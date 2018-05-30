Did You Know These DIY Garlic Remedies Can Stop Hair Loss?

Garlic being an ingredient that provides flavour to the food also has many other benefits. This common yet important ingredient plays a vital role in our health and also in enhancing our beauty. In case of beauty, garlic is something that works incredibly on hair growth.

Raw garlic contains all the required zinc, calcium, sulphur, etc., which can do wonders to your hair. The antioxidants contained in garlic can prevent hair fall and increase hair growth to a great extent.

Vitamin C contained in garlic helps in increasing the production of collagen that helps in keeping the hair healthy and in increasing hair growth. It's antimicrobial properties help kill the germs and any kind of bacteria that cause damage to the skin on the scalp.

Why to spend more money for treating hair loss when you can get the same result with this magical root vegetable sitting back at home?

This article will give you an insight on how garlic benefits your hair and how you can use it as a mask for solving hair loss. Let us see what they are.

Garlic And Honey

Ingredients:

8 cloves Garlic

1 tbsp Honey

Instructions:

Take about 8 cloves of garlic and take the juice from it. Add a tbsp of raw honey in to the garlic juice. Mix both the ingredients well. Apply this mixture on your hair and scalp. Leave the mixture on for 20 minutes. After 20 minutes, wash it off with a mild shampoo. You can repeat this remedy for twice or thrice in a week.

Garlic Oil

Ingredients:

8 cloves of garlic

½ cup of coconut/olive oil

1 onion

Instruction:

Cut the onion into small pieces and put it in a blender. Add garlic to this and blend both the ingredients to get a fine paste. Next, heat ½ a cup of oil in a saucepan and add the garlic-onion paste into it. Heat until it turns brown. Let it cool down to the room temperature. After it has cooled down, strain it. Apply this oil on your hair and scalp and gently massage in a circular motion for about 15 minutes. Cover your hair with a shower cap and leave it on for 30 minutes. Wash it off with a mild shampoo and conditioner after 30 minutes.

For best results, use this remedy thrice a week.

Garlic And Ginger

Ingredients:

A piece of ginger

8 cloves of garlic

½ cup of oil

Instructions:

Put the garlic and ginger in a blender and blend them to make a thick paste. Now, in a pan, heat ½ a cup of oil. You can use olive oil, coconut oil, castor oil, etc., for this. Add the ginger-garlic paste into the oil and let it turn brown in colour. Let the oil cool down. Apply some amount of this on to your hair and scalp and leave it on and gently massage. Let it stay for 30 minutes and then wash it off with a mild and sulphate-free shampoo.

Garlic Shampoo

Ingredients:

12-15 cloves of garlic

5-10 drops of peppermint oil

Instructions:

Chop garlic into small pieces and put it in a blender. Blend it until it forms a fine paste. Add 10 drops of peppermint oil for fragrance into the garlic paste and mix both the ingredients. Now, add this mixture into a bottle containing your regular mild shampoo. Use this shampoo to wash your hair. Make sure that you do not use this shampoo more than thrice a week.

Garlic And Cinnamon

Ingredients:

3 cloves of garlic

1 cinnamon stick

1 medium-sized onion

Water

Instructions:

First, boil garlic, cinnamon stick, and onion in about 2-3 cups of water. Wait until the water absorbs the essence of all the ingredients. Next, allow it to come down to the room temperature. After it cools down, strain the solution. You can rinse your hair with this solution and later, wash it off with cool water.

You can repeat this remedy every day for a week for faster and better results.

Garlic And Rosemary

Ingredients:

5 tbsp garlic oil

1 tbsp castor oil

½ tsp rosemary oil

1 tbsp coconut oil

Instructions:

Mix all the above-mentioned oils in a jar and mix them well. Take about 1 tbsp of this oil and apply it on your hair form the roots to the tips. Massage it gently in a circular motion for about 5-10 minutes. Leave it on for 30 minutes and then rinse it off with a mild sulphate-free shampoo. For best results, repeat this at least thrice in a week.