Swollen Feet? Try This Fabulous Aloe Vera Foot Soak!

Have you woken up to swollen feet? If you have, you might exactly know what we are talking about. You might think swollen feet is caused due to some severe illness. Well, guess what? That's where you are wrong!

Swollen feet is not always caused due to illness. It can be due to a lot of reasons - right from weight gain to lifestyle factors - swollen feet have a number of reasons for its occurrence. At times, swollen feet may be caused due to factors like staying on your feet for too long or wearing ill-fitting shoes.

And, if the reason behind your swollen feet is not medical, then why take medicines unnecessarily, right? You can simply get rid of swollen feet with some basic home remedies that are easily available and accessible.

While there are several home remedies to treat swollen feet, there's nothing that can match aloe vera.

Why Should We Use Aloe Vera For Swollen Feet?

One of the most frequently asked questions - why should we use aloe vera for swollen feet? Well, because aloe vera has long been used for its cosmetic and medicinal properties. Usually, swelling of the feet often results in redness, irritation, and pain. Aloe vera helps to soothe irritation and reduce pain, thereby healing swollen feet.

Moreover, aloe vera possesses anti-inflammatory properties which help to relieve pain and skin irritation. Its topical application on the affected area yields immediate results with no side effects. It is cost-effective and is easily accessible.

After all, aloe vera is proved to be an effective painkiller.

Listed below is a simple, quick, and easy to do aloe vera foot soak recipe for swollen feet:

Aloe Vera Foot Soak

Ingredients

4 tablespoons aloe vera gel (freshly extracted)

1 tub filled with warm water

Hydrating moisturiser

Note: Ensure that the water is warm enough for you to soak your feet. Do not heat the water too much. It should not burn your feet, but at the same time, it should be able to relieve the stress of your feet and help it relax.

How to do

Take a tub filled with warm water and add the freshly extracted aloe vera gel to it.

Let it get mixed properly.

Soak your feet in the warm aloe enriched water and let it stay for at least 20 minutes.

Remove your feet from the tub and wipe it gently with a towel.

Apply the hydrating moisturiser on your feet and let it relax.

Repeat this thrice a week for better results.

What's more? You can also directly apply freshly extracted aloe vera gel on your swollen feet as well as scrape the gel from an aloe vera leaf and consume 2 tablespoons of it early in the morning on an empty stomach. Both these remedies too work for swollen feet apart from the most recommended foot soak.

Note: It is important to care for your feet as much as you care for your skin. Make sure that you do not stand too much on your feet (do not put a lot of pressure on your feet, especially if you are facing the issue of swollen feet). Also, try and avoid wearing heels and similar footwear. Go for soft padded footwear that will help your foot muscles to relax.

Some Other Home Remedies For Treating Swollen Feet

While aloe vera is known to be the best and the most preferred cure for swollen feet, there are other home remedies that can also help you with swollen feet. Listed below are some of the home remedies for swollen feet:

1. Epsom salt

Mix half a bucket of warm water with half cup Epsom salt and soak your swollen feet in it for at least 15 minutes. If you do not have Epsom salt, you can also add normal salt that you use for cooking. Since Epsom salt contains hydrated magnesium sulphate, it is useful in curing soreness and thus treat swollen feet.

2. Baking soda

Mix two teaspoons of baking soda with two teaspoons of rice water to make a smooth paste. Once your mixture is ready, you can simply apply it to the affected and leave it on for 20 minutes. Later, wash it off and clean your feet dry.

This mixture has a lot of benefits to offer. As you might already know, baking soda possesses anti-inflammatory properties. When combined with rice water, it absorbs excess water that is accumulated in your feet, thereby treating swollen feet.

3. Grapefruit oil

Mix 4-5 drops of grapefruit oil with 1 teaspoon of olive oil and massage it on the affected area. You can leave this mixture overnight as it works the best at that time. These oils possess diuretic as well as antibacterial properties and are a great remedy for swollen feet.

4. Cabbage leaves

This is something interesting. Here, you just have to take a few leaves of green cabbage and with the help of a bandage, you have to tie these leaves to your swollen feet loosely and leave it like that for 30 minutes. Remove it later and repeat again after around 4 hours if required. Try this! It really works.

Why would you use cabbage here? Well, because cabbage has great water absorption properties. It helps to draw out the excess water from your feet and gives it the much-needed relaxation.

The only thing one needs to remember here is that you should tie your feet loosely with the bandage. Do not tie it too tight. Let your feet breathe.

5. Cucumber

Well, this is quite similar to the above one. You have to cut the cucumber into thin slices and tie it to your swollen feet with the help of a bandage. Remember to tie it loosely, but tight enough for the slices to remain in its place. Remove the bandage and the slice after 30 minutes and see the amazing difference.

Cucumber has great soothing properties. It helps to reduce the stiffness of your swollen feet and also relieves stress.

Do try these amazing remedies and not to miss the amazing aloe vera foot soak. It will instantly relieve the stress from your feet and help it relax. It will also reduce any pain or any kind of irritation and let your feet breathe and live again!