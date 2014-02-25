25 Effective Home Remedies & Tips For Boosting Hair Growth

We all desire to have long, thick, and luscious hair. And, for that, we often try using various hair serums, oils, shampoos, and conditioners. While there are a number of over-the-counter products that claim to boost hair health and promote hair growth, they might contain chemicals that are harmful to your hair.

In such cases, it is often safe to go natural and use home remedies that are completely free of chemicals. These natural ingredients promote hair growth and at the same time deeply nourish your hair follicles, thus making them strong.

Home Remedies For Hair Growth

1. Coconut oil & castor oil

Being an age-old remedy for all hair problems, coconut oil is literally your one-stop solution - from dandruff to split ends. It conditions and deeply nourishes your hair and improves its overall health. It possesses antibacterial, antimicrobial, and emollient properties that are perfect for hair care. It also maintains the health of your scalp and keeps bacteria at bay.[1]

Ingredients

1 tbsp coconut oil

1 tbsp castor oil

How to do

Combine both coconut oil and castor oil in a bowl.

Heat it in the microwave for about 15 seconds until it gets slightly warm.

Massage it on to your scalp using your fingertips.

Let it stay overnight.

Wash it off in the morning using your regular shampoo and conditioner.

Repeat this each time you shampoo your hair.

2. Bramhi & triphala

This mask is power-packed with ingredients like triphala, bramhi, and shikakai - all of which help in nourishing and conditioning your hair, thus making it healthier, stronger, and longer.

Also called as bacopa, bramhi is a herb that contains alkaloids which are known to activate proteins that are responsible for hair growth. [2]

Ingredients

1 tbsp triphala powder

1 tbsp bramhi powder

1 tbsp shikakai powder

2 eggs

How to do

Combine triphala, bramhi, and shikakai powder in a bowl.

Crack open two eggs and add them to the bowl.

Mix all the ingredients well until they blend into one.

Apply the mask on to your scalp and hair and cover it up with a shower cap and let it stay for about 20 minutes.

Wash your hair with a mild sulphate-free shampoo and conditioner and leave it for air dry.

Repeat this mask once a week for desired results.

3. Tulsi & olive oil

Tulsi is one of the most recommended solutions for hair growth. It strengthens the roots of your hair and curbs hair fall. It is also known to treat dandruff and is also an effective remedy for curbing the greying of hair.[3]

Ingredients

1 tbsp tulsi powder

1 tbsp olive oil

How to do

Combine tulsi powder and olive oil in a bowl. Mix both the ingredients together.

Apply the paste on your scalp and let it stay for about 15 minutes.

Wash it off with lukewarm water and rinse your hair thoroughly with a mild shampoo and conditioner.

Repeat this process once a week for desired results.

4. Amla & henna

A powerhouse of antioxidants and Vitamin C, amla promotes hair growth and also helps to improve the pigmentation of your hair with regular usage. [4]

Similarly, henna too promotes hair growth. It is a natural conditioner that softens your hair and deeply nourishes it when used in the form of a hair mask. It also strengthens the roots of your hair with prolonged and regular use.

Ingredients

1 tbsp amla powder

1 tbsp henna powder

Water (as required)

How to do

Combine amla and henna powder in a bowl and mix both the ingredients well.

Add some water to it to make it into a paste. Do not add too much water as it can make the paste watery.

Once done, apply the pack on your scalp and let it stay for about 15 minutes.

Wash it off with lukewarm water, your regular shampoo, and a conditioner.

Repeat this once in every 15-20 days for desired results.

5. Onion juice

Onion juice is rich in sulphur which is known to boost the collagen production in your scalp, thus helping hair growth. Regular application or intake of onions or onion juice helps to promote healthy hair.[5]

Ingredients

2 medium-sized onions

How to do

Peel the onions and chop them into medium-sized pieces

Grind the onion pieces and strain the juice out of them in a bowl with the help of a strainer.

Dip a cotton ball in the onion juice and apply it on to your scalp.

Cover your head with a shower cap for about 15 minutes and then rinse it off using lukewarm water.

Use a mild shampoo and conditioner thereafter.

Repeat this process once a week for desired results.

6. Neem & lemon juice

Neem leaves, as well as neem powder and neem oil, are all effective in treating hair loss and promoting healthy hair growth. [6]

Ingredients

A handful of neem leaves

2 tbsp lemon juice

1 cup water

How to do

Boil the neem leaves in a cup of water for about 15 minutes.

After 15 minutes, take the pot filled with neem leaves and water and set it aside to cool down.

Once it is cooled down, strain the water of the neem leaves in a bowl.

Add some lemon juice to the water and mix it well and set it aside.

Wash your hair with shampoo and conditioner.

Apply the neem water all over your hair and scalp and leave it at that. Do not wash your hair again after that.

Repeat this thrice a week for desired results.

7. Eggs

Eggs are a good source of protein and sulphur - both of which are extremely crucial for thicker, healthier, and stronger hair. It is, therefore, essential to include eggs in your daily diet.[7]

You can either consume eggs or even apply it topically on your scalp and hair in the form of a hair mask. Listed below is an egg hair mask recipe.

Ingredients

1 egg

1 tbsp olive oil

How to do

Crack open an egg in a bowl and add some olive oil to it.

Whisk both the ingredients together and apply it on to your scalp and hair using a brush.

Cover your head with a shower cap and allow it to stay for about 20 minutes.

Wash it off with lukewarm water using your regular shampoo and conditioner.

Repeat this pack once or twice a week for desired results.

8. Green tea

Green tea is loaded with antioxidants that boost hair growth and health. [8] You can simply include green tea in your daily diet or apply it on your scalp in the form of a hair mask.

Ingredients

1 green tea bag

1 cup hot water

How to do

Dip a green tea bag in a cup of hot water and soak it for about 8-10 minutes.

Remove the tea bag and discard it.

Dip a cotton ball in the green tea and apply it on to your scalp.

Leave it on for about an hour.

Wash it off with your regular shampoo and conditioner using cold water.

Repeat this process whenever you shampoo your hair.

9. Aloe vera, honey, & turmeric

Aloe vera contains proteolytic enzymes that help to remove dead skin cells from your scalp. They also help to stimulate your hair follicles, thereby promoting healthy hair growth. [9]

Ingredients

2 tbsp aloe vera gel

2 tbsp honey

½ tsp turmeric

How to do

Combine aloe vera gel and honey in a bowl and mix both the ingredients well.

Add some turmeric powder to it and blend all the ingredients into one.

Apply it on your scalp and let it stay for about 10 minutes.

Wash it off with your regular shampoo and conditioners.

Repeat this once a week for desired results.

10. Apple cider vinegar, honey, & cayenne pepper

Apple cider vinegar is known to cleanse your scalp and maintain its pH balance, thus accelerating hair growth. Similarly, cayenne pepper, honey, and olive oil stimulate hair growth. The presence of capsaicin in cayenne pepper makes it an ideal choice for hair growth. [10]

Ingredients

1 tbsp apple cider vinegar

1 tbsp honey

1 tbsp cayenne pepper powder

1 tbsp olive oil

How to do

Combine all the ingredients in a bowl and mix well.

Apply the mixture on to your scalp and hair.

Let it stay for about 10 minutes before you proceed to wash it off with your regular shampoo and conditioner.

Repeat this twice a month for desired results.

11. Ginger & curry leaves

Ginger helps to boost blood circulation in your scalp, thus promoting hair growth. It also protects your hair follicles from any kind of damage. On the other hand, curry leaves not only promote hair growth but also prevent premature greying of your hair.

Ingredients

1 tbsp grated ginger

1 tbsp curry leaves (powdered)

How to do

Combine grated ginger and curry leaves in a bowl.

Add some water to it and make it into a consistent paste.

Apply the paste on your scalp and leave it on for 30 minutes.

Wash it off with your regular shampoo and conditioner.

Repeat this process twice a week for desired results.

12. Coffee & rosewater

Coffee contains caffeine that works towards promoting hair growth. [11] It is a well-known remedy to cure hair loss and has no side-effects.

Ingredients

2 tbsp coffee powder

1 tbsp rosewater

1 cup water

How to do

Brew the coffee in a cup of water for a few minutes and then take it off the heat.

Once it has cooled down, add some rosewater to it and stir well.

Wash your hair with your regular shampoo.

Pour the cold coffee gently on your scalp and massage it for a few minutes.

Put on a shower cap and let it stay for about 25-30 minutes.

Wash your hair with warm water and let it air dry.

Repeat this once a week for desired results.

13. Shea butter & hibiscus

A study conducted in 2017 found that shea butter, when applied to the scalp, helped in preventing hair breakage by strengthening the roots of the hair and maintaining scalp health.[12]

Ingredients

2 tbsp raw shea butter

2 hibiscus flowers

1 tbsp coconut oil

How to do

Make a paste of hibiscus flowers by grinding them with some coconut oil and set it aside.

Take some shea butter in a bowl and add the hibiscus paste to it.

Apply it evenly on your scalp and let it stay for about 30 minutes.

Wash it off with lukewarm water and your regular shampoo-conditioner.

Repeat this process once a week for desired results.

14. Carrot oil

Carrot oil is loaded with vitamin E along with a range of other vitamins and minerals essential for hair growth. These minerals and vitamins help in revitalizing your hair follicles, thus making it strong. Carrot oil also possesses antibacterial properties that help in fighting off bacteria and fungus affecting the scalp, thus maintaining its health leading to healthy hair growth. [13]



Ingredients

1 tbsp carrot oil

1 tbsp olive oil

How to do

Mix equal quantities of carrot oil & olive oil in a bowl.

Dip a cotton ball in the mixture and apply it on your scalp.

Let it stay for about an hour and later wash it off with your regular shampoo and conditioner.

Repeat this process twice a week for desired results.

15. Baking soda & fish oil

Baking soda is antifungal in nature - which means that it has the capacity to keep scalp infections at bay when used topically. It helps to maintain the health of your scalp and the roots of your hair, thus promoting healthy hair growth.[14]

Ingredients

1 tbsp baking soda

1 tbsp fish oil

6 tbsp water

How to do

Combine baking soda and water in a bowl.

Add some fish oil to it and mix all the ingredients well.

Apply it on your scalp and let it stay for about 10 minutes.

Wash it off with your regular shampoo and conditioner and let your hair dry naturally.

Use this method for hair growth once every 12-15 days.

16. Rice water & yoghurt

Rice water contains essential vitamins that nourish your scalp and hair, in turn, promoting healthy hair growth. Yoghurt contains acids that exfoliate your scalp and also unclog your hair follicles, thus promoting hair growth. It is one of the most used remedies for hair growth.

Ingredients

4 tbsp rice

1 cup water

1 tbsp yoghurt

How to do

Soak the rice in some water for about 15 minutes

Strain the rice and keep it aside.

Take the rice water and add some yoghurt to it.

Apply the mixture on your hair and massage for a few minutes.

Wash it off with your regular shampoo and conditioner and let your hair air dry.

Repeat this twice a week for desired results.

17. Mustard Powder

Mustard has the potential to enhance blood circulation in your scalp when applied topically, leading to healthy hair growth. [15]

Ingredients

1 tbsp mustard powder

1 tbsp sugar

How to do

Combine both mustard powder and sugar in a bowl.

Add some warm water to it and blend well.

Apply it on your scalp and leave it on for about 20 minutes.

Wash it off with a mild shampoo and conditioner.

Use this once a week for healthy hair growth.

18. Potato Juice

Potato juice is rich in vitamins A, B, & C that are extremely essential for hair growth. Those suffering from alopecia (thinning of hair) can also use potato juice.

Ingredient

1 raw potato

How to do

Peel off the skin of a raw potato and cut it into pieces.

Put it in a blender to make potato juice.

Apply the juice on your scalp and massage gently for a few minutes.

Let it stay for about 15 minutes and wash it off with your regular shampoo and conditioner.

Repeat this process each time you wash your hair.

19. Moringa

Moringa oil is derived from Moringa tree that is native to African & Asian countries. It benefits your scalp and the roots of your hair by deeply nourishing and strengthening it when applied topically. It also fights off dandruff and split ends, thus assisting in effective hair growth.

Ingredient

1 tbsp Moringa oil

How to do

Take a generous amount of oil and massage your scalp gently with it for about 5 minutes.

Leave it overnight to work on your scalp.

Wash it off in the morning with your regular shampoo and conditioner.

Use this oil once a week for effective hair growth.

20. Wheatgrass

Wheatgrass oil has the potential to treat any kind of scalp infections and also aid in cell regrowth, thus contributing to hair growth.

Ingredient

½ cup wheatgrass juice

How to do

Massage your scalp gently for about 5 minutes with wheatgrass oil.

Leave it on for another 20 minutes.

Wash it off with your regular shampoo and conditioner.

Use this oil once a week for desired results.

21. Ginseng

Ginseng is a Chinese herb that is very effective in hair growth. How? It promotes the growth of hair keratinocytes and also hinders the growth of enzymes that impair hair growth. [16]

Ingredients

1 tbsp red ginseng liquid extract

1 cup olive oil/coconut oil

How to do

Mix ginseng extract with either olive oil or coconut oil in a small bowl.

Apply it on your scalp and massage for about 3-5 minutes.

Leave it on for another 25 minutes.

Wash it off with your regular shampoo and conditioner.

Use this once a week for desired results.

22. Chia seeds

Chia seeds are known to hydrate your scalp. They also contain omega-3 fatty acids that help to reduce inflammation, thus keeping your scalp healthy. Chia seeds are also rich in antioxidants that promote healthy blood circulation in your scalp, thus assisting in hair growth.

Ingredients

1 tsp chia seeds

¼ cup almond milk

How to do

Soak the chia seeds in the milk for about 12-15 minutes.

Apply the mixture on your scalp and hair and leave it on for about 10 minutes.

Wash it off with a mild shampoo.

Use this mask on your scalp and hair once every 12 days.

23. Guava leaves

Guava leaves possess anti-inflammatory and antioxidants properties that help to repair damaged hair follicles and thus promote hair growth. [17] They also contain antimicrobial properties that keep scalp infections at bay.

Ingredients

A handful of guava leaves

1 litre water

How to do

Boil the guava leaves for about 20 minutes.

Strain its liquid and store it in a bowl.

Wash your hair with a mild sulphate-free shampoo and let it dry naturally.

Massage your hair with the liquid. Leave it on for about 2-3 hours.

Wash your hair using lukewarm water.

24. Horsetail extract

Horsetail extract is known to reduce hair fall to a great extent, thus promoting healthy hair growth. It is also associated with curing alopecia.[18]

Ingredients

¼ cup horsetail extract

1 cup hot water

How to do

Soak the horsetail extract in a cup of hot water for over an hour.

Strain it and store the liquid in a small bowl

Apply it on your scalp and hair gently and massage for a few minutes.

Wash it off with your regular shampoo-conditioner.

Use this every time you wash your hair.

25. Blackstrap Molasses

Blackstrap molasses are rich in essential nutrients and vitamins that promote hair growth. It is also known to deeply condition your hair and make it soft and smooth.

Ingredient

¼ cup blackstrap molasses

How to do

Apply blackstrap molasses liquid on your scalp and hair. Ensure that you cover all your hair - from roots to tips.

Leave it on for half an hour.

Wash your hair with your regular shampoo & conditioner and let it dry naturally.

Use this once a week for desired results.

Essential Tips To Promote Hair Growth & Reduce Baldness

Treat yourself to a hot oil massage at home once every 7 days so that your scalp receives the much-needed nutrition, thus making the roots of your hair stronger. You can simply heat some coconut oil/castor oil/olive oil (any one) for about 15 seconds in a microwave and massage it on your scalp using your fingertips. Then, leave it on for about an hour and later wash it off with your regular shampoo and conditioner.

Do not tie your hair too tight, especially after you have just shampooed as damp hair is brittle and prone to breakage.

Also, diet is an important aspect that assists in hair growth and in maintaining hair health. For that, one needs to consume fruits and vegetables that are rich in vitamins and proteins required for hair growth.

Among other things that are required for hair growth, one essential thing to remember is that one should drink plenty of water. The recommended quantity of water to be consumed by an individual on a daily basis is typically 8-10 glasses.

Another thing that is required for hair growth is the type of shampoo and conditioner that you choose, depending on your hair type.

Also, most people ignore this fact but the type of comb or hairbrush that you use also makes a lot of difference. Why? Because it is the type of hairbrush you choose to untangle the knots in your hair that keeps it away from breakage. A good hairbrush will not lead to hair breakage or hair loss.

Trimming your hair on a regular basis can also help to promote healthy hair growth and thus minimise hair breakage and hair fall.

Do try these ultimate natural hacks to promote hair growth easily at home and follow the tips mentioned above to ensure that your hair gets the much-needed care at all times!