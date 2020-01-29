How To Get Pink Lips Naturally At Home

Keep The Hydration On Keeping your skin moisturised is the first step towards healthy and nourished lips. Hydrated lips are happy lips. Dryness will not only cause cracked but dark lips as well. Use a lip balm throughout the day to keep your lip moisturised. There are also various lip kinds of butter available in the market that specially target the moisturisation level of your lips. So, use a lip balm or lip butter to regularly and gently moisturise your lips.

Exfoliating The Lips Is Vital Just like your skin, your lips also need exfoliation. Include a lip scrub in your nighttime skincare routine. Exfoliating will remove chapped and cracked lips to leave you with soft and plump lips. Once or twice a week, after you have cleansed your skin to sleep, use a lip scrub to gently exfoliate your lips. Once you are done, put on some lip balm and go to sleep. You will wake up with soft and smooth lips.

Sun Damage Can Be A Real Issue Your lips can also become dark due to the damage by the sun. We take many precautions when it comes to protecting our skin from the harmful UV rays, but unfortunately not when it comes to your lips. Get a lip balm infused with SPF. You will find many options in the market. Apply the lip balm on your lips whenever you go out for a boost of protection and moisturisation.

Keep The Lips Clean And Fresh We love lipsticks. From matte to glossy, we put on various textures and shades of lipsticks. But, wait! Have you considered the chemicals infused in these lipsticks might be what is darkening our lips? Clean your lips every night before you go to sleep. Never sleep with lipstick on or but a cheap quality lip product. Be gentle and pay attention. We can often miss the products in the minute cracks of our lips. So, ensure that you keep your lips clean, fresh and soft.

Switch To Micellar Water As discussed above, chemicals infused in the products can darken your lips. And that also holds true for your cleanser. Cleansers that include harsh chemicals do more damage than good. It dries your lips and makes them dark as well. A great alternative to these harsh cleansers is micellar water. It cleanses the lips in the best and gentlest way possible. Just take some micellar water on a cotton pad, put in on your lips for a few seconds and wipe the make-up off.

Quit Smoking Right Now! Pay attention to your lifestyle habits that might be responsible for the darkening of your lips. Smoking is such a habit. The nicotine in the cigarettes can darken melanin, the colour-deciding component of your skin, and make your lips dark. If you want rosy lips, it is vital that you quit smoking. While we are at the lifestyle habits, we would also suggest you not to ever use any expired product on your lips. It can cause an allergic reaction, dry out your lips and make them dark.