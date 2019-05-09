Apple Cider Vinegar: Beauty Benefits & How To Use Body Care oi-Monika Khajuria

Apple cider vinegar is widely known mainly for its benefits for the hair. But, did you know apple cider vinegar has a myriad of benefits for your skin as well? This mildly acidic ingredient can do wonders for your beauty.

From treating acne and sunburns to treating dandruff, it has a lot of uses that makes it a deserving candidate in your beauty regime. Now, you may be wondering how to use this amazing ingredient in your skincare and haircare routine. Worry not!

In this article, we've discussed the various benefits of apple cider vinegar for your skin and hair, and how to use it to tackle different beauty problems. So, sit back, relax and read on!

Benefits Of Apple Cider Vinegar For Skin & Hair

It soothes the skin.

It fights acne.

It prevents acne and blackheads.

It tones the skin.

It provides relief from sunburns.

It prevents signs of premature ageing.

It helps to treat cracked feet.

It reduces body odour.

It helps to treat dandruff.

It adds a natural shine to the hair.

It removes the product bulid-up from your hair.

How To Use Apple Cider Vinegar For Skin

1. For treating acne

Apple cider vinegar has antibacterial properties that keep that harmful acne-causing bacteria at bay and thus prevents acne. [1] Honey moisturises the skin and also possesses antibacterial properties that help fight acne. [2]

Ingredients

2 tbsp apple cider vinegar

1 tbsp honey

1 tbsp wheat flour

Method of use

Mix all the ingredients together in a bowl.

Apply the mixture on your face.

Leave it on for 25-30 minutes.

Rinse it off later.

2. For treating sunburns

The acidic nature of apple cider vinegar helps to maintain the pH balance of the skin and the anti-inflammatory properties of apple cider vinegar calm the irritated and itchy skin and thus provides some relief from the sunburn. [3]

Ingredients

½ cup apple cider vinegar

4 cup water

Method of use

Mix both the ingredients together and give them a good stir.

Dip a wash cloth in the solution obtained.

Apply this cloth on the affected areas.

Leave it on for a few seconds before taking it off.

Repeat this multiple times a day for the desired result.

3. For reducing age spots

Apple cider vinegar contains alpha hydroxy acids that repair the sun-damaged skin and reduce the signs of ageing such as wrinkles and age spots. [4] Onion has antioxidant properties that protect the skin from free radical damage and refreshes it. [5]

Ingredients

1 tsp apple cider vinegar

1 tsp onion juice

Method of use

Mix both the ingredients together in a bowl.

Apply the mixture on the affected areas.

Leave it on for 15 minutes.

Rinse it off later.

4. For cracked heels

Apple cider vinegar is acidic in nature and exfoliates the skin to remove dead skin and thus rejuvenate the skin to treat cracked feet.

Ingredients

3-4 cups water

1 cup apple cider vinegar

Method of use

Add the vinegar in water and give it a good stir.

Soak your feet in the solution for about 15 minutes.

Take your feet out and scrub them using a pumice stone.

5. To tone the skin

The alpha hydroxy acids present in apple cider vinegar keep the skin moisturised and tone your skin to make it smooth and firm. [6]

Ingredients

1 tsp apple cider vinegar

2 tsp water

Method of use

Mix both the ingredients together in a bowl.

Dab a cotton ball in the mixture.

Using this cotton ball, apply the mixture on your face.

Leave it on for 15 minutes.

Rinse it off later.

6. To get rid of body odour

The antibacterial properties of apple cider vinegar inhibit the growth of bacteria on the skin and thus help to tackle the issue of body odour.

Ingredients

1 cup apple cider vinegar

A basin of water

Method of use

Add the apple cider vinegar to your bath water.

Soak in this water for 10-15 minutes.

Wipe yourself using a wash cloth.

Rinse your body using cold water.

7. For treating blackheads

Apple cider vinegar exfoliates your skin to remove the dead skin cells and impurities from it. It also helps to unclog your pores and thus helps to remove blackheads.

Ingredients

1 tsp apple cider vinegar

1 tsp baking soda

Method of use

Mix both the ingredients together to make a paste.

Apply the paste on the affected areas.

Leave it on for 30 minutes.

Rinse it off using lukewarm water.

Wash your face using a mild cleanser.

Apply some moisturiser to finish it off.

8. To make the manicure last longer

If you want to make your manicure last longer, apple cider vinegar can do the trick for you.

Ingredient

Apple cider vinegar (as needed)

Method of use

Take some apple cider vinegar in a bowl.

Dip your fingertips in the bowl.

Let it soak for a couple of minutes.

Take out your fingers and let them dry on their own.

Proceed with your manicure.

How To Use Apple Cider Vinegar For Hair

1. To cleanse your hair

An apple cider vinegar rinse can effectively cleanse your hair. Its acidic nature helps to maintain the pH balance of the scalp and remove the chemical build-up from your hair.

Ingredients

1 tbsp apple cider vinegar

1 cup water

Method of use

Add apple cider vinegar to the water and give it a good mix.

Shampoo as usual.

Rinse your hair using the apple cider vinegar solution.

Leave it on for a few seconds.

Rinse it off using normal water.

2. For hair growth

Apple cider vinegar helps to maintain the pH balance of the scalp and cleanses the scalp to promote hair growth. Rich in ricinoleic acid, omega-6 and 9 fatty acids, castor oil has antioxidant and antioxidant properties that protect the scalp and prevent hair loss. [7] Eggs are a rich source of proteins and thus help to promote hair growth.

Ingredients

1 tbsp apple cider vinegar

1 tsp castor oil

1 egg white

Method of use

Mix all the ingredients together in a bowl.

Apply the mixture to your scalp and hair.

Leave it on for 1 hour.

Wash your hair using a mild shampoo.

3. For dandruff

Apple cider vinegar has antibacterial and antifungal properties that help to get rid of dandruff and maintain a healthy and clean scalp. Besides, it has anti-inflammatory properties that soothe an itchy scalp. [1] Coconut oil has antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory properties that cleanse and soothe the scalp and help to get rid of dandruff. [8] Honey locks the moisture in the scalp and nourishes the scalp.

Ingredients

1 tbsp apple cider vinegar

1 tbsp coconut oil

2 tsp honey

Method of use

Mix all the ingredients together well.

Apply this mixture to your scalp and hair.

Leave it on for 10 minutes.

Rinse it off using a mild shampoo.

