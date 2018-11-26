Shaving Tips And Tricks For Women Body Care oi-Lekhaka

Body hair is a normal thing. But as women, we all love a smooth and hairless body. And removing that unwanted hair can be a tedious and painful task. Waxing is the most common way to get rid of the body hair. But at the same time, it is a very painful process too. Not everyone can handle that pain. The other most common method to get rid of unwanted hair is shaving.

Shaving is something that has a whole lot of myths surrounding it. Women, generally, are very sceptical about shaving their bodies. Also, there isn't much awareness among the women on how to shave your body and what are the things to be kept in mind when you shave. So we refrain from it or harm ourselves in the process. But let us tell you shaving is the most convenient way to get rid of body hair and it is a painless method.

So here we are today, with all the things you need to know about shaving and some tips and tricks for a great shaving experience.

The Process Of Shaving

When to shave: Shaving while you bath is the best option. You would wet or dampen the skin, so it's best that you shave while having a bath. This way it will become a routine for you and not a task. Using warm water is recommended as it weakens the hair follicles and it becomes easy to shave.

Exfoliation: Exfoliating the skin before your shave is very important. Exfoliation helps to get rid of dead skin cells and restore new skin cells. Hence, it should be the first step to shave your body. Use a loofah and a mild soap. Exfoliate your skin using the loofah and prep it for shaving.

Lubricate the skin: Shaving can be quite harsh. So to keep your skin soft and smooth, it is very important to use a lubricant. This helps the razor slide through the skin and not harm the skin. You will find many shaving gels for women in the market these days. You can also use your hair conditioner. It serves as a great lubricant. The aim is to create a barrier between skin and the razor that help smoothen the process.

Shave: After applying the lubricant, use a razor to shave. When you shave your legs, make sure to go from the ankle up. That means going against the direction of hair growth. When you shave your underarms, go against the direction of the hair growth. While shaving the bikini area, shave along the direction of the hair growth. Then go against the direction of hair growth for a close shave. Remember to be gentle on the skin. Don't press the razor hard. And also, use smaller strokes. Clean the razor thoroughly when done.

Moisturise: Shaving usually tends to make the skin dry. Using a moisturiser on the skin after shaving is highly recommended. So after you shave, wash the area and apply a generous amount of moisturiser on the area shaved. This will help prevent dry and flaky skin and help you get that soft and smooth skin.

How To Soothe The Skin After Shaving

Although very efficient, shaving can result in dryness and sometimes irritation. If you aren't careful enough, you may also cut the skin. But fear not. To make sure that you have the best experience, we have certain remedies that will help soothe your skin after shaving.

Let's have a look at these remedies.

1. Cold compress

This is helpful in case you've cut yourself while shaving. It also prevents irritation and itchiness after shaving.

What you need

A few ice cubes

A towel

What to do

Immediately after shaving put some cold water on the area shaved.

Enfold the ice cubes in the towel.

Compress it on the wound or the shaved area.

2. Witch hazel

Witch hazel is a natural astringent [1] that helps soothe the skin, reduces inflammation and minimises the pores. This is especially helpful if you bleed while shaving.

What do you need

Witch hazel

What to do

Take some witch hazel and apply it over the affected area.

It helps to soothe the skin.

3. Honey

Honey is a natural moisturiser that will help prevent dry skin after a shave. It has antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties [2] that will help soothe the skin.

What do you need

Honey as required

What to do

Gently apply honey to the area you've shaved.

Let it sink into the skin and work its magic.

3. Apple cider vinegar

Apple cider vinegar has antiseptic and anti-inflammatory properties [3] and it helps soothe the irritated skin.

What do you need

Apple cider vinegar, as required

A cotton ball

What to do

Saturate the cotton ball with the apple cider vinegar.

Gently pat the cotton ball over the shaved area.

Note: Due to the acidic nature of apple cider vinegar, it might sting a little.

4. White tea

White tea contains tannic acid and it helps soothe the skin. It has anti-inflammatory properties [4] and helps in reducing the inflammation.

What do you need

1 white tea bad

A cup of cold water

What to do

Dip the tea bag in the cold water.

Let it soak.

Gently press the tea bag over the wounded area after shaving.

5. Aloe vera

Aloe vera has antiseptic and anti-inflammatory properties [5] and it helps soothe the skin. It also provides a cooling effect on the skin.

What do you need

1 aloe vera leaf

What to do

Cut the aloe vera leaf and take out the gel.

Gently apply the gel over the wounded area.

6. Lip balm

Lip balm contains beeswax that helps to stop the bleeding by clotting the blood. It also keeps infections at bay.

What do you need

A lip balm

What to do

Apply the lip balm over the shaved area.

7. Aspirin

Aspirin contains beta hydroxy acid that helps soothe the skin and prevents itchiness and inflammation. [6]

What do you need

1 aspirin tablet

Water as required

What to do

Soak the tablet in water to make a paste.

Apply this paste on the irritated skin.

Leave it on for 10 minutes.

Wash it off afterwards.

Note: Don't use this remedy if you've highly sensitive skin.

8. Lemon juice

The acidic nature of lemon [7] helps keep the bacteria and infection away. It helps reduce redness of the skin.

What do you need

Lemon juice as required

What to do

Apply the lemon juice gently on the razor burns.

9. Tea tree oil

Tea tree oil has antiseptic, antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties [8] that help in tackling redness and inflammation.

What do you need

4-5 drops of tea tree oil

2 tbsp water

A cotton ball

What to do

Mix the tea tree oil with water.

Dip the cotton ball in the mixture.

Apply it on the razor burns.

10. Petroleum jelly

Petroleum jelly moisturises the skin and helps combat the dryness and itchiness after shaving.

What do you need

Petroleum jelly as required

A wet towel

What to do

Apply the petroleum jelly over the shaved area.

Leave it on for 10-15 minutes.

Wipe it off using the wet towel.

Things To Remember

Choose your razor wisely. Use razors designed for women if you're a beginner.

Be extra careful when you are using a new blade. It can cut you easily.

Avoid shaving the same area. Shaving the same area again and again increases the possibility of irritation and inflammation. It can also lead to cuts on your skin.

Always wet the skin thoroughly before shaving. It reduces the chances of cuts.

Clean your razor. If you're using your razor more than once, then don't forget to clean it thoroughly.

Change your razor regularly. It is best to change the razor after using it 5-6 times. This ensures healthy skin and a smooth shave.

