How To Get Pink Lips Naturally At Home
Dark and discoloured lips can be a cause of concern. Dark lips are evident on your face due to the contrast with the rest of your face. It can ruin your appearance and shake your confidence. Dehydration, sun damage, excessive smoking and lack of proper care can be the reason for your chapped and dark lips.
If darkening of the lips is an issue you are facing as well, it is time to notch up your lip care. Today, we have curated for you some amazing tips and remedies that can make your lips soft, rosy, plump and prevent it from darkening.
Keep The Hydration On
Keeping your skin moisturised is the first step towards healthy and nourished lips. Hydrated lips are happy lips. Dryness will not only cause cracked but dark lips as well. Use a lip balm throughout the day to keep your lip moisturised. There are also various lip kinds of butter available in the market that specially target the moisturisation level of your lips.
So, use a lip balm or lip butter to regularly and gently moisturise your lips.
Exfoliating The Lips Is Vital
Just like your skin, your lips also need exfoliation. Include a lip scrub in your nighttime skincare routine. Exfoliating will remove chapped and cracked lips to leave you with soft and plump lips.
Once or twice a week, after you have cleansed your skin to sleep, use a lip scrub to gently exfoliate your lips. Once you are done, put on some lip balm and go to sleep. You will wake up with soft and smooth lips.
Sun Damage Can Be A Real Issue
Your lips can also become dark due to the damage by the sun. We take many precautions when it comes to protecting our skin from the harmful UV rays, but unfortunately not when it comes to your lips.
Get a lip balm infused with SPF. You will find many options in the market. Apply the lip balm on your lips whenever you go out for a boost of protection and moisturisation.
Keep The Lips Clean And Fresh
We love lipsticks. From matte to glossy, we put on various textures and shades of lipsticks. But, wait! Have you considered the chemicals infused in these lipsticks might be what is darkening our lips?
Clean your lips every night before you go to sleep. Never sleep with lipstick on or but a cheap quality lip product. Be gentle and pay attention. We can often miss the products in the minute cracks of our lips. So, ensure that you keep your lips clean, fresh and soft.
Switch To Micellar Water
As discussed above, chemicals infused in the products can darken your lips. And that also holds true for your cleanser. Cleansers that include harsh chemicals do more damage than good. It dries your lips and makes them dark as well.
A great alternative to these harsh cleansers is micellar water. It cleanses the lips in the best and gentlest way possible. Just take some micellar water on a cotton pad, put in on your lips for a few seconds and wipe the make-up off.
Quit Smoking Right Now!
Pay attention to your lifestyle habits that might be responsible for the darkening of your lips. Smoking is such a habit. The nicotine in the cigarettes can darken melanin, the colour-deciding component of your skin, and make your lips dark. If you want rosy lips, it is vital that you quit smoking.
While we are at the lifestyle habits, we would also suggest you not to ever use any expired product on your lips. It can cause an allergic reaction, dry out your lips and make them dark.
Home Remedies To The Rescue
With all these tips, you can also care for your lips and prevent darkening of the lips using some nourishing home remedies. These are made of natural ingredients that moisturise your lips and give you rosy, soft and supple lips.
1. Brown sugar and honey
Being coarse in texture, sugar helps to gently exfoliate the skin[1]. Honey is a natural emollient for the skin that adds moisture to your lips, keeps it soft and brightens it as well[2].
Ingredients
- 1 tbsp brown sugar
- 1 tbsp honey
Directions for use
- In a bowl, take the brown sugar.
- Add honey to it and mix well to get a coarse mixture.
- Apply the mixture to your lips and massage it in for about a minutes.
- Leave it on for another 5 minutes before rinsing it off.
- Repeat this remedy 2-3 times in a week.
2. Lemon and honey
Lemon is known for its skin lightening and brightening properties[3]. This mix will prevent your skin from getting dry and dark.
Ingredients
- 2 tsp lemon juice
- 2 tsp honey
Directions for use
- In a bowl, mix both the ingredients together.
- Apply the mixture on your lips.
- Leave it on for about 15 minutes.
- Rinse it off later using cold water.
- Repeat this remedy 1-2 times in a week.
3. Sugar and milk cream
The lactic acid present in milk exfoliates your skin to remove any dead skin cells without leaving them dry[4].
Ingredients
- 1/2 tbsp sugar
- 1/2 tbsp milk cream
Directions for use
- Mix both ingredients together in a bowl.
- Apply the mixture to your lips and scrub your lips for a couple of minutes.
- Rinse it off thoroughly later.
- Repeat this remedy 2-3 times in a week.
4. Aloe vera and yogurt
Aloe vera and yogurt are both nourishing and moisturising agents for the lips. Aloe vera is extremely soothing and hydrating for the lips while yogurt provides gentle exfoliation[5].
Ingredients
- 1 tbsp aloe vera gel
- 1 tbsp yogurt
Directions for use
- In a bowl, take the aloe vera gel.
- Add yogurt to it and mix well.
- Apply the mixture on your lips and massage it well for about 5 minutes.
- Once done, rinse it off thoroughly.
- Repeat this remedy 2-3 times in a week.
5. Beetroot and sugar
This is the perfect mix if you are looking for rosy, soft lips. Apart from adding hydration to your lips, beetroot acts as a natural lip stain for the lips[6].
Ingredients
- 1/2 beetroot
- 2 tbsp sugar
Directions for use
- Extract the juice from the beetroot and collect it into a bowl.
- Add sugar to it and mix well.
- Scrub your lips using this mixture for 4-5 minutes.
- Once you are done, rinse it off thoroughly.
- Repeat this remedy once a week.
6. Pomegranate juice
Rich in vitamin C, pomegranate juice not only nourishes the lips but also adds a rosy tint to it.
Ingredients
- 1 tbsp pomegranate juice
Directions for use
- Apply the pomegranate juice on your lips.
- Leave it on for an hour.
- Rinse it off later using cold water.
- Repeat this remedy 1-2 times in a week.
7. Coffee and honey
If you are looking for a remedy for dark and dry lips, this is the best one you have got. Coffee exfoliates your lips while honey adds moisture and softness to it.
Ingredients
- 1/2 tbsp grounded coffee
- 1/2 tbsp honey
Directions for use
- In a bowl, take the coffee.
- Add honey to it and mix it to get a coarse mixture.
- Apply the mixture on your lips and massage it in for about 5 minutes.
- Rinse it off thoroughly later.
- Repeat this remedy once a week.
8. Almond oil and lemon
The emollient properties of almond oil mixed with the brightening properties of lemon makes this mix the perfect remedy for dry, chapped and dark lips[7].
Ingredients
- 1 tbsp sweet almond oil
- 1/2 lemon
Directions for use
- Take the almond oil in a bowl.
- Squeeze the lemon into it and mix well.
- Apply the mixture on your lips and massage it in for 5 minutes.
- Leave it on for another hour.
- Rinse it off thoroughly later.
- Repeat this remedy every alternate day.