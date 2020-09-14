7 Home Remedies For Dry Skin On Hands Body Care oi-Monika Khajuria

Dry skin on hands peeling off in flakes and making your hands rough and itchy is not a situation you ever want to be into. But, whether it is due to lack of care or factors out of our control, we somehow get to dry and rough hands. The culprits of dry hands are many- cold and dry weather, exposure to the harmful rays of the sun, prolonged exposure to water, chemicals, dirt and improper care. And if you have naturally dry skin, the situation becomes even worse.

With the winter season right around the corner, you are going to need some expert remedies to prevent the skin on your hands from getting dry, cracked and rough. Luckily, the best solution to fight this issue can be found in your kitchen. Read on to know 7 amazing home remedies that are immensely effective in treating dry skin on hands.

12-Step Guide To Do A DIY Manicure At Home

Home Remedies To Treat Dry Skin On Hands

1. Honey Honey is one of the best natural emollients. It not only helps to lock the moisture in your skin but the antibacterial and antioxidant properties of honey make your skin soft, young and glowing.[1] What you need Honey, as needed Method of use Apply honey all over your hands.

Leave it on for 10-15 minutes.

Rinse it off later thoroughly with normal water. 2. Milk cream and honey Milk cream contains lactic acid that gently exfoliates the skin while keeping the moisture in your hands intact.[2] A doze of milk cream and honey every day will give you the softest hands ever! What you need 1 tbsp milk cream

1 tbsp honey Method of use In a bowl, mix both the ingredients.

Apply the mixture to your hands.

Massage it well into the skin.

Leave it on for another 15-20 minutes.

Once the 20 minutes are over, rinse it off thoroughly with lukewarm water. 3. Aloe vera Want soft hands all day, every day without much hassle? Aloe vera is what you need. This amazing natural ingredient is a superb moisturiser for the skin. It also has a soothing effect on the skin. If overexposure to the sun is the cause of your dry hands, aloe vera will easily hydrate your hands and also provide relief from any pain or discomfort.[3] What you need Fresh aloe vera gel, as needed Method of use Apply the aloe vera gel all over your hands.

Massage it in your hands until the aloe vera gel is completely absorbed into your hands.

Leave it at that or wash it off after 15-20 minutes, if you feel uncomfortable. 4. Oatmeal Bath The powerhouse of proteins, oatmeal is not only great for your health, but for your skin as well. Oatmeal is an amazing exfoliating agent that removes the dead and rough skin from your hands, while adding moisture to it.[4] What you need 1 cup ground oats

A basin of lukewarm water Method of use Mix the ground oats with the lukewarm water.

Soaks your body or just hands in this oatmeal solution for about 20 minutes.

Pat your skin dry after you are done soaking.

Finish it up with alcohol and fragrance-free moisturiser or hand cream. Recommended Read: 19 Must-Have Tools For Your Nail Art Kit 5. Coconut oil Rich in vitamins and nutrients, coconut oil has effective emollient properties that keep the moisture locked in your hands and improves skin barrier function to prevent further damage to your skin.[5] What you need Coconut oil, as needed Method of use Take some coconut oil on your palms.

Rub it between your hands to warm it up.

Massage it into hands until it is completely absorbed into your skin.

You can leave it at that or wash it off after 15-20 minutes if your hands feel extremely sticky. 6. Petroleum jelly One of the best moisturisers for the skin, petroleum jelly has been used as a moisturiser by ladies around the world for years now. It hydrates the skin and creates a protective layer on the skin to prevent any loss of moisture from your hands leaving your skin soft and smooth.[6] What you need Petroleum jelly, as needed Method of use Wash your hands and pat dry.

Take some petroleum jelly and massage it into your hands.

Leave it at that. Do not wash your hands for a couple of hours and let the jelly moisture your hands deeply. 7. Yogurt and honey Yogurt contains lactic acid that exfoliates the skin gently to remove dead skin from your hands.[2] Honey helps calm and soften the skin from the exfoliation of yogurt and adds a boost of hydration to your hands. What you need 1 cup yogurt

1 tablespoon honey Method of use In a bowl, mix both the ingredients.

Generously rub the mixture all over your hands.

Leave it on for 15-20 minutes.

Rinse it off thoroughly later. Important Tips To Prevent Dry Skin On Hands While these home remedies work their magic to make your hands soft, smooth and hydrated, follow the below-mentioned tips to protect your skin and your hands from drying out. If dry skin is an issue you face often, it is best to make moisturiser an important part of your daily routine. Get a moisturiser or hand cream that does not contain alcohol or fragrance, as these dry your hands. Use it to moisturise your hands throughout the day.

Do not wash your hands with hot water. Hot water strips the moisture of your hands, making it dry and rough. Always use cold or lukewarm water to wash your hands.

While doing household chores like washing the utensils or cleaning, protect your hands with a pair of gloves. The products we use to clean aka the dish wash bar or cleaning liquid contains chemicals that are harsh on the skin and can leave your hands extremely dry.

Drunk plenty of water. Keeping yourself hydrated through the day is not only good for your health but for the skin as well. It is important to drink 2-3 litres of water every day. It flushes the toxins out of your system and makes your skin soft and smooth.