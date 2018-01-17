Egg And Yogurt – For Healthy, Dandruff-free Hair

One of the toughest hair problems to deal with is dandruff or an itchy, flaky scalp. It may start in adolescence, when one is just entering their teens but, if left untreated, it might affect them their whole lives.

In trying to rid the hair of this behemoth of a problem, people try all kinds of strong, chemical-laced shampoos and other hair care products, which only end up aggravating the problem.

Then how is one supposed to solve this problem? Simple, by going to the root of it. Not literally, silly!

If one were to do just a little bit of research, it would be evident that dandruff can be caused by a number of reasons. Some could have an itchy scalp because of over shampooing, some might have a scalp too dry that the epidermal layer flakes, others might have dandruff that is caused by sensitivity to various products.

It could even be a yeast-like fungal infection, in which case, immediate medical attention might be the only optimal solution.

However, a dry scalp, which is one of the most common reasons for dandruff, can be cured with this simple home remedy. Read on to find out more about this anti-dandruff hair mask using yogurt and egg.