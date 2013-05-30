Dry, Dull, & Frizzy Hair? Try These Home-made Hair Serums! Hair Care oi-Amruta Agnihotri

Hair care is extremely important and we all know exactly why! One of the reasons is that hair is associated with one's appearance. Shiny and nourished hair instantly decks up our entire appearance, making us look more confident and appealing compared to dry and dull hair.

Pollution and other external factors can damage your hair causing it to lose its shine. So what is it that you need to do in order to get that shine back? How can you give it the much-needed nourishment? The answer is pretty simple - go for a good home-made hair serum.

It is quite easy to make a nourishing hair serum at home. All you need is some ingredients and a perfect recipe to guide you. But before moving on to the recipe part, you might want to know more about the benefits of using a hair serum. That will help you understand the gravity of having a good-quality hair serum for healthy hair.

Benefits Of Using Hair Serum

A good hair serum offers a number of benefits besides nourishing your hair. Listed below are some of the benefits of using a hair serum:

It acts as a protective layer for your hair.

It helps to detangle your hair and keeps it fresh all day.

It repairs damaged hair and protects your hair until the next wash. It helps to combat hair fall.

It helps to tame frizzy hair and flyaways.

It adds shine to your hair, making it look presentable, thus enhancing your overall appearance. Some hair serums also help to reduce hair breakage.

How To Make Home-made Hair Serums

1. Rosemary & lavender essential oil for hair growth

Rosemary essential oil helps in promoting the blood circulation to the scalp. It also prevents premature greying of hair and also controls dandruff. It also helps in treating dry and dull hair. [1]

Ingredients

2 tbsp rosemary essential oil

2 tbsp lavender essential oil

How to do

Combine both rosemary essential oil and lavender essential oil in a bowl and mix them together.

Store the oil concoction in a bowl for future use. You can take a few drops of this serum and apply it on your hair.

2. Olive oil & soybean oil for straight hair

Olive oil helps in preventing dandruff, fungus, and other scalp problems that lead to dry, flaky skin. It also gives you shiny hair.[2]

Ingredients

2 tbsp olive oil

2 tbsp soybean oil

How to do

Mix both olive oil and soybean oil in a bowl.

Take little amount of the serum on your hands and apply it on your hair and leave it at that.

You can apply this serum every day for the desired result.

3. Lemon oil & grapeseed oil for oily hair

Loaded with a host of medicinal properties, lemon oil is best used on oily hair. It will clarify and help dry up some of the extra greasiness. It also possesses anti-microbial properties.[3]

Ingredients

2 tbsp lemon oil

2 tbsp grapeseed oil

How to do

Combine both lemon oil and grapeseed oil in a bowl.

Mix them together.

Store the oil concoction in a bowl for future use. You can take a few drops of this serum and apply it on your hair.

4. Argan oil hair serum for damaged hair

A natural moisturiser, argan oil is commonly used as a conditioner. Argan oil has a number of benefits when used on hair. It can act as a moisturiser for the scalp to fight dandruff and dry scalp. [4] Ingredients

2 tbsp argan oil

1 tbsp jojoba oil

1 tbsp tea tree oil

How to do

Mix both argan oil and jojoba oil a bowl.

Add some tea tree oil to it and mix all the ingredients together. Store the serum in a bowl.

Take little amount of the serum on your hands and apply it on your hair and leave it at that.

You can apply this serum every day for the desired result.

5. Coconut oil & sea buckthorn oil for split ends

Coconut oil contains lauric acid that enables it to penetrate the hair shaft, thus nourishing it from within. [5]

Ingredients

2 tbsp extra virgin coconut oil

1 tbsp jojoba oil

1 tbsp tea tree oil

How to do

Add some extra virgin coconut oil to a bowl.

Next, add jojoba oil to it and mix both the ingredients well.

Store the oil concoction in a bowl for future use. You can take a few drops of this serum and apply it on your hair.

6. Nettle leaves & aloe vera hair serum for dry hair

Nettle and horsetail leaves promote hair growth and help to repair damaged hair. Regular usage of this home-made hair serum will repair your hair and gain back its luster. [6]

Ingredients

A handful of nettle leaves

A handful of horsetail leaves

4 tablespoons of freshly extracted aloe vera gel

1 cup water

How to do

Take a bowl and add nettle leaves to it.

Add horsetail leaves to the bowl and mix them with nettle leaves and keep it aside.

Take a pan, add water to it and bring it to a boil. Once the water starts boiling, add the leaves and boil them on low heat for about 15 minutes.

Turn off the gas and let it cool down for a few minutes. Use a strainer to strain out all the water from the leaves and collect it in a vessel.

Mix the strained water of the leaves with freshly extracted aloe vera gel and your serum is ready. Store it in a container.

Take a few drops of serum on your hand and gently apply it all over your hair. Use this hair serum every day.

Dos & Don'ts Of Using A Hair Serum

Dos

Apply the hair serum to the ends of your hair too.

Understand your hair type, choose the right hair serum and then apply it.

Use the hair serum to control all unruly hair strands. It will help to keep any flyaways in place.

Don'ts

Always apply hair serum in less quantity. Do not use too much hair serum as it might make your hair look oily.

Do not apply the hair serum directly to your hair. Instead, take some amount of the serum on your hands, rub it well between your palms and then apply it on your hair from top to bottom for smooth and shiny hair.

Do not apply hair serum to unwashed hair.

