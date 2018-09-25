Pamper Your Skin With This Amazing Kaolin Clay Body Mask!

You do not need too many products to pamper your skin and body. The recipe for relaxing and rejuvenating your skin and body is quite simple - a perfect mix of ingredients (easily available ones) and a little time and effort.

If you are looking for something that will relax, hydrate, and nourish your body at the same time, you probably need a body mask. You can easily make a body mask at home. You can either make it using simple ingredients from your kitchen or using some store-bought items like clay for example.

Having said that, have you ever tried using kaolin clay for skin care? If not, you must try it today as it has a lot of amazing benefits to offer. And, guess what? You can even make a body mask using kaolin clay and that too at the comfort of your home.

Now you might have some doubts like what exactly is a body mask, what does it do, what are its benefits and most importantly how to make one at home easily?

What Is A Body Mask?

Akin to a face mask, a body mask helps to detoxify your skin and refresh it. A body mask is basically meant for the whole body and not just your face, arms and legs. It is different from a body wrap.

A body mask can be formulated for different skin types - the ingredients are chosen accordingly. The mask is made of several ingredients, applied on your body for about 20 minutes to half an hour and then is rinsed off.

If you have sensitive skin type, you can blindly go for a kaolin clay mask as it provides relief to sensitive skin and soothes it.

Benefits Of Using A Kaolin Clay-enriched Body Mask

You must be wondering what is kaolin clay exactly. Well, it is a white-coloured soft clay that gets its name from the Kao-ling mountain of China. The clay was originally found near the mountains, which is how it got its name.

Kaolin clay is extensively used in a lot of beauty treatments such as facials, scrubs, body masks, soaps, deodorants, as well as cosmetic powders. It is also available in the market in the form of powder. Listed below are some of the essential benefits that Kaolin clay offers:

Kaolin clay is recommended for those having sensitive skin.

It detoxifies your skin and rejuvenates it.

It helps to treat body acne.

It fights oily skin and soaks up excess oil in your skin.

It cleanses, detoxes, and purifies your skin.

It reduces skin irritation.

It removes dead skin cells and exfoliates your skin.

How To Make A Kaolin Clay-enriched Body Mask At Home?

It is quite an easy task to make a kaolin-based body mask at home. Listed below is a quick and easy homemade body mask recipe.

Materials required

Half cup kaolin clay powder

A tub filled with water

1 teaspoon lavender essential oil

1 teaspoon jojoba oil/coconut oil

A towel

A brush for body mask application

How to do

In a bowl, take kaolin clay powder and mix it with some amount water to make it into a paste. Make sure that you add water little by little to get the right amount of thickness.

Next, add 6 drops of any one essential oil and jojoba/coconut oil to the clay mixture and blend well.

Now, start applying the mask to your face as well as your body using a brush.

Wait for 30 minutes till the mask dries up.

Shower using lukewarm water and remove the mask completely from your body. Here, you can skip using a soap or a body wash - but if you do - ensure that you use a mild one as it is essential to sustain the nourishment that you just got using the clay mask.

Once done, you can use a hydrating body moisturiser.

Pretty simple, isn't it? Do you want to try this amazing body mask at home for a refreshing spa-like experience?