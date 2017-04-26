16 Amazing Ways To Use Aloe Vera For Hair Hair Care oi-Monika Khajuria

Aloe vera is well known for its medicinal properties. Aloe vera, 'the plant of immortality'as called by the Egyptians, has also become a major part of dermatology. Hence, you will find many of the products in the market today that have aloe vera in them. It is store-house of amazing vitamins and minerals that benefit your hair in more ways than one.

Aloe vera contains vitamins A, C and E, which are antioxidants that help to fight free radical damage. It contains fatty acids that impart its anti-inflammatory properties. It thus provides a soothing effect. It contains salicylic acid and has antibacterial properties that help keep the bacteria at bay. It also has healing properties. [1] , [2]

Did you ever think that a simple plant like aloe vera can have so many incredible constituents? No, right? It is often overlooked. But now that you know how incredible it is, let's have a look at the various benefits of aloe vera for the hair and how to use it.

Benefits Of Aloe Vera For Hair

It helps to prevent dandruff. [3]

It conditions your hair.

It provides a healing effect.

It facilitates hair growth.

It helps to maintain the pH balance of the scalp.

It provides a soothing effect on the scalp.

It rejuvenates the hair.

It nourishes the hair.

How To Use Aloe Vera For Hair

1. Aloe vera and castor oil

Castor oil facilitates hair growth. Castor oil contains ricinoleic acid and omega-6 fatty acids [4] , that help to improve blood circulation and hence stimulate hair growth.

Ingredients

2 tbsp castor oil

1 cup aloe vera gel

2 tbsp fenugreek powder

Method of use

Mix all the ingredients together to form a paste.

Apply the paste on your scalp and hair before going to bed, with special attention to the roots and the ends.

Cover your head with a shower cap.

Leave it overnight.

Shampoo your hair with cold water in the morning.

2. Aloe vera and onion

Onion has antibacterial and antioxidant properties [5] that help to keep the scalp healthy. It also helps facilitate hair growth. [6]

Ingredients

1 cup onion juice

1 tbsp aloe vera gel

Method of use

Mix the onion juice with aloe vera gel.

Gently massage the mixture on your scalp and work it into the length of your hair.

Leave it on for 1 hour.

Wash your hair with a mild shampoo and conditioner.

3. Aloe vera and neem oil

Neem oil possesses antifungal and antibacterial properties [7] and helps to keep bacteria at bay. The antioxidant activity of neem oil [8] helps to prevent free radical damage and keep the scalp healthy. It thus helps to prevent dandruff.

Ingredients

2-3 tbsp aloe vera gel

12-15 drops of neem oil

Method of use

Mix both the ingredients together.

Gently massage the mixture on your scalp before going to bed.

Leave it overnight.

Wash your hair with a mild shampoo and conditioner in the morning.

4. Aloe vera and yogurt

Yogurt contains lactic acid [9] that helps to cleanse the scalp. It nourishes the hair and helps to treat dandruff.

Ingredients

2 tbsp aloe vera gel

1 tbsp yogurt

2 tbsp honey

Method of use

Mix all the ingredients together.

Apply the mixture all over your hair.

After 10-15 minutes, gently massage your scalp.

After another 15 minutes, rinse it off with water.

Shampoo your hair with a mild shampoo later.

5. Aloe vera and apple cider vinegar

Apple cider vinegar has antimicrobial properties [10] that help to maintain a healthy scalp. It moisturises the scalp and helps to maintain the pH balance of the scalp.

Ingredients

1 cup fresh aloe vera gel

2 tbsp apple cider vinegar

1 tbsp honey

Method of use

Mix all the ingredients together.

Gently massage the mixture on your scalp for a few minutes and work it into the length of your hair.

Leave it on for 15 minutes.

Rinse it off.

Follow it up by shampooing your hair with a mild shampoo.

6. Aloe vera and tea tree oil

Tea tree oil has antifungal properties and helps to keep the scalp clean. It thus helps to treat dandruff. [11] It also possesses antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties [12] that help to soothe the scalp and maintain a healthy scalp. Rose water has antimicrobial, antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties [13] and helps to nourish the scalp and treat dandruff.

Ingredients

1 cup aloe vera gel

A few drops of tea tree oil

2 tsp rose water

Method of use

Mix all the ingredients together.

Apply the mixture on your scalp and hair.

Leave it on for 30 minutes.

Rinse it off later.

7. Aloe vera and fenugreek

Fenugreek possesses antifungal, antibacterial, antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties [14] and helps to maintain a healthy scalp. It nourishes the hair follicles and stimulates hair growth.

Ingredients

2 tbsp fenugreek seeds

2 tbsp fresh aloe vera gel

Method of use

Soak the fenugreek seeds in water overnight.

Make a paste in the morning.

Add aloe vera gel in the paste and mix well.

Apply this mixture on your scalp and hair.

Leave it on for 30 minutes.

Shampoo your hair with a mild shampoo and conditioner.

8. Aloe vera and cayenne pepper

Cayenne pepper contains vitamins A and C and fatty acids. It helps nourish the hair follicles. It improves blood circulation and facilitates hair growth.

Ingredients

½ cup fresh aloe vera gel

1 tsp cayenne pepper

Method of use

Mix both the ingredients together to get a paste.

Taking a tablespoon of the mixture, gently massage it onto your scalp.

Leave it on for 10 minutes.

Rinse it off.

Shampoo your hair with a mild shampoo and conditioner later.

9. Aloe vera and baking soda

Baking soda has antibacterial properties. [15] It keeps the scalp healthy. It exfoliates and nourishes the scalp.

Ingredients

4 tbsp aloe vera gel

2 tbsp honey

2 tbsp baking soda

1 tbsp coconut milk

Method of use

Mix aloe vera gel, honey and coconut milk together to get a paste.

Wet your hair and shampoo with this paste.

Leave it on for a few minutes.

Rinse it off thoroughly.

Mix 1 tbsp water in the baking soda.

Gently scrub your scalp with this mixture.

Rinse it off with cold water.

10. Aloe vera and vitamin E

Vitamin E has antioxidant properties [16] that help to fight free radical damage and keep the scalp healthy. It nourishes the scalp and promote hair growth. Almond oil nourishes the scalp and helps treat damaged hair.

Ingredients

1 tbsp aloe vera gel

1 tsp vitamin E oil

1 tbsp lemon juice

2 tbsp almond oil

Method of use

Mix all the ingredients together.

Gently massage the mixture on your scalp for a few minutes and work it into the length of your hair.

Leave it on 20 minutes.

Rinse it off.

Shampoo your hair with a mild shampoo.

Finish off with conditioner.

11. Aloe vera and lemon juice

Lemon juice contains citric acid and possesses antimicrobial properties. [17] It thus helps to maintain a healthy scalp and treat dandruff.

Ingredients

2 tbsp fresh aloe vera gel

1 tbsp lemon juice

Method of use

Mix the ingredients together to get a smooth paste.

Gently massage the paste on your scalp for a few minutes and work it into the length of your hair.

Leave it on for 20 minutes.

Rinse it off.

Wash your hair with a mild shampoo.

Finish off with conditioner.

12. Aloe vera and coconut milk

Coconut milk contains essential nutrients that help to nourish the hair follicles and promote hair growth. It conditions the hair and helps to treat dry and damaged hair. The lauric acid present in coconut oil helps to nourish the hair follicles and prevent hair damage. [18]

Ingredients

4 tbsp aloe vera gel

4 tbsp coconut milk

1 tbsp coconut oil

Method of use

Mix all the ingredients together.

Gently massage the mixture on your scalp and work it into the length of your hair.

Leave it on for 30 minutes.

Rinse it off.

Wash your hair with a mild shampoo and conditioner.

13. Aloe vera and egg yolk

Egg yolk conditions the hair and promotes hair growth. [19] Olive oil has antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties [20] and helps to maintain a healthy scalp and thus promote hair growth.

Ingredients

4 tbsp fresh aloe vera gel

3 tbsp olive oil

1 egg yolk

Method of use

Mix all the ingredients together.

Apply this mixture on your scalp and hair, paying special attention to the roots and the tips.

Cover your head with a shower cap.

Leave it on for about 20 minutes.

Wash your hair with shampoo and cold water.

Finish off with conditioner.

14. Aloe vera and honey

Honey has antibacterial and antioxidant properties [21] and helps to nourish the scalp. It strengthens the hair follicles and prevents hair damage.

Ingredients

5 tbsp aloe vera gel

2 tbsp honey

3 tbsp coconut oil

Method of use

Mix all the ingredients together.

Gently massage the mixture on your scalp and work it into the length of your hair, paying special attention to the ends.

Leave it on for 25 minutes.

Shampoo your hair using cold water.

Finish off with conditioner.

15. Aloe vera and hibiscus

Hibiscus conditions the hair. It has antibacterial properties [22] that help to nourish the scalp and promote hair growth.

Ingredients

2 tbsp hibiscus flower paste

1 cup aloe vera gel

Method of use

Mix both the ingredients together to get a smooth paste.

Gently massage this mixture on your scalp and work it into the length of your hair.

Leave it on for 1 hour.

Rinse it off.

Shampoo your hair with a mild shampoo.

Finish off with conditioner.

16. Aloe vera and green tea

Green tea has antioxidants [23] that help to fight free radical damage and keep the scalp healthy. It helps to promote hair growth.

Ingredients

½ cup freshly brewed green tea

½ cup fresh aloe vera gel

Method of use

Blend both the ingredients together to get a smooth mixture.

Gently massage this mixture on your scalp and work it into the length of your hair.

Leave it on for 10 minutes.

Rinse it off with cold water.

Let the hair air dry.

