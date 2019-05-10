Lip Piercing: Dangers & Aftercare Tips Body Care oi-Monika Khajuria

Body piercing has become a trend these days and among all, lip piercing is getting a lot of attention. While it seems fascinating and a good fashion statement, more often than not you go into it without contemplating all its aftereffects.

Piercing comes with its own set of challenges and done without proper thought and knowledge can prove to be a nightmare. And a sensitive area like your lip makes it even more challenging. The oral area, especially the lips are quite sensitive and piercing them can cause a great deal of pain and discomfort.

So before you get your lip pierced, it is always a great idea to know what all it entails, so that you know what you're getting into.

And hence, in this article today, we've focused on the dangers of getting a lip piercing done and a few aftercare tips. Hope this will help you make an informed decision.

Dangers Of Lip Piercing

Before we move ahead with its dangers, what is most important in order to avoid these dangers is getting your piercing done from a professional and get to know the process. This will not only help to reduce the dangers of the piercing, but also prepare you for what's to come.

The most prevalent danger of lip piercing is dental complications. Constant rubbing of the piercing against your gums and teeth can make them prone to cavities. This increases the chances of tooth decay.

Another danger that lip piercing entails is that of infections. Our mouth holds saliva and thus contains bacteria. Unsterilised piercing and lack of proper aftercare might lead to infections and cause you a lot of discomfort.

Nerve damage is another danger caused due to lip piercing. This usually happens when the person doing your piercing hasn't done it right. Nerve damage can further lead to many more complications and hence, it is very important to get the piercing done by an experienced person.

Another dental complication that might occur is tooth scrambling. This means that your teeth might get loosened. The constant rubbing of the piercing against your gums lead to this. This is one of the adverse aftereffects of the lip piercing that can even make a slight change in the appearance of your jawline.

Swallowing the jewellery is another danger related to the lip piercing. The piercing might get loose, which can lead to you accidentally swallowing it and that can, in turn, cause a lot of damage. Hence, it is important be careful about the jewellery you choose.

Lip piercing may lead to diseases such as HIV, gingivitis and hepatitis.

Lip Piercing Aftercare Tips

After contemplating everything, if you've decided to get your lips pierced, the next thing you need to do is take proper care of your piercing so that it heals properly. Although, it might take around 9-10 weeks for it to heal. Here are some tips that will help you take care of your lip piercing.

After you eat or drink something, give our mouth a good rinse.

Use an alcohol free mouthwash.

Use a new and clean toothbrush, one that has soft bristles.

Brush your teeth twice a day.

Once a day, clean the piercing gently using a mild soap.

Eat slowly and take only small bites.

For at least first couple of days, avoid very hot food and hot drinks and instead go for cold items such as ice creams and yogurt.

To get some relief from pain, use an ice cube to perform cold compress.

Avoid alcohol and frizzy drinks.

Avoid smoking until your piercing is completely healed.

Don't keep the area wet for long. Otherwise, it might lead to infections.

Don't touch your piercing often or play with the piercing.

Wash your hands thoroughly before you touch the piercing.

Once remove the piercing, soak it in a salt solution to sterilise before putting it back on.

Avoid kissing until your piercing is completely healed.

These were the dangers, tips and precautions related to lip piercing. Keep these in mind before you decide to get the lip piercing done.