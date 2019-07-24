How To Get Tanned Skin With Olive Oil Body Care oi-Monika Khajuria

The way tanned skin fascinates people in today's time, it never had earlier. Getting the skin tanned has become such a trend that people end up with sunburns while trying to achieve that. Not only that, there are so many beauty treatments and products available in the market these days that give you that sun-kissed skin.

Are you also someone who is fascinated with getting their skin tanned? Well, you don't need to burn yourself in the sun to do that anymore or to spend a fortune on the various tanning products or beauty treatments. Today, in Boldsky, we give you a natural, easy and efficient method to get tanned- olive oil. A nourishing ingredient for the skin, olive oil can help you achieve that summer tan.

Benefits Of Using Olive Oil For Skin

A nourishing and moisturising agent for the skin, olive oil helps to keep the skin soft and supple. It has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties that help to soothe the skin and protect it from the damage done by free radicals.

Moreover, olive oil improves skin barrier function and thus revitalises your skin. It also protects the skin from the harmful UV rays and hence is the best option to give you the perfectly tanned skin.[1]

Rich in essential nutrients, olive oil helps to attract and absorb the heat of the sun and thus helps to get tanned skin. Additionally, being a natural ingredient that has healing properties, olive oil prevents any rash, breakout or might occur.

Let's now have a look at how you can use olive oil to get tanned skin.

How To Use Olive Oil To Get Tanned Skin

Olive oil is one of the best oils to get tanned. That is mainly because it is nourishing for the skin and it takes comparatively less time to get your skin tanned and thus prevents prolonged exposure to the sun. Let's now look at how you can use olive oil to get tanned skin.

What you need

Extra virgin olive oil (as needed)

Tanning bed or chair

A large towel

A small towel

A timer clock

Mild soap

What you need to do

Place a chair or tanning bed out in the sun. Spread the large towel over it.

For your first time, set the timer to 30 minutes. You can change the timer accordingly the next time, based on the way your skin reacts to the process.

Take some olive oil in a bowl.

Dip the small towel into the oil and gently rub it all over the front section of your body. Don't forget to rub it on your face and neck as well.

Start the timer and lay down on your back on the chair that you laid earlier. Close your eyes and relax until the timer goes off.

Now, set the timer for another 30 minutes. Dip the cloth into the oil once again and rub it on the back section of your body. Ensure that you cover your neck and behind the ears as well.

Lay down on the chair again, facing downwards this time around.

Close your eyes and relax until the timer goes off.

Once done, wash your body thoroughly but gently using a mild soap and cold water.

Things To Remember

Don't stay in the sun for too long after you've applied the oil.

Don't rub too much oil to your skin. The oil shouldn't be dripping off your skin.

Make sure to wash off the oil completely after the process is done.

That's all folks! That is all you need to do to get tanned. This is a quick, efficient and safer way to get that beautiful tanned skin. Try it out. We're sure you will love it.

View Article References [1] Lin, T. K., Zhong, L., & Santiago, J. L. (2017). Anti-Inflammatory and Skin Barrier Repair Effects of Topical Application of Some Plant Oils.International journal of molecular sciences,19(1), 70.