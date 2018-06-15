15 Stunning Benefits Of Cranberry For Skin And Hair Body Care lekhaka-Somya Ojha

Considered as a super food, cranberry is an amazing fruit that is packed with various benefits. This glossy red fruit is loaded with nutrients and antioxidants that makes it beneficial not only for your health, but also for the skin and hair. Cranberry has been used for skin and hair for a long time now. You will find many beauty products these days that are infused with cranberry.

Including cranberry in your skin care and hair care can work wonders for your skin and hair care. But in spite of all it's benefits, not many people are aware of the amazing benefits of this acidic berry. If you're also among those who are still deprived of this powerhouse of a fruit, then fear not. Today, we're here to tell you all about how this super food can help in your skin and hair care.

Benefits Of Cranberry

A. For Skin

1. Treats acne and blemishes

Cranberry can be really helpful to fight acne and blemishes. It has anti-inflammatory and anti-fungal [1] properties that helps to soothe the skin and keep the acne causing bacteria at bay. It also contains vitamin C, which helps fight free radical damage and cleanse the skin.

You can take cranberry juice on a cotton ball and apply it directly on the acne and blemishes. Leave it on for 20 minutes and then wash it off with water.

2. It exfoliates the skin

Cranberry is acidic in nature [2] and thus helps to clear the dead skin cells. It seeps deep into the skin and removes the toxins from the skin and hence exfoliates the skin.

3. Makes the skin firm

Rich in vitamins A and C [3] , cranberry help boost the production of collagen, the protein that helps to retain skin elasticity. This makes sure that the skin doesn't become saggy and that it stays firm. It makes the skin look youthful.

4. Keeps infection at bay

Cranberry has antibacterial properties [4] that helps to keep the bacteria

and infection at bay. Applying the cranberry juice on the face cleanses the skin and makes it healthy.

5. An anti-ageing agent

Rich in vitamins C, B3 and B5, cranberry helps to fight premature ageing. The antioxidants present [5] in it helps to fight free radical damage and hence helps to reduce the fine lines and wrinkles on the face and make it look young and dewy.

6. Unclog the pores

Due to it's acidic nature, cranberry is very efficient in unclogging the pores, thereby helping with acne and boils. This is especially useful for the oily skin.

Applying the cranberry juice with a cotton ball and then washing it off after 20 minutes will do the trick.

7. A glowing skin

Cranberry helps to promote healthy skin cells and fight free radical damage. Dead skin cells and radicals make the skin dull and gloomy and thus cranberry helps to brighten your skin and provide that healthy glow to it.

8. For hyper-pigmentation

The antioxidant and astringent properties of cranberry helps to treat the issue of hyper-pigmentation.

B. For Hair

1. Promotes hair growth

Cranberry can be helpful to facilitate hair growth. Cranberry has vitamins A and C that helps promote hair growth. [6] Regular intake of cranberry juice can help you get those luscious hair.

2. Treats dandruff

Bacteria and oily skin are one of the main factors that leads to dandruff. Cranberry helps to fight both these issues. It has antibacterial properties that keeps bacteria at bay and it also helps to control excess oil. Hence, cranberry is helpful for treating dandruff. You can either apply the cranberry juice directly to your scalp or you can add it to your regular hair mask.

3. Moisturises the scalp

A dry scalp can lead to itchiness, flakiness and itchiness. Cranberries has a high water content and it helps to keep the scalp moisturised and hydrated.

To achieve this, mash some cranberries in a bowl and gently massage them into your scalp. Leave it on for 30 minutes and rinse it off later.

4. Repairs hair damage

The vitamin C present in cranberry is an antioxidant that helps to repair the damaged hair follicles. It thus helps to repair the damaged hair and make them healthy and strong.

5. Prevents premature graying of hair

The vitamins present in cranberry, especially vitamin C helps to prevent the premature graying of the hair and keep them healthy.

6. Treat scalp irritation

The anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties of cranberry help soothe the scalp and get rid of any irritation.

7. As a natural hair colour

This might fascinate all the people out there who want to colour their hair but are afraid of the chemicals that are used for that. This glossy red fruit can help to add that hint of red to your hair.

Just mix ¼ cup of water with 1 cup of pure cranberry juice. After washing your hair, just rinse your hair with this mixture and let it be.

