Does Hair Grow Faster When Trimmed Frequently? Here Are Some Myths And Truths Of Hair Care

We all must have heard several hair care-related tips from our family and friends in our everyday life. This can be regarding hair growth, hair loss, dry scalp, graying and the list goes on. These are very common issues among us.

Some reasons for this can be hereditary or genetic issues, hormonal imbalance or even environmental factors like pollution, overexposure to the sun, etc.

We tend to try various home remedies or buy different products from the market to treat these. But we are not aware that this also can be caused due to our carelessness and some mistakes that we unconsciously make, which leads to the damage of our hair.

If you've been feeling like your hair care routine just isn't doing it for you, or you just want to be sure that you're not doing anything that could be backfiring in the long run, then here are some common myths we've heard and their truth.

Hair Grows Faster When It Is Trimmed Regularly

This is the very basic belief that trimming your hair helps to grow your hair faster. Well, let me tell you, it's a myth. Cutting your hair frequently may make it appear longer and even thicker because you are getting rid of split ends and breakage that can leave hair looking thin.

Hair growth happens at the scalp. So, the frequency of trims has nothing to do with how fast or slow your hair will sprout.

Stress Causes Grey Hair

Graying of hair usually is the result of ageing and genetics. Gray hair is caused by the melanocytes that produce melanin (pigment) and if there is no pigment, then no longer can it produce dark colour. This causes new hair to come in gray with minimal melanin or white, with no melanin.

So stress, tension and anxiety level has nothing to do with graying.

The Colour Of Your Eyebrows And Hair Colour Should Match

We've always heard that your eyebrows and hair colour should match. It's not necessary that always your eyebrows should match with your hair colour. Nowadays, the trend is to have darker eyebrows than your hair colour, so that it defines your whole look. But they shouldn't be more than two levels darker than your current colour as well.

Brush Often For Healthier Hair

Of course, brushing can distribute your natural oils, but more is not always the best. In fact, too much brushing can create friction, which causes frizz in the short term and can lead to breakage over time. Brush only as needed and gently, starting at the bottom and gently brushing up to the roots.

You Should Wash Your Hair Every Day

Wrong! Yes, it's a myth that washing your hair every day would make your hair cleaner and healthier. But it's a misinterpretation. Washing your hair does make your hair cleaner but not every day. In fact, if you wash your tresses every day, it will make your scalp turn even more oily. So, it's better to wash it thrice a week maximum for healthy tresses.

Wearing Hats Causes Hair Loss

The idea is that hats cut off circulation to the scalp, causing hair loss. People probably just noticed hair in their hats and made the false connection. Generally, baldness is a sign of genetics and it occurs due to stress and hormonal changes. Therefore, it has nothing to do with regularly wearing of hats, especially for me.

Towel Dry Your Hair

This one is what we have been hearing all the time. Just as how towel drying our body vigorously can cause damage to the skin, so does it harm the hair. Towel drying is rough on your hair, and can promote breakage. Instead, gently squeeze your hair with a towel, and then comb it with a wide-toothed comb to remove excess water.

You Need To Switch Shampoos Often

There's nothing like your regular shampoos stop working after a certain period of time. It completely depends on the current state of your hair. For example, if your hair is recently bleached or chemically treated, then you might want to try for a new shampoo for a more moisturizing formula. Otherwise, they work the same as they always have.

Do Not Use Conditioner If You Have An Oily Scalp

Greasy hair is not caused by conditioning your hair, instead it is naturally caused by too much sebum, i.e., excess natural oil being produced from the tissues of the scalp. For greasy hair, use a clarifying shampoo and only use a conditioner on your ends.

Hair Grows Faster If You Sleep With Open Hair

The method is often recommended if you are experiencing thinning or hair loss to ensure that you aren't causing additional breakage, damage or tension at the root. If you want to go with your hair up, you can do it may be probably with a loose ponytail.