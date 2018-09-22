Ice Cream Pedicure – What Is It & How To Do It

Everybody loves weekends. Its good to spend time at home, relax yourself, and do a bit more for yourself - like may be pampering your skin.

Having said that, have you ever tried weird things when it comes to pampering your body. Well, if not, this might surprise you. There's a thing called - ice cream pedicure. Wow, wait, what? Sounds, weird right? But its really a thing. Curious to know more about it?

What Is Ice Cream Pedicure

As the name suggests, ice cream pedicure is basically a type of pedicure in which you soak your feet in a tub filled with warm water and your favourite ice cream. Sounds interesting, right? Well, it is - a lot more than you can think!

You can basically soak your feet in water mixed with ice cream and then while scrubbing your feet, you can actually choose a different flavour of ice cream. And... its a long process. But what attracts our attention here is that what might be the benefits of this type of pedicure? What good can ice cream pedicure do to your feet?

Benefits Of Ice Cream Pedicure

Ice cream pedicure offers a number of benefits, some of which are listed below:

It helps to rejuvenate your skin by removing any dead skin cells and dry and lifeless skin from your feet

It helps to keep your feet moisturised and soft

It relives tension and boosts blood circulation in your feet

Clipping, cutting, and filing toe nails during a pedicure ensure that your feet are safe from any kind of infections like toenail fungus.

Ice cream pedicure uses Epsom salt which helps to remove toxins from your feet.

It is very beneficial for dry feet as it helps to hydrate your skin.

How To Do Ice Cream Pedicure

Listed below are easy steps to do ice cream pedicure at home. Follow the step by step guide and give yourself a soothing and relaxing ice cream pedicure at home this weekend:

Things you will require

Tub filled with warm water

Half tub filled with warm water and ice cream of your choice

Epsom salt

Sheet mask for feet

Foot scrub

Nail Filer

Nail scrubber

Nail cutter

Nail paint

Nail paint remover

Moisturiser

Cuticle cream

Cotton pads

Towel

Steps To Do Ice Cream Pedicure At Home

1. Begin with prepping your toe nails & feet

Begin with prepping your toe nails first. For that, you can start off with removing existing nailpaint from your nails - if you have any. Next, use a nail cutter to cut your nails and then use a nail filer to give it a desired shape.

While shaping your nails, you must ensure that you do not cut your nails very small - although its not a rule. Once you give your nails the desired shape, its time for the next step - soaking your feet with ice cream. Wow, here comes the interesting part.

2. Well, this is ice cream pedicure after all

Here - in this step - you will need a tub filled with warm water. Take a small bucket filled with warm water and soak your feet in it. Ensure that your feet are soaked in water till your ankles. Add a few crystals of Epsom salt to the warm water. Try and relax and let your feet muscles relax too.

This is possibly the best way to unwind yourself after a stressful and tiring day at work. Allow your feet to soak for a good 20 minutes. Once done, you can remove your feet from the water and wipe it dry using a towel.

Now comes the interesting part that you have been waiting for. Take a bucket filled with warm water mixed with any ice cream of your choice. Soak your feet in it and relax. Stay for at least half an hour before you remove your feet and pat it dry.

3. Have you scrubbed your feet yet?

Next comes scrubbing. Once you dry your feet after a good ice cream soak, take some cuticle cream and massage it on the base of your toenails. The cream will help to remove dead skin cells.

Next, use a foot filer to scrub your feet until all the dead skin is removed. Remember to be as gentle as possible. You probably do not want to end up having rashes or skin irritations. Once you are done scrubbing your feet, use a nail scrubber to scrub your nails and remove any dirt settled on its edges. Now, that not very difficult, right?

4. Ever used a foot mask?

This is a crucial step in ice cream pedicure. After you have soaked your feet in ice cream, it is time for a relaxing and flavoured feet mask. Use a feet mask (could be bought from any beauty store) and apply it on your feet. Wrap a towel around your feet and allow your feet to absorb the goodness of the mask for a good 10 minutes.

Next, remove the mask gently and use a good moisturising lotion on your feet.

5. Its very essential to use a good moisturizer

Well, this is something you should pay attention to. Using a good and hydrating moisturiser is very essential in any type of pedicure or manicure for that matter. Start applying a hydrating moisturiser and gently massage your feet with it. Massage your feet, ankles, toes, fingers, and heels for about 10 minutes. You feet might be feeling so relaxed by now.

6. Last but not the least - a nailpaint is a must

Finish off your ice cream pedicure by applying a nailpaint of your choice. Start with applying a base coat and then apply the shade of your choice and glam up your nails.

So, are you willing to give ice cream pedicure a chance this weekend?