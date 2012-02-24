Home Remedies To Get Rid Of Oily Dandruff Hair Care oi-Monika Khajuria

Dandruff is a common issue that many of us face. An oily scalp usually leads to dandruff, and itching and flaky skin are quite common when it comes to dandruff. But when this condition turns chronic, it can become quite bothersome. While dandruff is irritating and embarrassing, oily dandruff can turn out to be even more harmful and be associated with rather pressing disorders and diseases.

So before we move on to the home remedies to treat oily dandruff, let's have a better understanding of what it actually is.

What Is Oily Dandruff?

Oily dandruff, scientifically known as seborrheic dermatitis, is a condition that causes itchiness, inflammation and flaky skin, and leads to stubborn dandruff. It affects the area that produces excessive oil like the scalp and hence the name oily dandruff.

It is a condition that affects 3-10% of the population and is believed to be caused mainly by Malassezia yeast. [1] Environmental factors, genetic factors, obesity, stress and lack of proper care of the scalp can also lead to this condition.

Manifested on the scalp as a greasy yellow flaking, it can also indicate diseases such as HIV or neurological disorders like Parkinson's disease.

Shampoos containing ketoconazole work best to treat this condition. You can also use shampoos that contain tar, selenium sulphide and bifonazole to get some relief. [2]

That being said, you can also turn to home remedies to treat this condition. These remedies contain basic ingredients that you can easily find in your home. Let's have a look at these home remedies.

Home Remedies To Get Rid Of Oily Dandruff

1. Aloe vera & tea tree oil

Aloe vera has anti-inflammatory properties that help to calm the irritation and itchiness in the scalp and provide some relief. [3] Tea tree oil has strong antimicrobial properties and is quite effective in treating seborrheic dermatitis. [4]

Ingredients

2 tbsp aloe vera gel

20 drops of tea tree oil

Method of use

In a bowl, take the aloe vera gel.

Add tea tree oil in it and give it a good mix to get a smooth paste.

Apply this paste on your scalp.

Leave it on for 15 minutes.

Rinse it off using a mild shampoo and cold water.

Repeat this remedy thrice a week.

2. Apple cider vinegar

Apple cider vinegar has antibacterial and antifungal properties that keep the scalp clean and prevent the growth of harmful bacteria and fungi. [5] Besides, it also helps to soothe the itching of the scalp.

Ingredients

4 tbsp apple cider vinegar

2 cups water

Method of use

Add the apple cider to the above-mentioned quantity of water.

Shampoo your hair as you normally would using a mild shampoo.

Rinse your hair using the apple cider vinegar solution.

Leave it on for a couple of minutes.

Rinse it off thoroughly with water.

Use this remedy once a week.

3. Baking soda

The alkaline nature of baking soda inhibits the growth of harmful bacteria. The antifungal properties of baking soda keep dandruff causing fungi at bay and thus treat seborrheic dermatitis. [6]

Ingredients

½ tsp baking soda

½ cup water

Method of use

Add baking soda in half a cup of water and give it a good stir.

Apply this mixture on your scalp.

Leave it on for 5-10 minutes.

Rinse it off using cold water.

Repeat this remedy twice a week.

4. Lemon juice

Lemon juice is acidic in nature and helps to maintain a clean scalp. [7] It controls the oil production in the scalp and thus treats oily dandruff.

Ingredient

2 tbsp lemon juice

Method of use

Take 2 tbsp of freshly squeezed out lemon juice in a bowl.

Dip a cotton pad in it.

Apply the lemon juice on your scalp using this cotton pad.

Leave it on for 15 minutes.

Rinse it off using warm water.

Repeat this remedy twice a week.

5. Neem

Neem is one effective remedy for treating oily dandruff as it possesses antifungal properties that inhibit the growth of dandruff-causing fungi. Besides, the anti-inflammatory properties of neem reduce the itching and irritation of the scalp. [8]

Ingredients

1 tbsp ground neem leaves

½ tsp turmeric powder

1 tbsp sesame oil

Method of use

Mix all the ingredients together in a bowl to make a paste.

Apply the paste on your scalp.

Leave it on for an hour.

Wash it off using a mild shampoo, preferably sulphate-free.

Repeat this remedy twice a week.

6. Garlic & honey

Garlic and honey both have antifungal properties that inhibit fungal growth. This is, therefore, an effective blend for treating seborrheic dermatitis. [9]

Ingredients

5 garlic cloves

1 tbsp honey

Method of use

Take the honey in a bowl.

Crush the garlic into a fine pulp.

Add the garlic into the bowl and mix them together well.

Apply this mixture on your scalp.

Leave it on for 20 minutes.

Wash it off using a mild shampoo.

Repeat this remedy twice a week.

7. Fenugreek seeds

Fenugreek seeds have antibacterial and antifungal properties that keep the scalp clean and prevent dandruff. [10]

Ingredient

A handful of fenugreek seeds

Method of use

Soak the fenugreek seeds in water and leave it overnight.

Grind the seeds in the morning to make a paste.

Leave it on for 15-20 minutes.

Rinse it off using a mild shampoo.

Repeat this remedy twice a week.

