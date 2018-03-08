Five Home Remedies Using Curry Leaves For Hair Care

1. Increases Hair Growth

Since curry leaves consist of natural hair-growing nutrients, using this ingredient will help you to grow your hair.

All you require is some curry leaves and yogurt. Take some curry leaves and mix it with yogurt in order to make a paste. Apply this mixture on your hair, covering your roots. In order to see a faster result, do this regularly twice a week.

2. Reduces Hair Fall

Curry leaves also have the quality to prevent the thinning of hair and thus prevent hair loss. Mix some curry leaves with milk to make a paste. Apply the paste on your hair and wait for an hour or two. Wash it off thoroughly. Follow this regularly to reduce hair fall to a great extent.

3. Prevents Premature Greying

Medically, premature greying has a lot of reasons. These may be due to the high usage of chemicals on hair, due to stress and even heredity. Curry leaves in this scenario protect your hair from greying at an early age. Heat some virgin olive oil and add some curry leaves in to it. When the oil turns green in colour, apply it on to your scalp and wash it off after 30 minutes.

4. For Chemically Treated Hair

Hair loses its strength after it is chemically treated. Hair experts often advice you to take a proper care of the hair after it is treated chemically. Here, curry leaves come to your rescue to protect your hair. Heat coconut oil and add some curry leaves in to it. Let the curry leaves soak completely. Apply it on to your hair and scalp and wash it off with a shampoo.

5. Include It In Your Diet

A healthy and strong hair cannot be attained if you take care of it only from the outside. Your body also requires care from the inside as much as it requires from the outside. Including curry leaves in the form of a powder or raw in your diet will help you with this. Intake of water boiled with curry leaves also protects your hair along with providing other health benefits. It can also be consumed raw along with some mint leaves.