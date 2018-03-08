Five Home Remedies Using Curry Leaves For Hair Care

Every woman dreams of having a healthy and damage-free hair. It is one of the best beauty features of a woman. Long, silky smooth, untangled and undamaged tresses not only enhance the appearance but also are a factor of confidence for women.
Today's lifestyle has given way to umpteen number of hair problems, including hair fall, premature greying, dandruff, etc. These may be due to pollution, lack of proper food intake or diet, vitamins, etc. However, there can be nothing better than solving these problems naturally. One such ingredient which is an all-time solution for most of the hair problems are curry leaves.
Used as an ingredient in cooking usually curry leaves are known for their medicinal values from centuries. Curry leaves are used as an agent for hair and skin protection. It has the required amount of nutrients and vitamins in order to stimulate hair growth and protect our hair from other hair-related problems. Moreover, curry leaves have antioxidants and amino acids that reduce hair fall to a great extent.
Let us see the five positive effects of using curry leaves in hair care.
1. Increases Hair Growth
Since curry leaves consist of natural hair-growing nutrients, using this ingredient will help you to grow your hair.
All you require is some curry leaves and yogurt. Take some curry leaves and mix it with yogurt in order to make a paste. Apply this mixture on your hair, covering your roots. In order to see a faster result, do this regularly twice a week.
2. Reduces Hair Fall
Curry leaves also have the quality to prevent the thinning of hair and thus prevent hair loss. Mix some curry leaves with milk to make a paste. Apply the paste on your hair and wait for an hour or two. Wash it off thoroughly. Follow this regularly to reduce hair fall to a great extent.
3. Prevents Premature Greying
Medically, premature greying has a lot of reasons. These may be due to the high usage of chemicals on hair, due to stress and even heredity. Curry leaves in this scenario protect your hair from greying at an early age. Heat some virgin olive oil and add some curry leaves in to it. When the oil turns green in colour, apply it on to your scalp and wash it off after 30 minutes.
4. For Chemically Treated Hair
Hair loses its strength after it is chemically treated. Hair experts often advice you to take a proper care of the hair after it is treated chemically. Here, curry leaves come to your rescue to protect your hair. Heat coconut oil and add some curry leaves in to it. Let the curry leaves soak completely. Apply it on to your hair and scalp and wash it off with a shampoo.
5. Include It In Your Diet
A healthy and strong hair cannot be attained if you take care of it only from the outside. Your body also requires care from the inside as much as it requires from the outside. Including curry leaves in the form of a powder or raw in your diet will help you with this. Intake of water boiled with curry leaves also protects your hair along with providing other health benefits. It can also be consumed raw along with some mint leaves.
