How To Make Your Hands Soft

Soft and beautiful hands add to our charm and are desired by all. Everyday chores, the cold winter weather, exposure to harsh chemicals and lack of proper care can make our hands dry, rough and damaged. And washing our hands frequently doesn't really help. But with all these mistakes that we make and things we expose our hands to, how do we keep them soft? To get soft and beautiful hands takes less work than you would imagine.

Today, we are here to share with you some amazing tips and remedies that you can follow and make your hands soft naturally. Let's begin.

1. Keep Your Hands Moisturised Dryness tends to make your hands rough and cracked. Not only your face, but your hands also need a moisturisation boost. Keeping your hands hydrated is the easiest hack to get baby-soft hands. You can either choose a store-bought moisturiser for that or can use natural oils like coconut oil, almond oil and olive oil to keep your hands soft, supple and healthy. 2. Invest In A Hand Cream Your hands need both nourishment and moisturisation. Hand cream can come in really handy to make your hands soft. It counters the loss of moisture in your hands. After every hand wash, treat your hands with some hand cream. It contains ingredients that make your hands soft. A few ingredients you want to look for in your hand cream are- glycerin, dimethicone and hyaluronic acid. These help retain moisture in your hands. 3. Don’t Use Soap Frequently Washing your hands frequently can turn your hands dry which makes them rough. The reason is the soap you use to wash your hands. Soap has a higher pH as compared to our skin and this disturbs the pH balance of our skin. Soap also contains harsh chemicals that can strip the moisture of your hands. Instead of soap, use a gentle hand wash to wash your hands. 4. Avoid Hot Water Using hot water to wash your hands or take a bath can strip the moisture of your hands making them dry and rough. Avoid using hot water to cleanse your hands. Use cold water or lukewarm water instead. 5. Use Gloves While Doing Household Chores Household chores such as washing utensils or clothes can also damage your hands and make them dry and rough. The detergents and the harsh soaps that we use to do these chores are the reason behind it. If you are doing these household chores, especially in the winters, make sure to protect your hands by using rubber gloves that do not let the water or the soap harm your hands. 6. Protect Your Hands From Sun Damage And Cold Winds Sun damage is the worse kind of damage that can happen to your skin. When we think of sun damage, we only think of our faces not our hands. But, your hands are as prone to sun damage as your face. So, when you are putting on sunscreen in the morning, ensure that you protect your hands as well. Apart from the sun, the cold winter winds can also make your hands dry and rough. To protect your hands from that, wear gloves whenever you go out. 7. Home Remedies To Give Nourishment Boost The tips mentioned above are the lifestyle changes that you need to make to get soft hands. But, there are certain measures you can take to level up the nourishment and make your hands softer.

1. Olive oil and sugar

Olive oil adds moisture to your hands while the granular sugar gently exfoliates the skin to get rid of the roughness and make your hands soft and beautiful.[1]

Ingredients

1/2 tsp olive oil

1 tsp sugar

Directions for use

Take the sugar in your palms.

Add olive oil to it and using your other palms rub and scrub your hands.

Massage your hands for 2-3 minutes.

Leave it on for another minute.

Rinse it off using lukewarm water later.

2. Butter and almond oil

Rich in vitamin A and fatty acids, butter nourishes your hands and adds a natural glow to them. Almond oil has excellent emollient properties that will improve the texture of your hands and make them soft[2].

Ingredients

1 tsp butter

1 tsp almond oil

Directions for use

In a bowl, mix the two ingredients together.

Take this mixture on your palms and scrub your hands for about a minute.

Let the mixture sink into your skin for another minute.

Rinse it off later using warm water and pat your hands dry.

3. Glycerin, lemon and rosewater

Glycerin is a great ingredient to add moisture to your skin[3]. Rich in vitamin C, lemon not only brightens your hands but also provide sun protection and fight skin ageing[4]. An astringent for the skin, rose water helps to maintain the pH balance of your skin and keep it soft and supple.

Ingredients

1 tsp glycerin

1 tsp lemon juice

1 tsp rosewater

Directions for use

In a bowl, mix all the ingredients together.

Apply the mixture to your hands and gently scrub your hands with it for 1-2 minutes.

Let it nourish your hands for another 30 minutes.

Rinse it off thoroughly later.

4. Baking soda, honey and lemon

Baking soda is an antibacterial agent that helps to keep your hands clean and healthy[5]. While lemon improves the appearance of your hands, honey locks the moisture in your skin to give soft, supple and beautiful hands[6].

Ingredients

2 tsp baking soda

2 tsp honey

2 tsp lemon

Directions for use

Mix all the ingredients in a bowl.

Apply the mixture to your hands and scrub it gently on your hands.

Make sure to scrub in between your fingers and around your nails.

Once done, let it sink into your skin for another 5 minutes.

Rinse it off thoroughly later.