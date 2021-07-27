Exclusive: Expert Cosmetologist Explains Everything About Acne Beauty oi-Preeti Seth

Let us start by explaining what acne is. Acne is a skin condition, which occurs when one's hair follicles become clogged with oil and dead skin cells. Due to this it can cause whiteheads, blackheads or pimples. This mostly affects teenagers, but can affect people of all ages.

Since acne mainly occurs on the face it can upset a lot of people especially those who crave for flawless skin. And when they make every effort to cure it and fail, it can upset them terribly. Despite this, most of us do not take acne seriously because we have a notion that it will get cured of its own. Due to this, the problem gets aggravated in some cases and sometimes it is fatal too. The earlier one starts the treatment, the lower risk of such problems become. If the skin condition deteriorates due to acne and becomes severe, it can cause emotional distress and even scar the skin. Therefore, it is extremely important that we need complete information related to acne so that we can get rid of them in time. [1]

Types Of Acne

1. White Spots- This is a common type of acne, which occurs when the skin pores get clogged with sebum and dead cells. Whiteheads are a bit more difficult to treat because in this condition the pores are completely clogged and then products that contain high amounts of salicylic acid can prove to be useful. [2]

2. Blackheads - Blackheads occur when skin pores are clogged with a combination of sebum and dead skin cells. The front of the hole remains open, even when the rest of the hole is filled. As a result, the colour of the skin turns black.

3. Pimples - This is the most popular type of acne, which occurs when the fat glands become infected and cause swollen, red bumps on the skin.

Symptoms Of Acne

Like any other problem, acne also has some symptoms, which indicate its occurrence. That is why every person should pay attention to these symptoms and contact the doctor if they occur. There are mainly the following symptoms of acne, which are as follows-

Redness of the skin- If a person's skin turns red, then it can be a symptom of acne. That is why this symptom should not be ignored and it should be treated immediately.

If a person's skin turns red, then it can be a symptom of acne. That is why this symptom should not be ignored and it should be treated immediately. Itching of the skin- It has been seen that due to acne, sometimes the skin starts itching. However, this condition can be brought under control in time.

It has been seen that due to acne, sometimes the skin starts itching. However, this condition can be brought under control in time. Pain in the skin- If a person has pain on the skin, then he should not ignore it because it can be a symptom of acne. For this reason, a doctor should be consulted before taking any kind of step in this situation. [3]

If a person has pain on the skin, then he should not ignore it because it can be a symptom of acne. For this reason, a doctor should be consulted before taking any kind of step in this situation. [3] Pimples- If a person has pimples on the face, shoulders and back etc., then this can be a symptom of acne.

Causes Of Acne

The problem of acne or pimples can be due to many reasons; the main reasons are as follows-

Consuming excessive amount of oil- The problem of acne mainly occurs in a situation when the amount of oil in a person's body becomes more. For this reason, doctors advise people to take small amounts of oil-rich food in small quantities. [4]

The problem of acne mainly occurs in a situation when the amount of oil in a person's body becomes more. For this reason, doctors advise people to take small amounts of oil-rich food in small quantities. [4] Taking stress- If a person takes more stress, then he is more likely to get acne. For this reason, a person should not take much stress because it has a bad effect on the health of the person.

If a person takes more stress, then he is more likely to get acne. For this reason, a person should not take much stress because it has a bad effect on the health of the person. Smoking- It has been seen many times that a person who smokes gets acne because due to smoking, his body heats up and as a result the body temperature rises. That's why no one should smoke. [5]

It has been seen many times that a person who smokes gets acne because due to smoking, his body heats up and as a result the body temperature rises. That's why no one should smoke. [5] Hormone changes- The problem of acne is also mainly due to hormonal changes. In some people, hormonal changes occur in an abnormal way due to which a person has to deal with several issues.

Treatments Of Acne

A person suffering from acne can do in many ways to get rid of acne, some of which are as follows-

Adopting Home Remedies- Acne can be treated with many home remedies. Aloe Vera, vinegar, etc. can be consumed to treat acne, and along with this, a mask of honey and cinnamon can be applied on the face.

Acne can be treated with many home remedies. Aloe Vera, vinegar, etc. can be consumed to treat acne, and along with this, a mask of honey and cinnamon can be applied on the face. Taking medicine- If a person does not get rid of the problem of acne despite adopting home remedies, then he can get prescribed medicine for it from a doctor, which will stop the acne from progressing further. [6]

If a person does not get rid of the problem of acne despite adopting home remedies, then he can get prescribed medicine for it from a doctor, which will stop the acne from progressing further. [6] Drinking a lot of water- Lack of drinking water can also result in acne. Therefore, a person suffering from acne must keep themselves hydrated by drinking enough water. If a person is troubled by acne, then he should drink 8-10 glasses of water a day.

Lack of drinking water can also result in acne. Therefore, a person suffering from acne must keep themselves hydrated by drinking enough water. If a person is troubled by acne, then he should drink 8-10 glasses of water a day. Adopting a healthy diet- As it has been clarified above that eating spoiled or fried food also causes acne, that is why a person must pay special attention to their eating habits. One must eat nutritious food, which will deliver the necessary nutrition in their body and at the same time it will also increase their immunity. [7]

As it has been clarified above that eating spoiled or fried food also causes acne, that is why a person must pay special attention to their eating habits. One must eat nutritious food, which will deliver the necessary nutrition in their body and at the same time it will also increase their immunity. [7] Using laser technology- When a person does not get relief from this problem by any means, then they must seek medical help. In this situation, laser technology has proved to be promising and it can eliminate acne in a better manner. Also, it is one of the best methods of treating acne. [8]