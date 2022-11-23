ENGLISH
search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Kourtney Kardashian's DIY Lip Scrub For Dry Lips: Steps To Make It

    By

    The Kardashians have become nothing less than a household name now.

    The self-proclaimed clean beauty guru and the eldest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, Kourtney Kardashian like her sisters gives out constant beauty tips, and out of the several, one really stood out - because it felt like something that we all could replicate (cough*unlike the several unrealistic beauty standards*cough).

    Kourtney Kardashians DIY Lip Scrub
    Image: Pinterest

    And that is, Kourtney Kardashian's DIY lip scrub for dry lips, which doesn't require you to shell out a large sum - but just a visit to your kitchen pantry.

    Let's take a look at how you can make the DIY scrub for yourself - it'll definitely come in handy this cold, winter season.

    Kourtney Kardashian's DIY Lip Scrub For Dry Lips

    To make the Kourtney Kardashian-approved mix for lip scrub which is made of ingredients that are anti-inflammatory and accessible, you'll need three ingredients.

    Yes, you read that right, just three ingredients.

    Ingredients: coconut oil, sugar and honey.

    Kourtney Kardashians DIY Lip Scrub
    Image: Pinterest

    How to make a lip scrub for dry lips:

    Step 1: Gently mix together a teaspoon of sugar and coconut oil each and a few drops of honey.

    Step 2: Once combined, gently scrub the scrub onto your lips.

    Step 3: Exfoliate well using your finger tips and wash it off with warm water.

    You can do this twice a week for plump, soft lips.

    You can thank Kourtney for it!

    Comments

    More LIP SCRUB News

    Story first published: Wednesday, November 23, 2022, 10:59 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 23, 2022
    Read more about: kardashian lip scrub winter
     
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    Desktop Bottom Promotion