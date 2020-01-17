Is Shaving The Only Way? Find Out The Best Ways To Remove Pubic Hair Body Care oi-Monika Khajuria

The bush down there is natural and whether to remove it or not is a personal choice. But there comes a time when most of us want a clean intimate area, especially during our mensuration days. Also, if you want a bikini, you need to do something about it. While some of us prefer to clean the area completely others are happy with a trimmed situation. There are various methods to satisfy both sides.

Unfortunately, we are just aware of a couple of ways to remove pubic hair, shaving and waxing being the most popular. Pubic hair removal involves certain risks and therefore you should explore your options before deciding the one you feel comfortable with.

We bring to you six ways you can remove your public hair along with the risks involved with them. Take a look and choose your pick.

Ways To Remove Pubic Hair

Trimming When it comes to the quickest and safest pubic hair removal method, trimming the hair takes the top spot. Use a pair of scissors to trim the hair as finely as possible. Granted it won’t get rid of all of your hair, but it is the safest option to beat the bush. We would, however, suggest you use a mirror when you are trimming to prevent any mishaps. Shaving Shaving remains the most popular way of getting rid of public hair. It comes with its own challenges though. Shaving might be quick and gets the work done, but it can also lead to itching, ingrown hair and red bumps on the most sensitive part of your body. To shave your intimate area, apply some soap to create some foam and use the razor in the direction of the hair growth. Wash it thoroughly afterwards. Shaving, however, is considered a high-maintenance option as the hair grows back in 3-4 days and you have to repeat the process again. Waxing If you want to put the hair down there out of your mind for the next few weeks, waxing is the way to go. Done in the salon by an expert and popularly known as the Brazilian wax, it is a convenient way to remove the pubic hair. A layer of hot wax is applied to your hair and a wax strip is used to pull out the wax along with your hair. You might want to consider your pain threshold before opting for waxing as your pubic hair removal method. 10 Incredible Home Remedies To Get Rid Of Intimate Hair Epilators Epilators have recently gained popularity as an efficient way to remove unwanted hair. It involves a device that is rolled over the area with hair. The electric-operated device plucks the hair as it rolls over the area and that means this option can be rather painful. And if you have sensitive skin, we would recommend against using epilators. Hair-removal creams Over-the-counter hair removal creams are also a popular method of pubic hair removal. There are various kinds of hair removal creams available in the market that you can us. To use these creams, you need to slather the cream over your public hair, wait for 5-10 minutes and then remove the cream using a spatula that comes inside the pack. The hair comes out with the cream. You need to careful not to put the cream inside your vagina. These creams are not supposed to be used on sensitive skin. So be warned if you have sensitive skin. Also, before you use the cream in the sensitive area, be sure to do a patch test to see if it irritates your skin. Laser removal Laser hair removal is the method opted for people looking for a permanent way to remove hair. This can be seen as the last resort to remove pubic hair and has gained a lot of hype in the last few years. In this method, a laser is targetted at your hair follicles that burns the roots to stop hair growth. This is unfortunately not done in a single sitting. You need to have multiple session to get the hair removed permanently. It is done by a technician under expert observation. This is the most expensive way to get rid of the pubic hair. Although, the results, for most people, are amazing. You would not need to worry about the pubic hair again.

Risks Involved In Removing Pubic Hair

Pubic hair removal is not as safe as you would like to think. Below are the risks involved with removing pubic hair.

Itching and redness are a common complaint after hair removal.

Shaving can lead to razor bumps that can make it really uncomfortable for you.

If you are using a hair removal cream, there is a chance of chemical burn.

Laser hair treatment can lead to skin burn in extreme cases.

Epilators and hair-removal creams can turn out to be a nightmare for sensitive skin.

Cuts and blisters are common after-effects of shaving.

You might face ingrown hair.

Your hair roots might get infected and that can cause you a lot of discomforts.

What You Can To Do To Minimise The Risk Of Pubic Hair Removal

You can reduce the risks involved in pubic hair removal by following these simple tricks.

Always use a mirror while you remove the hair yourself. This can reduce the risk while you trim or shave the area.

Use a new razor to minimise the risk of cutting your skin.

If you have full growth, trim the hair short before shaving or epilating.

The direction of hair growth matters. Always remove the hair in the direction of hair growth.

Do not try waxing yourself. Always go to a professional to get the hair waxed.

Do a 24-hour patch test before using hair-removal cream.

If you are thinking of laser treatment, consult with a good dermatologist and weigh all the pros and cons related to it.

Stretch the skin while shaving to prevent any mishaps.

Do not skip applying soap or shaving cream before you shave the hair off.

How To Soothe The Pubic Area After Hair Removal

If you face itching or redness after the hair removal session, use these tricks to soothe the skin.

Wash the area with warm water after you are done.

Soak the area in warm water for about 5 minutes, if the itching is aggressive.

Use a soft towel to gently wipe the area clean.

Use a hydrating lotion to moisturise the area.

After shaving, apply some aloe vera gel on the area to prevent redness and itching. If the issue persists, stop shaving for a while.