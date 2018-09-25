Clogged Pores On Face? Try This Multani Mitti & Lemon Face Mask

Our skin - especially our face - is exposed to so much dirt, dust, and pollution every day. All these factors make our skin dull and often result in excess oil secretion and increase in the number of dead skin cells and clogged pores. So what do we do in that case? How do we get rid of oily skin? How do we remove the dirt from our skin and from those pores?

Well, the solution lies in simple yet effective tasks - like washing your face with clean water whenever possible. This is no doubt the best way to keep your skin healthy, hydrated, and clog free. But is it sufficient? Of course, not! You need an extra addition to it. Maybe a homemade face mask could help! But how?

Using Home Remedies To Clear Clogged Pores

Homemade face masks are made by using basic ingredients from your kitchen. They are cost-effective and are easy to make and apply. Also, being homemade gives them the benefit of being free from any kind of chemicals. So why not invest some time in making a good homemade face mask that will help to remove dead skin cells and clear those clogged pores from your face?

While there are several home remedies to clear clogged pores like sugar, honey, lemon, and papaya, one ingredient that is very effective and works for all skin types is multani mitti, also known as fuller's earth.

Why Use Multani Mitti & Lemon For Clogged Pores

Multani mitti is one of the most preferred choices when it comes to clearing out clogged pores because it basically works in two simple ways - it draws out the substances that clog your pores and it absorbs excess oil produced by your skin which helps to ruin the chances of the occurrence of acne and pimples. Multani mitti is definitely a good add-on to your beauty regime.

Lemon too helps to clear clogged pores. Apart from that, it also helps to exfoliate your skin. It tones your skin and thus reduces the appearance of large pores.

How To Use Multani Mitti & Lemon To Clear Clogged Pores

Ingredients

2 tablespoon multani mitti

1 tablespoon water

1 tablespoon grounded oatmeal

1 ½ tablespoon rosewater

½ tablespoon lemon juice

How To Do

In a bowl, take the multani mitti and mix it with lemon juice and water. Mix all the ingredients well.

Now add rosewater to the mixture and again blend it all well.

Lastly, add some grounded oatmeal and mix all the ingredients well until it forms a smooth paste.

Let the mixture rest for a few minutes.

Clean your face with cold water and pat it dry. Start applying the paste on your face as well as your neck. Avoid your eyes, ears, and your mouth.

Let the mask rest for 20 minutes till it dries off.

Once it has dried up completely, use a cotton ball dipped in lukewarm water to remove the pack from your face and neck.

Once done, wash your face with warm water and then wash it the second time again with cold water. The reason behind this is that warm water opens up your pores completely and cleans them and cold water helps to close the pores.

Repeat this twice a week for desired results.

Note: Those who have a sensitive skin should first try this mask on their forearm and wait for at least 24 hours to see if it causes any kind of reaction, skin irritation, or rashes. If not, you can proceed to apply this mask on your face and neck.

Isn't this multani mitti & lemon mask quite simple to make and apply? And, not to forget the amazing benefits it offers. This weekend try something new. Give your face a relaxation when you apply this multani mitti & lemon face mask and see the amazing effect it has on your skin!