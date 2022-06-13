Just In
Strong Sweat Smell Troubling You? Quick Tips For Reducing Body Odour
Looking for quick and easy ways to deal with body odour? You've come to the right place. Here are some things you can do to reduce sweating and body odour.
1. Keep yourself clean and fresh
Take a shower at least once daily to remove sweat and bacteria from your skin. Sweat by itself does not have an odour. However, when bacteria on your skin are mixed with sweat, they multiply rapidly and cause quite a stink. Washing thoroughly, particularly in the areas where you sweat, can reduce body odour.
2. Use antibacterial soaps
If you wash thoroughly with antibacterial soap, you can eliminate some bacteria, which will help with the odour. Look for the word 'antibacterial' on the packaging of the soap.
3. Dry yourself well
After you have bathed, dry yourself thoroughly, paying attention to any areas where you sweat excessively. You should keep your skin dry to prevent the growth of bacteria that cause body odour.
4. Use industrial-strength antiperspirants
Apply a strong antiperspirant to your underarms as soon as you are clean and dry. They contain aluminium chloride, a chemical that helps keep sweat at bay, and a deodorant. You should use it twice a day, once in the morning and once in the evening.
You do not need a prescription to purchase a powerful antiperspirant. Instead, search for antiperspirants that indicate they are of higher strength.
5. Use probiotic deodorants
The benefits of probiotics for gut health may be familiar to you. However, did you know that they can also benefit your skin? Probiotics are good bacteria that inhibit the growth of harmful bacteria. To eliminate body odour, it is important to maintain a harmonious environment in your pits. A probiotic deodorant can be obtained at your local pharmacy or grocery store.
6. Keep your clothes clean
If you are sweating excessively, change your clothes frequently. New clothes help keep body odour at bay. Change your socks, particularly if you tend to have a foot odour. Replace your insoles often, use deodorant powders in your shoes, and go barefoot whenever possible.
7. Eliminate certain foods and beverages
Your body odour is affected by what you eat. Foods that tend to make you sweat, such as hot peppers or other spicy foods, may also contribute to body odour. Similarly, the smell of foods like onions or garlic can be carried by your sweat. Drinks containing caffeine or alcohol might also cause you to sweat more.
