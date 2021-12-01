7 Awesome And Easy Ways Of Treating Problems Associated With Dry Skin In Winters Body Care oi-Devika Tripathi

Winters and dry skin are synonymous but you don't have to take the burden of rashes and itches this season, for we have got some solutions for keeping dry skin at bay. So, for those dealing with dry skin issues and also those wanting to help someone close with the same problem, here are a few awesome and easily available or DIY ingredients that can help you keep your skin soft and supple.

Raw Milk

Raw Milk can help you control dry skin because of lactic acid and it is also not cumbersome to apply milk too. Just gently apply milk at the affected areas, leave it for some time, and wash it off, and you would be surprised by the results. You can apply raw milk before sleeping or early in the morning. It also gives softness to the skin.

A Combination Of Natural Olive Oil And Sugar

You could also use a scrub made out of natural olive oil and sugar. This will help exfoliate your skin and you can scrub it too. After leaving the mixture for some time, you can wash it and apply moisturizer for better results.

Coconut Oil

Coconut oil can help keep your skin hydrated and fresh, providing radiance and softness too. It is a classic recipe for eliminating dry skin and because of linoleic acid in coconut oil, you can also cure acne-prone skin. So, no saying no to coconut oil these winters too.

Almond Oil

Another great addition to coconut oil is the almond oil. Almond oil is enriched with Vitamin A and E, and it helps treats minor wounds and cuts, something that one can get owing to dry skin. Almond oil acts as a cleanser and moisturizer.

Papaya And Honey Mask

Papaya is rich in potassium that helps hydrate dry skin and honey helps in retaining moisture level. So, a combination of two is absolutely essential in eliminating dry skin. Use both the ingredients in achieving soft and supple skin.

Shea Butter

You must have heard of shea butter in moisturising creams and soaps but how about applying shea butter in its most natural form. Shea butter helps locking in moisture and it can prevent acnes, sunburns, and also prevents itching. This powerful ingredient can be your skin's best friend for winters.

Aloe Vera

Last but not the least, aloe vera with its anti-inflammatory properties together with Vitamins A and C can help cure your dry skin. It helps treat burns and dry skin, and moreover, give your skin freshness and much-needed hydration.

So, what product from the list are you most keen on using for treating dry skin? Let us know that in the comment section.

