catalase, which helps to restore the hair's natural colour. It also contains vitamin C, folic acid, and copper, which help slow down the greying of hair.

How To Use:

• Put one onion in a blender and then strain the juice with a sieve or muslin cloth.

• Apply this juice to your scalp and let it sit for 30 minutes.

• Wash it with normal water.

• Repeat this process two times in a week.

• You could also mix equal amounts of onion juice with coconut oil.

• Repeat the same process as above.

10. Rosemary And Sage:

Rosemary and sage is a good treatment for covering grey hair. It helps to restore its natural colour but temporarily.

How To Use:

• Boil one and a half cup of rosemary in water and two cups of sage in water.

• Let it sit for a couple of hours and then strain the solution.

• Use this as a hair rinse.

• Or add 2 tablespoons of apple cider vinegar into the mixture and then rub it on your hair for 4-5 times in a week.