Lip Stain: What is It And How To Use It Body Care oi-Monika Khajuria

Lipstick is the most used make-up product. Whether you are into make-up or not, every girl has her own collection of lipstick. For many of us applying lipstick is all that we do to get ready. And a full-blown make-up look is incomplete with adding that pop of colour to your lips. But, for those of you who feel applying and touching up lipstick throughout the day is a task, lip stain can be what you need.

And so, today we're here to discuss what exactly is a lip stain and how to use one. Read on and find out.

What Is A Lip Stain?

Lip stain, as the name suggests, is a lip product that is meant to stain your lips in a lovely flushed shade. It usually comes in a liquid or gel form and needs you to be very quick with its use. It is a smudge-proof and waterproof product that is long-lasting and low maintenance.

How Is It Different From Lipstick?

There are quite a few things that distinguish a lip stain from lipstick, the primary being its ability to last for a longer time. Lip stain can last for almost the entire day and you don't need to touch up frequently.

Another thing to note here is that lip stain comes in limited shades like pink, peach or red. That is because the intent of lip stain is to add a subtle and natural colour to your lips to make you look flushed and refreshed.

A major difference between a lip stain and lipstick is that while many lipsticks are hydrating and make your lips feel soft, lip stains have alcohol and that makes your lips dry. So, you need to be careful and take proper care of your lips when you use a lip stain. If not applied properly, it can make your lips look chapped and wrinkled.

That being said, let's now look at how to use a lip stain.

How To Use A Lip Stain

1. Exfoliate your lips

As discussed above, lip stain tends to dry out your lips. So, you need to prep your lips before applying a lip stain. And that means exfoliating your skin. Use a lip exfoliator to do that. It not only washes away the dead skin cells but also makes your lips soft and plump. You can use a toothbrush to exfoliate your lips in a better way. Just make sure to be gentle with it.

2. Moisturise your lips

Now that you have exfoliated your lips, it is time to add moisture to your lips. Always apply a lip balm before applying a lip stain. It hydrates the lips and reduces the drying effect of the lip stain.

3. Apply the lip stain

Your lips are now ready for the lip stain. Lightly apply the lip stain all over your lips, smack your lips together and use a tissue paper to get rid of the extra product and achieve a natural look. Remember, the lip stain dries quickly, so you need to work fast with it.

4. Layer on to adjust the colour

While just a single layer of the lip stain is enough, you might feel that the colour is overly subtle. In that case, you can layer on the product until you reach the intensity that you desire.

5. Top it off with a gloss

As lip stain is a drying formula, you might feel that your lips are too matte. And if you do, top off the lip stain with a gloss and you'll have perfectly rosy and juicy lips.

How To Get Lip Stain Off

Lip stains can be a pain to take off sometimes. But you don't need to worry. With this easy and simple method, you can take your lip stain off in a jiffy.

Apply a small amount of vaseline or lip balm all over your lips.

Leave it on for 1-2 minutes.

Using a tissue gently rub and wipe the lip stain off your lips.

Use a lip balm to hydrate and soften your lips.