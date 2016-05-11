10 Ways To Use Honey For Haircare Hair Care oi-Amruta Agnihotri

Honey, a very basic and the most common ingredient found in almost every kitchen, is not just for consumption or for face packs, but it is also equally beneficial for your hair. Honey is an emollient which acts as a natural conditioner, thus promising softer and silkier hair.[1]

Right from acting as a natural deep conditioner to boosting hair growth, honey has a myriad of benefits to offer. Rich in antioxidants, it one of the choicest picks when it comes to haircare. Listed below are some amazing benefits of honey and the ways to use it for haircare.

How To Use Honey For Haircare?

1. Honey and banana conditioner for smooth, silky hair

Honey and banana both contain antioxidants that give you smooth and silky hair. Rich in potassium and natural oils, bananas provide shine to your hair and keep it away from scalp problems like dandruff. [2]

Ingredients

2 tbsp honey

1 tbsp rosewater

2 tbsp mashed banana

How to do

In a bowl, add some honey and rosewater and mix the ingredients well.

Next, mash half a banana and add it to the honey-rosewater mix.

Blend all the ingredients well until they form a creamy paste.

Apply the pack on your scalp and hair and massage for about five minutes.

Let it stay on your head for another 20-25 minutes and cover it up with a shower cap.

Later, wash it off with warm water and leave your hair to air dry.

Repeat this pack once a week for the desired result.

2. Honey and olive oil for healthy hair

A rich source of antioxidants, olive oil promotes scalp health. It also improves the blood flow to the hair follicles, thus strengthening them. Besides, honey is a natural emollient which ensures that it strengthens your hair follicles and enables hair growth.[3]

Ingredients

½ cup honey

¼ cup olive oil

How to do

Blend some honey and olive oil together in a bowl and microwave it for 30 seconds.

Allow it to cool down and then apply it evenly on your hair.

Let it stay for about 30 minutes and then wash it off with your regular shampoo-conditioner.

Repeat this once a week for the desired result.

3. Honey and egg hair mask for healthy hair growth

Honey helps to get rid of the excess dryness in your hair and moisturises and nourishes it, thus strengthening your hair follicles and ensuring healthy hair growth. Besides, egg helps in moisturising dry hair. It contains vitamins A and E which help in promoting healthy hair growth. [4]

Ingredients

2 tbsp honey

1 egg

How to do

Add both the ingredients in a bowl and whisk them together.

Take a generous amount of the mixture and gently apply it to your scalp and hair, from roots to tips.

Put on a shower cap and leave it on for about an hour.

Wash it off with your regular shampoo and conditioner.

Repeat this once a week for the desired result.

4. Honey and henna for imparting hair colour

Honey has natural bleaching properties, which means that when it is applied to your hair, it imparts a natural colour to the hair. It adds subtle highlights to your hair and also makes it shiny and smooth. If you want more intense colour, you can add some henna powder to it and apply it to your hair.[5]

Ingredients

2 tbsp honey

2 tbsp henna powder

How to do

Mix both the ingredients in a bowl.

Take a generous amount of the mixture and gently apply it to your hair, from roots to tips.

Put on a shower cap and leave it on for about an hour.

Wash it off with your regular shampoo and conditioner.

Repeat this once a week for the desired result.

5. Honey, yoghurt and sweet almond oil for frizzy hair

Rich in lactic acid, yoghurt cleanses the scalp and clears away dead skin cells from your scalp. It also helps in taming frizzy hair and makes it manageable.[6]

Ingredients

2 tbsp honey

2 tbsp yoghurt

2 tbsp sweet almond oil

How to do

Combine some honey and yoghurt in a bowl and whisk both the ingredients together.

Next, add some sweet almond oil to it and mix well.

Take a generous amount of the mixture and gently apply it to your scalp and hair. Cover your head with a shower cap.

Wash it off with lukewarm water and pat dry.

Repeat this once a week for the desired result.

6. Honey, coconut oil, and aloe vera for soothing scalp irritation

Aloe vera contains proteolytic enzymes which repair dead skin cells on the scalp, thus soothing scalp irritation.[7]

Ingredients

2 tbsp honey

2 tbsp coconut oil

2 tbsp aloe vera gel

How to do

Mix some honey and coconut oil in a bowl.

Next, add some freshly extracted aloe vera gel to it and mix well.

Take a generous amount of the mixture and gently apply it to your hair, from roots to tips.

Put on a shower cap and leave it on for about an hour.

Wash it off with your regular shampoo and conditioner.

Repeat this once a week for the desired result.

7. Honey and castor oil for hair growth

Castor oil possesses antifungal and antibacterial properties along with ricinoleic acid that helps to increase circulation to the scalp, fighting off scalp infections and thus improving hair growth. [8]

Ingredients

2 tbsp honey

2 tbsp castor oil

How to do

Combine some honey and castor oil in a bowl and whisk both the ingredients together.

Take a generous amount of the mixture and gently apply it to your scalp and hair.

Cover your head with a shower cap.

Wash it off with lukewarm water and pat dry.

Repeat this once a week for the desired result.

8. Honey, avocado, and mayonnaise for scalp nourishment

Mayonnaise contains L-cysteine, vinegar, and oils that work together to nourish and moisturize your hair. You can combine some honey, mayonnaise, and avocado pulp to make a home-made hair mask for scalp nourishment.

Ingredients

2 tbsp honey

2 tbsp avocado pulp

2 tbsp mayonnaise

How to do

Mix some honey and avocado pulp in a bowl.

Next, add some mayonnaise to it and mix well.

Take a generous amount of the mixture and gently apply it to your hair, from roots to tips.

Put on a shower cap and leave it on for about half an hour.

Wash it off with your regular shampoo and conditioner.

Repeat this once a week for the desired result.

9. Honey and oatmeal for treating dandruff

A rich source of vitamins and powerful nutrients, oatmeal helps in reducing scalp inflammation and treating a number of scalp-related problems like dandruff.

Ingredients

2 tbsp honey

2 tbsp finely ground oatmeal

How to do

Combine some honey and finely ground oatmeal in a bowl and whisk both the ingredients together to make a paste.

Take a generous amount of the mixture and gently apply it to your scalp and hair.

Cover your head with a shower cap.

Wash it off with lukewarm water and pat dry.

Repeat this once a week for the desired result.

10. Honey and potato juice for treating hair loss

Potato juice helps in removing excess oil from your scalp, thus reducing hair breakage. Besides, potato juice also helps to activate healthy scalp cells, thus promoting its health.

Ingredients

2 tbsp honey

2 tbsp potato juice

How to do

Mix both the ingredients in a bowl.

Apply the mixture to your hair.

Put on a shower cap and leave it on for about 30-45 minutes.

Wash it off with your regular shampoo and conditioner.

Repeat this once a week for the desired result.

