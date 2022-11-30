How To Get Rid Of Bacne AKA Back Acne: Home Remedies And Tips Body Care oi-Amritha K

Acne can occur on the face, but it is not the only place where acne occurs. You may avoid showing your face to others, depending on the severity of the blemishes. It is a condition that can affect any body part that contains oil-secreting glands or hair follicles, including your back, chest, and shoulders.

Acne on the back, sometimes called 'bacne', can be particularly problematic. More than half of all acne sufferers have a problem with back acne [1].

Typically, back acne occurs as a result of the accumulation of dead skin cells and oil within the pores in the skin, in conjunction with an overgrowth of the common skin bacteria, Cutibacterium acnes, which causes an inflammatory response [2].

Take a look at some effective tips to get rid of back acne.

How To Get Rid Of Bacne AKA Back Acne

It is common for acne on the back and shoulders to occur after sports activities that cause increased sweating and friction from athletic gear and clothing. Here are some tips for treating acne on the back and shoulders.

Tip 1: According to experts, cooling and detoxifying decoctions like cumin, coriander, and fennel water keep the body cool and keep heat-producing toxins at bay.

To prepare, take 1-2 grams of each ingredient, boil them in about 300 ml of water, cool them down, and drink.

Tip 2: Similarly, cleansing juices such as amla and aloe vera aid in detoxifying the body and help reduce bacne.

Tip 3: People with bacne should use soaps that contain neem or sandalwood.

DIY Remedies For Bacne

Remedy 1: Make a fine paste by mixing equal parts of neem and nutmeg powder with rose water. It is recommended that you apply on alternate days.

Remedy 2: Try a herbal pack containing red sandalwood powder, turmeric, manjishtha, and aloe vera juice 2-3 times a week.

Remedy 3: Use a pack containing raw honey and a pinch of turmeric powder for daily use. After 30 minutes, wash off the pack.

Note: Always do a patch test before trying the products - be it herbal or chemical.

On A Final Note...

If you do not see improvement with your preventive measures or home remedies, you can consult a dermatologist. Consult a dermatologist if the breakouts do not subside in four weeks despite home remedies.

Often, the condition can be caused by steroids, follicle or fungal infections, hormonal imbalances or a follicle or fungal infection. The treatment options include peels, laser carbon peels, dermal infusions, blue lasers, oral retinoids, and antibiotics.

