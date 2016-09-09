Tame Those Wild Curls With These Homemade conditioners Hair Care oi-Monika Khajuria

Curly hair, no doubt, is gorgeous to look at and gives your personality that wild element, but unfortunately they are quite difficult to manage. Taming those wild curls can be quite a task!

Curly hair often tend to become dry and this leads to frizzy, entangled, and unruly hair, which, in turn, makes them prone to damage. The lack of moisture in the curls can lead to dull and damaged looking hair and it becomes rather troublesome to style them.

And hence, these need to taken proper care of. Shampooing your hair isn't enough. You need to condition them well. Although you get various conditioners in the market, they can't beat the benefits of a homemade conditioner. Homemade conditioners nourish your hair without causing any harm to them.

Here are some homemade conditioner recipes to tame those beautiful yet wild tresses.

1. Aloe Vera & Coconut Oil Conditioner

Aloe vera locks the moisture in your hair. Besides, the emollient properties of aloe vera helps to soften your curly hair and reduce the frizziness. [1] Coconut oil penetrates deep into the hair follicles and prevent protein loss from the hair, and thus nourish the hair. [2] Both these ingredients together help to control the frizziness of your curly hair and keep them nourished.

Ingredients

1 tbsp aloe vera gel

1 tbsp coconut oil

1/3 cup water

Method of use

In a bowl, take the aloe vera gel.

Add coconut oil in it and mix everything together well.

Pour the water in a spray bottle.

Add the aloe vera- coconut oil mixture in the bottle and shake it well.

Use this as your conditioner as and when you need.

2. Egg, Mayonnaise & Olive Oil Conditioner

Egg contains lutein that improves the elasticity of the hair and prevent it from breakage. [3] Mayonnaise softens the curls and helps to reduce the frizz, while olive oil keeps your hair moisturised and promotes hair growth. [4]

Ingredients

2 eggs

4 tbsp mayonnaise

1 tbsp olive oil

Method of use

In a bowl, crack open the eggs.

Add mayonnaise in it and give it a good stir.

Next, add the olive oil and mix everything together to make a smooth mixture.

Apply this mixture on your hair.

Leave it on for 30 minutes.

Rinse it off using cold water and a mild sulphate-free shampoo.

3. Apple Cider Vinegar & Lemon Essential Oil Conditioner

Apple cider vinegar cleanses your hair and makes the hair smooth and thus easy to mamange. [5] Lemon essential oil helps to calm the frizz of the unruly curly hair. Besides, it also helps to promote hair growth. [6]

Ingredients

1 tbsp apple cider vinegar

A few drops of lemon essential oil

2/3 cup water

Method of use

In a spray bottle, pour the above mentioned amount of water.

Add the apple cider vinegar and lemon essential oil in it.

Shake it well to mix everything together.

Spray this on your hair as and when you need it.

Let the conditioner stay on. You don't need to rinse it off.

4. Olive Oil & Rose Water Conditioner

Olive oil keeps your locks hydrated and thus helps to reduce the frizz. Rose water treats dry and damaged hair and helps to condition your hair.

Ingredients

1 tbsp olive oil

1 tbsp rose water

Method of use

In a bowl, mix both the ingredients together well.

Store the mixture in a container.

After you take bath and your hair is still wet, take a little of the mixture and gently apply it on the ends of your hair.

This is a leave-on conditioner that you don't need to rinse off.

The shell life of this mixture is about 5 days.

5. Lemon Juice, Coconut Milk & Olive Oil Conditioner

The acidic nature of lemon helps to cleanse the scalp and tighten skin pores, which in turn prevents hair fall. [7] It helps to control the frizziness of the hair. Coconut milk deeply moisturises the hair and replenishes the damaged hair.

Ingredients

2 tsp lemon juice

1 tbsp coconut milk

2 tsp olive oil

Method of use

Put the olive oil in a bowl.

Add coconut oil in it and give it a good stir.

Lastly, add the lemon juice and mix everything together well.

Apply this mixture on your scalp and hair.

Leave it on for 20 minutes.

Rinse it off with shampoo and lukewarm water.

6. Egg & Castor Oil Conditioner

While egg improves the elasticity of the hair and helps to define the curls, castor oil is a store-house of various vitamins and fatty acids that boost hair growth. [8]

Ingredients

1 egg

1 tbsp castor oil

Method of use

Crack open the egg in a bowl and whisk it well.

Add the castor oil in it and mix both the ingredients together well.

Divide your hair into smaller sections and apply the mixture all through your hair.

Cover your head with a shower cap.

Leave it on for 1 hour.

Once it is done, shampoo your hair as you would usually do.

7. Banana & Honey Conditioner

Banana is rich in vitamins that makes the hair strong. It repairs damaged hair and enhances the shine of your hair. [9] Honey keeps the moisture locked in the hair and thus helps to control the wild and frizzy hair.

Ingredients

1 banana

2 tsp honey

Method of use

Mash the banana in a bowl.

Add honey in it and give it a good mix to make a paste.

Apply this paste all over your hair.

Leave it on for 30 minutes.

After the time is over, shampoo your hair to rinse it off.

8. Avocado & Baking Soda Conditioner

Avocado keeps the hair hydrated, thus control the frizz and makes the hair bouncy. Baking soda cleanses the hair and makes them smooth. [10]

Ingredients

1 ripe avocado

2 tbsp baking soda

Method of use

Mash the avocado in a bowl.

Add the baking soda in it and give it a good stir.

Gradually add enough water in the mixture so as to make a smooth paste.

Rinse your hair using water.

Apply this paste on your hair.

Leave it on for 5 minutes.

Rinse it off using cold water.

