How To Get Fast Relief From Eczema

1. Salt Soak:

Epsom salts can give your skin the much- needed magnesium. Sprinkle a little bit of the salt into warm water. Make sure that the water is warm and not too hot, as hot water could irritate your skin even further. Soak in the bath for half an hour.

2. Chamomile Bath:

Chamomile tea has many benefits for relaxation. But it can relax your skin too and provide relief from eczema. Let five tea bags soak in your bath water, let the water cool down a bit to lukewarm, and then soak in the water for half an hour.

3. Vitamin E Oil:

Vitamin E oil speeds up the healing process. Massaging this on to your skin will help you heal faster, reduce the itch and prevent scarring. For this, you can simply pierce a vitamin E capsule and apply the oil inside it.

4. Tea Tree Oil:

Tea tree oil is well known for its antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties. Apply a few drops of tea tree oil diluted in any other carrier oil like olive oil and apply to the affected area. This will calm the itching.

5. Apple Cider Vinegar:

Apple cider vinegar is used to soothe inflammation and burning skin. Apply the vinegar directly on the affected area using a cotton ball. To be on the safe side, you can dilute the vinegar using the two parts water and one part vinegar ratio. Be sure to never apply apple cider vinegar on broken or bleeding skin as this may further irritate your skin.

6. Olive Oil:

Olive oil is a natural oil that is rich in omega fatty acids. Rubbing olive oil on the affected areas will help reduce inflammation and even get rid of the dry and scaly skin. This works well even if you have flaky skin on your scalp.

7. Aloe Vera:

Aloe vera gel is a rich source of anti-inflammatory compounds. The gel also provides a cooling effect to the skin, making it a favourite for soothing the skin.

8. Baking Soda:

If you want quick relief, this is the best option for you. Mix baking soda with water, and apply this on the affected area using a wet cloth. The baking soda helps dry out the blistering area.

9. Lavender Essential Oil:

One of our favourite essential oils for relaxation, lavender essential oil can be used mixed with coconut oil. This too has a tingling, cooling sensation once applied. Along with healing dry skin, the aroma of this essential oil will help you get rid of stress and frustration that you feel due to itching, and ease you into a good sleep.

10. Cold Compress:

Using a cold compress is a very easy way to provide relief from itching and rashes. But this is a remedy that can only be used if your rashes have not turned into blisters yet. This is only to be used on dry rashes, otherwise the situation may get a lot worse.

We hope these remedies help you out, and if you have any other beauty concerns, feel free to contact us.