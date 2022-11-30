Just In
- 28 min ago 5 Subtle Non-Verbal Signs That A Male Coworker Likes You
- 1 hr ago Dasarighatta Chowdeshwari Temple In Karnataka: History, Legend, Timings And How To Reach
- 1 hr ago World AIDS Day 2022: Can Kissing An HIV Positive Person Cause An HIV Infection?
- 1 hr ago Navy Day 2022: Interesting Facts About Indian Navy That Will Fill You With Patriotism
Don't Miss
- Movies Did You Know Priyanka Chopra Was Scared Before She Walked Down The Aisle On Her Wedding Day With Nick Jonas?
- Sports National Sports Awards 2022: Sharath Kamal receives Khel Ratna, 25 others get Arjuna; Full list of Winners
- News Bhagwant Mann in Gujarat, Police lathicharge on farmers outside Punjab CM's house
- Finance Sherkhan Picks Large Cap Engineering Behemoth For Investment, Target Price Rs 2390
- Technology Xiaomi 13, iQOO 11 Launch Events Called Off After The Demise Of Chinese Leader Jiang Zemin
- Automobiles Upcoming Electric Scooter, River EV Spied Testing – Newcomer Gearing Up To Dethrone Ola & Ather?
- Education Sail Recruitment 2022 Application Commences for 259 Consultants and Other Postions.
- Travel Most Popular Winter Sports In India You Can Try
How To Get Rid Of Bacne AKA Back Acne: Home Remedies And Tips
Acne can occur on the face, but it is not the only place where acne occurs. You may avoid showing your face to others, depending on the severity of the blemishes. It is a condition that can affect any body part that contains oil-secreting glands or hair follicles, including your back, chest, and shoulders.
Acne on the back, sometimes called 'bacne', can be particularly problematic. More than half of all acne sufferers have a problem with back acne [1].
Typically, back acne occurs as a result of the accumulation of dead skin cells and oil within the pores in the skin, in conjunction with an overgrowth of the common skin bacteria, Cutibacterium acnes, which causes an inflammatory response [2].
Take a look at some effective tips to get rid of back acne.
How To Get Rid Of Bacne AKA Back Acne
It is common for acne on the back and shoulders to occur after sports activities that cause increased sweating and friction from athletic gear and clothing. Here are some tips for treating acne on the back and shoulders.
Tip 1: According to experts, cooling and detoxifying decoctions like cumin, coriander, and fennel water keep the body cool and keep heat-producing toxins at bay.
To prepare, take 1-2 grams of each ingredient, boil them in about 300 ml of water, cool them down, and drink.
Tip 2: Similarly, cleansing juices such as amla and aloe vera aid in detoxifying the body and help reduce bacne.
Tip 3: People with bacne should use soaps that contain neem or sandalwood.
DIY Remedies For Bacne
Remedy 1: Make a fine paste by mixing equal parts of neem and nutmeg powder with rose water. It is recommended that you apply on alternate days.
Remedy 2: Try a herbal pack containing red sandalwood powder, turmeric, manjishtha, and aloe vera juice 2-3 times a week.
Remedy 3: Use a pack containing raw honey and a pinch of turmeric powder for daily use. After 30 minutes, wash off the pack.
Note: Always do a patch test before trying the products - be it herbal or chemical.
On A Final Note...
If you do not see improvement with your preventive measures or home remedies, you can consult a dermatologist. Consult a dermatologist if the breakouts do not subside in four weeks despite home remedies.
Often, the condition can be caused by steroids, follicle or fungal infections, hormonal imbalances or a follicle or fungal infection. The treatment options include peels, laser carbon peels, dermal infusions, blue lasers, oral retinoids, and antibiotics.
- skin careRakul Preet Singh’s Go-To Natural Skincare Ingredient And Ways To Use It!
- skin careSix DIY Beauty Ingredients That Can Cause More Harm Than Good
- skin careSamantha Ruth Prabhu's Miracle Solution For Glowing Skin: 2 Ways To Use It!
- make up tipsTips To Get Thick, Fluffy Eyebrow Look With Just Two Products
- skin careKiara Advani Swears By Fresh Cream For Skincare: 2 Ways To Use It For Skin And Hair
- body careDo You Have A Body Care Routine? Its High Time You Do! Steps To Follow
- skin careKatrina Kaif's Top Four Beauty Tips
- skin careKriti Sanon Beauty Tips: The Charmer's Trusted Ingredient For Healthy, Radiant Skin And 3 Ways To Use It
- skin careAditi Rao Hydari Beauty Secrets: 5 Tips You Can Swipe From The Ethereal Beauty
- skin careAishwarya Rai Bachchan Skincare Routine: How The Former Miss World Takes Care Of Her Skin; 3 DIY Face Packs
- skin care'Blonde' Actress Ana De Armas Reveals Her Simple Beauty Routine
- skin careGal Gadot Skincare Routine For Dewy, Glowing Skin